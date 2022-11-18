ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MN

247Sports

BREAKING: 2023 Texas defensive tackle Theorin Randle commits to Minnesota

After another close loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes yesterday, the Gophers received some good news on the recruiting front on Sunday with their first commitment in sometime. Former Washington State defensive tackle commit, and Texas native Theorin Randle announced his commitment to the Golden Gophers, one week after taking an official visit to Minnesota. So why did Randle decide that Minnesota is now where he wanted to be? He broke it down with GopherIllustrated.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the Iowa loss

--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Credit to Iowa, they found a way to win. Really good football team, really good football rivalry. A really tough football game. Courageous game by both teams. Somebody had to win. Somebody had to lose. We had our chances. In fact, we had a lot of chances, we just didn't capitalize on those chances. That locker room is full of winners in there. Unfortunately, and I said this before, winners do lose. And that's all they did tonight.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
carleton.edu

Scott Vignos ’06 named vice president and chief diversity officer at Oregon State University

Scott Vignos ’06, who has served as Oregon State University’s interim vice president and chief diversity officer since fall 2021, has been named to the position on a permanent basis. Prior to serving as interim vice president, Vignos served as assistant vice president for strategic diversity initiatives in the Office of Institutional Diversity beginning in January 2019 and as director of strategic diversity initiatives when the office was formed in February 2016. He joined Oregon State in October 2015 as a special assistant in Oregon State’s former Office of Equity and Inclusion.
NORTHFIELD, MN
Roger Marsh

Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facility

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Minnesota witness at Bayport reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object hovering over the Stillwater state prison facility that appeared to be tapping into the prison’s power source at about 1 a.m. on February 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
MINNESOTA STATE
OnlyHomers

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious Injury

One of the best Wide Receivers in the NFL may be dealing with a major injury that could potentially effect him for the rest of the season. According to NFL Network Reporter Tom Pelissero, Minnesota Vikings Wide Receiver Justin Jefferson appears to be dealing with a mild case of turf toe. Jefferson appears to be adamant it will not affect him, as he claims the injury will not restrict him at all. However, this is an injury that the Vikings will need to monitor and manage throughout the rest of the season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

Rochester doctor to become new president of Kwik Trip convenience store chain

LA CROSSE, Wisconsin – A Mayo Clinic professor is stepping down to become the next president and CEO of Kwik Trip. The convenience store chain says Dr. Scott Zietlow will retire from his role as Professor of Surgery in the Trauma, Critical Care and General Surgery Division of Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN to assume his new responsibilities at Kwik Trip.
LA CROSSE, WI
rejournals.com

Doran Group moves headquarters to Eden Prairie

The Doran Group, Twin Cities real estate development firm, is relocating its corporate headquarters from Bloomington to Eden Prairie, Minnesota, by the end of April 2023. The company closed on the purchase of 6423 City West Parkway in Eden Prairie this week, a nearly 19,000-square-foot multi-level office building with employee amenities that include free parking, a full gym with locker rooms, ample bike storage, a game area, kitchen and indoor and outdoor gathering spaces.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
carleton.edu

Twin Cities PBS series from Anne Guttridge ’18 wins Current prize

The “MinneHistories” TikTok series from Twin Cities PBS, produced by Anne Guttridge ’18, was a finalist in Current’s “Local that Works” contest, earning a $5,000 prize. “MinneHistories” was selected as a top project out of nearly 100 national submissions. The “Local that Works” contest is part of Current’s collaborative project to “showcase exceptional content and engagement projects that other media can replicate or scale.” Current is a nonprofit news organization covering public media in the U.S. for professionals in the industry.
NORTHFIELD, MN
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Restaurant in Minneapolis and Saint Paul

Located in Northeast Minneapolis, Hai Hai is an Asian street food restaurant. It takes its inspiration from Southeast Asia and Thailand and features a colorful interior and giant fronded trees. It's also a craft cocktail bar and offers app discounts. Its menu is constantly changing and includes new dishes. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Minnesota nurses set upcoming strike vote

Minnesota Nurses Association on the picket line at Allina Health's Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn. on June 1. Photo courtesy of Minnesota Nurses Association. Two months since a historic, three-day strike saw roughly 15,000 Minnesota nurses walk off the job, the Minnesota Nurses Association on Thursday announced they'll again...
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

This Is the Largest Military Base in Minnesota

The U.S. defense budget - by far the largest of any country in the world - is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America's annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)
MINNESOTA STATE
knuj.net

King of the Castle/Queen of the Cash Grand Prize Winner

CONGRATULATIONS TO KIM GRACK OF NEW PRAGUE! SHE WON THE ICE CASTLE FISH HOUSE SATURDAY DURING THE GRAND GIVE AWAY FOR KING OF THE CASTLE/ QUEEN OF THE CASH IN THE WALMART PARKING LOT, MONTEVIDEO. KIM IS THE OWNER OF AN ICE CASTLE FISH HOUSE VALUED AT $18,500! SEVERAL ONE THOUSAND DOLLAR CASH WINNERS WERE ALSO DRAWN. CONGRATULATIONS TO CHRISTINE CHRISTIANSEN OF NEW ULM- SHE WON ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS. KING OF THE CASTLE/QUEEN OF THE CASH WITH 860AM/FM 97-3 KNUJ AND THE INGSTAD MINNESOTA RADIO NETWORK.
NEW PRAGUE, MN
mprnews.org

As respiratory viruses spike, health care systems ask Minnesotans to reduce the strain on providers

Minnesota health care providers are asking patients to help reduce strain as increasing cases of influenza and RSV cause delays at some facilities across the state. At a press conference Monday at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis, providers from across the state – including Allina Health, CentraCare, M Health Fairview, HealthPartners and Children’s Minnesota – spoke about how the rapid influx of patients have put some providers at, or over, capacity.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

CEO says Iron Range Mine Running Out of Ore

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs says an iron ore mine in northern Minnesota will close in a few years if it doesn’t get mineral rights from a nearby project that hasn't been completed. Hibbing Taconite, which is owned by Cleveland-Cliffs, is expected to run out of...
HIBBING, MN

