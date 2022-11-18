Read full article on original website
Floyd County Conservation: Upcoming events; wear orange if heading out in the woods
Floyd County Conservation Naturalist Heidi Reams joined Chris Berg to talk about some upcoming events. She also spoke about the need to wear orange if heading out into the woods. For more information on events and activities with the Floyd County Conservation, go to FloydCoIa.org or MyCountyParks.com.
Santa’s Shining Light Show 2022 to Debut Saturday in Charles City
Preparations continue for Santa’s Shining Light Show to return for a second year in Charles City. The festivities are organized by the Satellite Rotary Club of Charles City and the club’s Jessica Gintz says they’re getting ready to light up Central Park this Saturday evening. Gintz says...
Turkey and Elf Events Tuesday (11.22) in Chickasaw, Floyd Counties
Family events to get you into the holiday spirit are being offered Tuesday (11.22) evening in Floyd and Chickasaw counties. With Thanksgiving Thursday, Naturalist Matt Crayne says Chickasaw County Conservation presents “Talkin’ Turkey with Tots” at the Twin Ponds Nature Center southeast of Iowa Tuesday evening at 5 p.m.
TLC Makes Final Financial Push for Relocation in Charles City
TLC in Charles City is making a final financial push to complete their move into the 1970’s section of the former middle school building. In a letter to the community, the child care center says they have dealt with supply chain delays, product accessibility, increased costs and more, all which have combined to produce a funding GAP of $275,000.
John-Mikal McLuer, 12; Odin-Thor McLuer, 10; Drako-Ragnar McLuer, 6 & Phenix-Moon McLuer, 3, Mason City
John-Mikal McLuer, 12, Odin-Thor McLuer, 10, Drako-Ragnar McLuer,6, Phenix-Moon McLuer, 3, all who died Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at their home at 509 N. Washington Ave., Mason City, Iowa. Memorial services will be held 2:30 PM Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at the Lincoln School Gymnasium, 1625 S. Pennsylvania Ave, Mason...
Zoetis Gets State Tax Breaks for Expansion in Charles City
A Charles City company’s expansion project is getting some help from the state. The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) Friday approved tax breaks for Zoetis, which is planning to expand its manufacturing facility by almost 95,000 square feet to create additional temperature-controlled spaces, manufacturing storage and processing equipment. IEDA awarded the company tax benefits through the High Quality Jobs program.
Floyd County Interchange Eastbound Lanes Slated to Open Tuesday
Despite a semi crash that closed the intersection for a brief period Monday morning, the new east/southbound lanes of the new Highway 218/18/Avenue of the Saints interchange at Floyd are set to open to motorists Tuesday. Pete Hjelmstad with the Mason City District office of the Iowa DOT says that...
North Iowa Woman Claims $2 Million Powerball Prize
About a month after learning she first won, a north Iowa woman has claimed a $2 million Powerball® prize. The Iowa Lottery says Tamara Sheehan of Forest City purchased her $2 million-winning ticket at Casey’s on Highway 69 South in Forest City. Her easy-pick ticket came within one number of winning the game’s $403.9 million jackpot in the October 10th drawing.
