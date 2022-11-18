An emotional end to the F1 season took place on Sunday. How did the results shake up the F1 Power Rankings for the final week?. This weekend Max Verstappen closed out his dominance of the 2022 season, winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with little resistance. But Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez could not catch Charles Leclerc for second in the WDC. Ferrari ended the season positively, placing second and third in the race and beating Mercedes for second in the Constructors’ Championship. Only time will tell if there could potentially be a 3-way battle for the best team next season. But let’s get onto the final F1 Power Rankings.

21 HOURS AGO