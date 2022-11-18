Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
Elon Musk has upended Twitter's business. Here's how he could fix it
Much of Twitter's ad sales team has been fired or pushed out. Large companies from General Mills to Macy's have paused advertising on the platform, with more potentially following suit after new owner Elon Musk's decision to restore the account of former President Donald Trump and other controversial figures. And any cursory scroll of the platform will likely show you fewer big brand ads.
Comments / 0