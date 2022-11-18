ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, PA

WJAC TV

Local marines spend over 15 thousand dollars for Toys for Tots

Some local marines did some serious shopping on Monday at the Somerset Walmart. The Toys for Tots Somerset Auxiliary members raised over 15 thousand dollars for a huge shopping trip as part of the Toys for Tots initiative. This is the third year in a row that they were able...
SOMERSET, PA
WJAC TV

FBI dive team assists state police with search of Conemaugh River

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — On Monday, state police were witnessed searching the Conemaugh River in Johnstown's West End. State police confirmed that they requested assistance from an FBI dive crew during the search. Authorities did not provide any details about their investigation or what they were searching for. Stay...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Big Frog 104

Jeepers! What’s Up With One Stuck High in Snowbank on Social Media

Have you seen the picture of a Jeep stuck in a snowbank circulating on social media? It didn't happen in Buffalo and it isn't even from this year. The photo is making the rounds on Facebook after historic snow fell in not only Western New York, but Northern New York too. So it's wouldn't be surprising to think it happened in the Empire State. But you'd be wrong.
BUFFALO, NY
WTAJ

Cambria County welcomes new Orthopedic clinic

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Community members in the Richland area now have access to new orthopedic services right in their back yards. Two hospitals, the Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber and the Indiana Regional Medical Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony today to celebrate the grand opening of this new facility in Richland. Their […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Festival of Trees at Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center

Franklin County Visitors Bureau (FCVB) is spreading holiday cheer with the 2022 Festival of Trees, through December 2. Decorated trees and wreaths are displayed in the elegant lobby and second floor Great Room of the 11/30 Visitors Center, formerly the 1865 National Bank of Chambersburg. Visitors can vote for their favorite tree or wreath as well as participate in the silent auction. All proceeds of voting and the auction will benefit the Cumberland Valley Breast Care Alliance, which is in its 26th year of service. New in 2022 is Sharing the Heart of the Holiday, a way to help Franklin County families that need a little help this holiday season.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

$50,000 Pennsylvania Lottery winners sold at multiple Sheetz stores

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Check your tickets because the Pennsylvania Lottery announced two $50,000 weekly drawing winners were sold at a Sheetz in Centre County and a Sheetz in Somerset County. The winning numbers are the first two $50,000 weekly drawing prizes that are part of the New Year’s Millionaire raffle. The game features eight […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

4 wanted on criminal charges in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Nov. 18. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people wanted on domestic charges: Thomas Yanosky, 27, of the Somerset area Joshua Platter, 37, […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Three kittens rescued in camper fire in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Fire crews rescued three kittens from a camper fire late Friday evening in Stoystown. Shortly before midnight, the Stoystown and Shanksville Volunteer Fire Companies responded to a camper fire along the 700 block of Old Lincoln Highway. According to their Facebook, the camper was parked outside and was fully engulfed […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Teen girl missing from central Pa. found safe

A 16-year-old girl reported missing from her Adams County home earlier this week has been found, Pennsylvania State Police said Friday. Jasmine Vought had last been seen around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Littlestown, state police said. She was believed to have left home to meet a boy she’d been talking...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA

