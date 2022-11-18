ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno State dietician student staying local

YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Fresno State dietician student Claudia Lopez says the decision to become a dietician has taken her on a journey.

Lopez, an Orange Cove native, says she wanted to study ag first but took a nutrition course that became a turning point for her studies.

“I am really drawn to community nutrition. I’m drawn to preventative health,” said Lopez.

She says it is her drive to help people that has led her down this path.

Lopez says she hopes to share what she has learned about preventative health and nutrition with the community in a way that is easily digestible.

