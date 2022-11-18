Read full article on original website
WJAC TV
Local marines spend over 15 thousand dollars for Toys for Tots
Some local marines did some serious shopping on Monday at the Somerset Walmart. The Toys for Tots Somerset Auxiliary members raised over 15 thousand dollars for a huge shopping trip as part of the Toys for Tots initiative. This is the third year in a row that they were able...
WJAC TV
FBI dive team assists state police with search of Conemaugh River
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — On Monday, state police were witnessed searching the Conemaugh River in Johnstown's West End. State police confirmed that they requested assistance from an FBI dive crew during the search. Authorities did not provide any details about their investigation or what they were searching for. Stay...
WJAC TV
Tomahawks honor Darth Vader who gave gift of life at 'Star Wars Night'
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — It's not often Darth Vader is treated as a hero, but a costumed Dark Lord of the Sith was honored as such during Star Wars night at the Johnstown Tomahawks game Saturday. Matt Schraeder was saluted for giving the gift of life to Jim Platzer,...
Firefighters Pinned In Basement When Gun Safe Falls Through Floor In Adams County
A "MAYDAY" was called as two counties battled a blaze that had two firefighters pinned under a gun safe that fell through to the basement on Sunday, Nov. 20, according to fire officials. The fire started in a home on the 100 block of Reservoir Road around 6:00 a.m., according...
WJAC TV
Lawyers: Estate of late Johnstown man reaches $8.2M settlement with police, prosecutors
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Lawyers for the estate of Kevin Siehl announced an $8.2 million settlement with Johnstown Police, the Cambria County District Attorney's office and state police in his wrongful conviction lawsuit. Siehl was accused of killing his wife in 1991 but later won release from prison after...
Vehicle rollover in Ligonier Township sends 1 from Route 30 scene for treatment
One person was transported for treatment following a one-vehicle wreck Monday evening in Ligonier Township, according to responding firefighters. The rollover crash with entrapment was reported at about 7:15 p.m. on Laurel Ridge, a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher confirmed. Waterford and Ligonier firefighters were dispatched to the crash near the...
WJAC TV
Autism-advocacy group lets kids meet Santa one-on-one to ease anxiety
ALTOONA, Pa. (WJAC) — You might have met Santa Claus at a mall before, sat on his lap, and told him what you want for Christmas. Sunday, the Central PA Autism Community organization did that — but with a twist. Waiting in line to meet him at the...
Jeepers! What’s Up With One Stuck High in Snowbank on Social Media
Have you seen the picture of a Jeep stuck in a snowbank circulating on social media? It didn't happen in Buffalo and it isn't even from this year. The photo is making the rounds on Facebook after historic snow fell in not only Western New York, but Northern New York too. So it's wouldn't be surprising to think it happened in the Empire State. But you'd be wrong.
Cambria County welcomes new Orthopedic clinic
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Community members in the Richland area now have access to new orthopedic services right in their back yards. Two hospitals, the Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber and the Indiana Regional Medical Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony today to celebrate the grand opening of this new facility in Richland. Their […]
WJAC TV
Altoona FD raising money for safer vehicle to protect K-9 Lucille from carcinogens
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Firefighters and their four-legged sidekicks go out of their way to ensure safety amongst communities everyday. And so, the Altoona Fire Department is fundraising for a new vehicle to ensure their K-9 Lucille stays as safe as possible while on the job. The Altoona Fire...
Festival of Trees at Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center
Franklin County Visitors Bureau (FCVB) is spreading holiday cheer with the 2022 Festival of Trees, through December 2. Decorated trees and wreaths are displayed in the elegant lobby and second floor Great Room of the 11/30 Visitors Center, formerly the 1865 National Bank of Chambersburg. Visitors can vote for their favorite tree or wreath as well as participate in the silent auction. All proceeds of voting and the auction will benefit the Cumberland Valley Breast Care Alliance, which is in its 26th year of service. New in 2022 is Sharing the Heart of the Holiday, a way to help Franklin County families that need a little help this holiday season.
$50,000 Pennsylvania Lottery winners sold at multiple Sheetz stores
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Check your tickets because the Pennsylvania Lottery announced two $50,000 weekly drawing winners were sold at a Sheetz in Centre County and a Sheetz in Somerset County. The winning numbers are the first two $50,000 weekly drawing prizes that are part of the New Year’s Millionaire raffle. The game features eight […]
SPC. Chad A. Edmundson Memorial Foundation donates Thanksgiving Dinners to Veterans
The SPC. Chad A. Edmundson Memorial Foundation donated Thanksgiving dinners to local veterans at the National Guard Readiness Center in Duncansville Saturday morning.
Altoona man nailed with drugs, guns after photos sent to law enforcement
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Photos of a man with guns and drugs were reportedly sent to the Blair County Probation Office which led to new drug charges for the man, Altoona police report. On Nov. 21, officials showed up at the home of Anthony Freiwald, 35, on the 1300 block of N. 4th Avenue after […]
WJAC TV
Trial date set for Somerset Co. inmate accused of killing corrections officer, DA confirms
Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — According to acting Somerset County District Attorney Molly Metzgar, a trial date has been tentatively set for the case of a Somerset County inmate accused of attacking and killing a corrections officer in 2018. Paul Kendrick, now age 27, is accused of attacking 61-year-old...
4 wanted on criminal charges in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Nov. 18. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people wanted on domestic charges: Thomas Yanosky, 27, of the Somerset area Joshua Platter, 37, […]
Three kittens rescued in camper fire in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Fire crews rescued three kittens from a camper fire late Friday evening in Stoystown. Shortly before midnight, the Stoystown and Shanksville Volunteer Fire Companies responded to a camper fire along the 700 block of Old Lincoln Highway. According to their Facebook, the camper was parked outside and was fully engulfed […]
WJAC TV
Mainline Pharmacy 'ready to welcome new customers' while others suffer staffing shortages
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — In recent years, it's been pretty commonplace for businesses to be short staffed. But what happens when that trend affects the pharmacy you use?. According to a survey released by the National Community Pharmacists Association this summer, over 75% of pharmacists say they're having a tough time filling positions.
Teen girl missing from central Pa. found safe
A 16-year-old girl reported missing from her Adams County home earlier this week has been found, Pennsylvania State Police said Friday. Jasmine Vought had last been seen around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Littlestown, state police said. She was believed to have left home to meet a boy she’d been talking...
Woman charged after keeping 25 cats in central Pa. home: police
A Franklin County woman is charged with animal cruelty and neglect after 25 cats were found in her Chambersburg home. Officers were called to Trisha Pittman’s home on West Catherine Street on Aug. 9, to check on the welfare of the animals in the home, Chambersburg police said Friday.
