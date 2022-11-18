Read full article on original website
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Vehicle fire catches townhome on fire - Eagan, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Brayden Foster has been found and is safe!Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
BREAKING: 2023 Texas defensive tackle Theorin Randle commits to Minnesota
After another close loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes yesterday, the Gophers received some good news on the recruiting front on Sunday with their first commitment in sometime. Former Washington State defensive tackle commit, and Texas native Theorin Randle announced his commitment to the Golden Gophers, one week after taking an official visit to Minnesota. So why did Randle decide that Minnesota is now where he wanted to be? He broke it down with GopherIllustrated.
Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the Iowa loss
--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Credit to Iowa, they found a way to win. Really good football team, really good football rivalry. A really tough football game. Courageous game by both teams. Somebody had to win. Somebody had to lose. We had our chances. In fact, we had a lot of chances, we just didn't capitalize on those chances. That locker room is full of winners in there. Unfortunately, and I said this before, winners do lose. And that's all they did tonight.
5 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
carleton.edu
Scott Vignos ’06 named vice president and chief diversity officer at Oregon State University
Scott Vignos ’06, who has served as Oregon State University’s interim vice president and chief diversity officer since fall 2021, has been named to the position on a permanent basis. Prior to serving as interim vice president, Vignos served as assistant vice president for strategic diversity initiatives in the Office of Institutional Diversity beginning in January 2019 and as director of strategic diversity initiatives when the office was formed in February 2016. He joined Oregon State in October 2015 as a special assistant in Oregon State’s former Office of Equity and Inclusion.
Rare Minnesota McDonald’s Is One of Only 13 in the Country
McDonald's are sort of uniform now, right? They are basically all exactly the same and you can expect the same thing at every single one. McNuggets, Big Macs, French Fries, and their ice cream machine is broken when all you want is a sundae or a shake. Some McDonald's though...
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facility
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Minnesota witness at Bayport reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object hovering over the Stillwater state prison facility that appeared to be tapping into the prison’s power source at about 1 a.m. on February 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious Injury
One of the best Wide Receivers in the NFL may be dealing with a major injury that could potentially effect him for the rest of the season. According to NFL Network Reporter Tom Pelissero, Minnesota Vikings Wide Receiver Justin Jefferson appears to be dealing with a mild case of turf toe. Jefferson appears to be adamant it will not affect him, as he claims the injury will not restrict him at all. However, this is an injury that the Vikings will need to monitor and manage throughout the rest of the season.
KIMT
Rochester doctor to become new president of Kwik Trip convenience store chain
LA CROSSE, Wisconsin – A Mayo Clinic professor is stepping down to become the next president and CEO of Kwik Trip. The convenience store chain says Dr. Scott Zietlow will retire from his role as Professor of Surgery in the Trauma, Critical Care and General Surgery Division of Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN to assume his new responsibilities at Kwik Trip.
rejournals.com
Doran Group moves headquarters to Eden Prairie
The Doran Group, Twin Cities real estate development firm, is relocating its corporate headquarters from Bloomington to Eden Prairie, Minnesota, by the end of April 2023. The company closed on the purchase of 6423 City West Parkway in Eden Prairie this week, a nearly 19,000-square-foot multi-level office building with employee amenities that include free parking, a full gym with locker rooms, ample bike storage, a game area, kitchen and indoor and outdoor gathering spaces.
carleton.edu
Twin Cities PBS series from Anne Guttridge ’18 wins Current prize
The “MinneHistories” TikTok series from Twin Cities PBS, produced by Anne Guttridge ’18, was a finalist in Current’s “Local that Works” contest, earning a $5,000 prize. “MinneHistories” was selected as a top project out of nearly 100 national submissions. The “Local that Works” contest is part of Current’s collaborative project to “showcase exceptional content and engagement projects that other media can replicate or scale.” Current is a nonprofit news organization covering public media in the U.S. for professionals in the industry.
Minnesota’s First Japanese Donut Shop is 70 Minutes from Rochester
Most people really love a good donut. Every time donuts are brought into the office I can't say no. We have so many great spots in southeast Minnesota to get a donut but there's one spot about 70 minutes from Rochester that's like nothing else you can find in Minnesota.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Restaurant in Minneapolis and Saint Paul
Located in Northeast Minneapolis, Hai Hai is an Asian street food restaurant. It takes its inspiration from Southeast Asia and Thailand and features a colorful interior and giant fronded trees. It's also a craft cocktail bar and offers app discounts. Its menu is constantly changing and includes new dishes. The...
'More sick children than we can manage': Hospital leaders discuss capacity crisis
Vehicles form a line at the emergency entrance outside Children's Minnesota in downtown St. Paul on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. Hospital systems across Minnesota are operating over capacity amid an unusual surge in severe respiratory illness amongst children. Physicians with Allina Health,...
Minnesota nurses set upcoming strike vote
Minnesota Nurses Association on the picket line at Allina Health's Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn. on June 1. Photo courtesy of Minnesota Nurses Association. Two months since a historic, three-day strike saw roughly 15,000 Minnesota nurses walk off the job, the Minnesota Nurses Association on Thursday announced they'll again...
voiceofalexandria.com
This Is the Largest Military Base in Minnesota
The U.S. defense budget - by far the largest of any country in the world - is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America's annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)
WATCH: Jason DeRusha’s Top New Restaurants and Best Chef of 2022
Food editor discusses his Top 10 picks on WCCO-TV segment The post WATCH: Jason DeRusha’s Top New Restaurants and Best Chef of 2022 appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
knuj.net
King of the Castle/Queen of the Cash Grand Prize Winner
CONGRATULATIONS TO KIM GRACK OF NEW PRAGUE! SHE WON THE ICE CASTLE FISH HOUSE SATURDAY DURING THE GRAND GIVE AWAY FOR KING OF THE CASTLE/ QUEEN OF THE CASH IN THE WALMART PARKING LOT, MONTEVIDEO. KIM IS THE OWNER OF AN ICE CASTLE FISH HOUSE VALUED AT $18,500! SEVERAL ONE THOUSAND DOLLAR CASH WINNERS WERE ALSO DRAWN. CONGRATULATIONS TO CHRISTINE CHRISTIANSEN OF NEW ULM- SHE WON ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS. KING OF THE CASTLE/QUEEN OF THE CASH WITH 860AM/FM 97-3 KNUJ AND THE INGSTAD MINNESOTA RADIO NETWORK.
mprnews.org
As respiratory viruses spike, health care systems ask Minnesotans to reduce the strain on providers
Minnesota health care providers are asking patients to help reduce strain as increasing cases of influenza and RSV cause delays at some facilities across the state. At a press conference Monday at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis, providers from across the state – including Allina Health, CentraCare, M Health Fairview, HealthPartners and Children’s Minnesota – spoke about how the rapid influx of patients have put some providers at, or over, capacity.
CEO says Iron Range Mine Running Out of Ore
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs says an iron ore mine in northern Minnesota will close in a few years if it doesn’t get mineral rights from a nearby project that hasn't been completed. Hibbing Taconite, which is owned by Cleveland-Cliffs, is expected to run out of...
