5 Stocks To Buy That Pay Reliable Monthly Dividends
Dividend stocks are known for stability in volatile markets and the opportunity for reliable income. Monthly dividend stocks increase the frequency of cash distributions which is particularly appealing to retirees on a budget. Investors should prioritize the reliability of the dividend over a high yield. Because of their business models,...
Sculptor Capital Fixes Dispute With Former And Rallies 17% After Forming Committee To Evaluate A Potential Transaction
Discusses the latest development for the stock and what it means for investors. Diversified asset manager Sculptor Capital Management’s (NYSE:SCU) stock was rewarded with a strong 17.2% rally to finish the week on Friday following news that the investment manager formed a special committee to explore potential interest from third parties regarding a potential transaction.
Next Generation On-chain DEX Aggregator 3Route Launches on Tezos
Powered by the Tezos blockchain, 3Route enables cost-efficient and secure swap transactions across multiple liquidity sources. 3Route enables users to cut costs by utilizing most of the Tezos DEXes’ liquidity in one secure swap. 3Route, a decentralized exchange protocol launches a next generation on-chain DEX aggregator powered by the...
Bitcoin Isn’t Digital Gold… Or At Least Not Yet, Anyway
Crypto enthusiasts have long touted bitcoin as digital gold, but an analysis of the cryptocurrency’s performance versus those of other assets shows that it hasn’t really earned that status yet. One thing that’s still lacking is a widespread market perception of crypto assets as a store of value.
Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
At $11 a share and 10x earnings, Celestica is an ‘out of this world’ holiday bargain. Viavi will have exposure to growing end markets tied to a global 5G buildout that has only just begun. AGNC’s third quarter report showed earnings increased year-over-year and beat the consensus.
Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Tesla is now trading at October 2020 levels after opening sharply lower Monday. That move followed news of a recall due to a software problem affecting taillights. Earlier this month, shares sank to a new low after CEO Elon Musk sold 19.5 million shares to partly finance his purchase of Twitter.
Report: Amazon Alexa could be set to lose billions this year
Alexa has been a well known name in voice assistant technology, but struggled to maintain a steady revenue stream.
Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
Analysts give CSCO a HOLD rating. Earnings consistently beat the estimate. CSCO expects to profit and revenue growth. Despite a fiscal first-quarter earnings report that beat consensus estimates, analysts are giving Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) a HOLD rating for now. The report revealed that earnings for the computer networking firm rose 5% year-over-year through the quarter ending on October 29, up 86 cents. In addition, revenue increased by 6% to $13.6 billion.
Is 2023 Going To Be A Better Year For Global Markets?
The year ahead promises to be much more positive for global markets, after the turbulence of 2022, predicts the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory, asset management and fintech organizations. 2023 May Be A Better Year For Global Markets. The bullish prediction for 2023 by...
These Were The Five Best And Worst Performing Energy Stocks In October 2022
After months of dismal performance, the U.S. stock market climbed in October, with the energy sector recording the largest increase. Increase in prices for heating oil, gas oil and unleaded gasoline helped to offset the fall in the price of natural gas. All major energy stocks performed well last month,...
FTX lawyer: 'Substantial amount' of assets has been stolen
The lawyers for FTX disclosed Tuesday that a "substantial amount" of assets has been stolen from the accounts of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange, diminishing the odds that its millions of investors will get their money back.
Activist Masters Capital Double Position In Venus Concept (VERO)
Fintel reports that Masters Capital Management Llc has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 22,999,173 shares of Venus Concept Inc (NASDAQ:VERO). This represents 26.47% of the company. In their previous filing dated December 23, 2021 they reported 9,499,173 shares and 9.99% of the company, an increase...
Five Bargain Funds For Black Friday
Will we look back and think investing now was like picking up a bargain?. If so, what are some potential options to consider. With the Black Friday sales coming up, here are five funds that have had challenging periods of performance, but that the analysis team continue to have conviction in.
Compass Group – Revenues Well Ahead As Margins Expand
Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) has reported full year underlying revenue of £25.8bn, up 5.4% over pre-pandemic levels. Growth accelerated in each quarter of the year, with the fourth quarter up 15.9%, with strong growth present across all business segments. Underlying operating profit was up 87.5%% over last year to...
Tuition Coin Announces Teach to Earn on Cardano
Incentivizing greater student and teacher participation within EdTech with Coins for College. DG’s Concentrated Portfolio Slumps -36.4% In Rough Year. DG Value Partners' Concentrated fund added 8.4% during the month of October, according to a copy of its latest investor update, which ValueWalk has been able to review. Following this performance, the fund is down -36.4% year-to-date, compared to -16.9% for the Russell 2000 and -7.7% for the HFRI benchmark index. A Focused Portfolio Of.
Private Equity Continuing To Influence The Prison Healthcare Space
New report looks at healthcare company Wellpath and its expansion into prison systems. Private Equity’s Influence On The Prison Healthcare Space. A new report, “Private Equity Firms Rebrand Prison Healthcare Companies, But Care Issues Continue,” by the Private Equity Stakeholder Project (PESP) focuses on healthcare company Wellpath and the regulatory risks that the company continues to take in local jails and prisons.
QYLD – Want To Get A 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF yields more than 10%. The ETF tracks the CBOE NASDAQ 100 Buy-Write Index with Full Replication. While attractive, the yield comes with risks that include capital erosion. If you want to invest in covered calls the Global X Funds NASDAQ 100 ETF...
Searches For Mastodon Social Skyrocketed 1,308% In The U.S. Amid Elon Musk Twitter Takeover
Searches for ‘Mastodon’ social have risen over 14 times the average volume in the United States in November as Elon Musk’s Twitter overhaul divides users, prompting an estimated one million searches for alternative platforms. There have been over 920,000 searches for Mastodon worldwide this month so far,...
Electric Vehicle Markets & Technologies On The Road To 2023
It has been another momentous year for electric vehicle markets and technologies, with major policy developments, sales growth, and landmark models set to enter the market. China has thrown down the gauntlet once again in the automotive sector, with record EV sales approaching 5 million a year. The dual-credit system – two types of credit that must be accumulated to avoid penalties – is a primary driver.
UK Retail Sales Top Estimates, Dollar Index Strengthens
UK retail sales rose 0.6% month-on-month in October, compared to expectations of 0.3%. Dollar index has stabilised around 106.5 following strong US retail sales and hawkish Federal Reserve comments. Hundreds of staff quit Twitter after Elon Musk’s demands. Brent crude set to end the week sharply lower on tough...
