Des Moines, IA

Pieper Lewis hearing set for January on alleged probation violation

By Kelly Maricle
 4 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – A hearing on whether 18-year-old Pieper Lewis will go to prison for allegedly violating the terms of her probation has been scheduled for January.

Lewis had been scheduled to be in court Friday morning but did not appear with her attorneys at the probation revocation hearing. During the brief hearing, the state asked for a date to be set for a contested disposition hearing. That hearing has been scheduled for January 18, 2023.

Story archive: Pieper Lewis

Officials said Lewis walked out of the Fresh Start Women’s Center in Des Moines on November 4th . Court record show she cut her GPS ankle monitor off before leaving the center, where she was living as part of her court-ordered probation.

Lewis received a deferred sentence of five years of probation in September after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and willful injury in the death of 37-year-old Zachary Brooks. Lewis was 15 years old when she stabbed Brooks to death on June 1, 2020 after claiming she’d been repeatedly raped by him. She had originally been charged with first-degree murder in the case.

Lewis also told investigators she had been sexually trafficked by another man, who has not faced charges related to that claim.

If Lewis’ probation is revoked, she could spend 20 years in prison.

