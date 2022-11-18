Read full article on original website
F1 Power Rankings: The Season Finale
An emotional end to the F1 season took place on Sunday. How did the results shake up the F1 Power Rankings for the final week?. This weekend Max Verstappen closed out his dominance of the 2022 season, winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with little resistance. But Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez could not catch Charles Leclerc for second in the WDC. Ferrari ended the season positively, placing second and third in the race and beating Mercedes for second in the Constructors’ Championship. Only time will tell if there could potentially be a 3-way battle for the best team next season. But let’s get onto the final F1 Power Rankings.
Sergio Perez: Where will Checo go for the 2024 F1 season?
With tension beneath the surface at Red Bull Racing, could Sergio Perez depart the team in 2024 if he can’t compete for the championship?. With the 2023 F1 grid set, attention will quickly begin turning toward the next cycle of the driver rumor mill. After next season, will the seats at Mercedes and Ferrari remain firm? How will the new French duo fair at Alpine or Fernando Alonso gets on at Aston Martin? But one of the most watched seats during 2023 will be that of Sergio Perez’s and his future at Red Bull.
F1: 5 Takeaways from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Yas Marina)
The 2022 Formula 1 season concludes to cap off an underwhelming title fight. Five takeaways from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The finale of the Formula 1 season, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, was a step down in entertainment compared to Brazil. There was no change at the front of the race and limited action, but everyone came together to give a proper send-off to a legend in the sport.
2023 Formula 2 Driver Lineup: Arthur Leclerc to DAMS
DAMS Racing have announced that Arthur Leclerc will be joining them for the 2023 Formula 2 season. Leclerc will be replacing Roy Nissany. After months of speculation, it has finally been confirmed that twenty-two-year-old Arthur Leclerc will be the latest driver to graduate from Formula 3 to Formula 2. Leclerc is the fourth driver to be confirmed for the 2023 season.
2023 Formula 2 Drivers Lineup: Clement Novalak joins Trident
French driver Clement Novalak is switching from MP Motorsport to Trident Racing ahead of the 2023 Formula 2 season. Trident have announced their first driver of the 2023 season in Clement Novalak. The twenty-one-year-old French driver made his Formula 2 debut in 2021 racing for MP Motorsport for six races. After an unsuccessful 2022 season with MP Motorsport, Novalak has opted to return to Trident – where he finished third with the team during the 2021 Formula 3 Championship. He is the sixth driver to be confirmed for next season’s F2 grid.
F2 Post-season Testing: 2023 Lineups and Schedule
With the 2022 season finished, attention turns to 2023 as drivers participate in the three-day F2 post-season testing in Abu Dhabi. From November 23rd through the 25th several young drivers will be participating in 2022 Formula 2 post-season testing. The tests will take place at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi, where the season finale was held and will give teams the opportunity to evaluate their drivers for 2023 and/or decide who to offer open seats to.
2023 Formula 2 Driver Lineup: Frederick Vesti to PREMA
PREMA Powerteam have announced that Frederick Vesti will join them for the 2023 Formula 2 season. He will team up with F3’s Ollie Bearman. PREMA Powerteam announced that Frederick Vesti will be racing for them in his second season of Formula 2. Making his debut with ART Grand Prix last year, the Mercedes Academy driver will look for a more successful 2023 campaign. Vesti is the fifth driver to be announced for the F2 grid next season.
Is Novak Djokovic Set To Return To His Dominant Best In 2023?
Novak Djokovic ultimately won the 2022 ATP Finals with such ease, beating Casper Ruud in the final to ensure that he won every match he played and thus won nearly $5 million in prize money (the biggest ever pay-out in tennis history), that it was hard to believe he had not won the tournament for seven years. The fear for his opponents now is that he looks in such good form and physical shape that he might just be around for another seven years.
Spain World Cup Preview – Can The Red Fury Roll Back The Years?
From 2008 until the early 2010s Spain was a powerhouse of international football. Barcelona’s tiki-taka style of play bled into the national team with Xavi and Andres Iniesta at the heart of the team. Without the two midfield metronomes, things have been difficult for the former world champions but with a new wave of young players on the rise hopes are high for the team.
Argentina Predicted Lineup for World Cup Battle with Saudi Arabia
Argentina kick off their World Cup campaign in incredible form against a relatively weak Saudi Arabia side. See Last Word on Football’s Argentina predicted lineup and the tactics to expect from La Albiceleste against the Saudis. Argentina Predicted Lineup vs Saudi Arabia. How Argentina Have Lined-up Recently. Argentina line...
Felix Auger-Aliassime: A Man Reborn
Eight finals played. Eight finals lost. For a player considered the next big thing, the mentality seemed to be missing for Felix Auger-Aliassime. The 2022 season promised great things for the next-gen players. The Top 3 were finally, with a combination of injuries, Father time, and some very questionable stance on the vaccine had suddenly created a void. A void that suddenly was open to being filled by anyone.
