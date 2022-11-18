Read full article on original website
Jackson County deputy teams with DNR to rescue injured eagle
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A Jackson County sheriff’s deputy teamed with state conservation officers and others to help rescue an injured eagle spotted in Sandstone Township. Jackson County sheriff’s Deputy Cory Caroffino responded to the area of West Michigan Avenue and Hendershot Road on a report of an injured eagle.
Two dead after car crash in Washtenaw Co.
Two people are dead after a crash in Augusta Township.
Man dies in Meridian Township car crash
A 75-year-old East Lansing man is dead after being hit by a car
WB I-96 back open after police arrest suspect in a stolen car
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Westbound I-96 was closed earlier Tuesday morning at the Cedar Street exit. Police told News 10 that a male suspect who was in a stolen car from Lansing was spotted by deputies from the Ingham County Sheriff’s Department. The same suspect was also spotted by officers from the Lansing Police Department on Monday night but was able to escape.
Meridian Township police investigating fatal car vs. pedestrian crash
MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - A man from East Lansing died Monday night following a car crash. Meridian Township Police were dispatched to Grand River Avenue and Northwind Drive for a car crash involving a pedestrian at about 8:35 p.m. 75-year-old Dennis Goff from East Lansing was struck by a...
Attic fire displaces 3 in Jackson
JACKSON, MI - An attic fire forced three occupants to escape a Jackson residence early Monday morning, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of smoke from a residence at 6:53 a.m., Nov. 21 on the 800 block of Hibbard Avenue, said the Jackson Fire Department. The occupants heard noises, smelled...
PHOTOS: Eagle rescued in Jackson County
SANDSTONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - An eagle was rescued by a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy on Tuesday. Deputy Cory Caroffino went to the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Hendershot Road in Sandstone Township to check on an eagle with an injured wing. The Spring Arbor PD and the DNR...
Ohio woman killed in head-on crash
MONROE COUNTY, MI – An Ohio woman was killed and three others were injured Saturday evening in a head-on crash in Erie Township. Joyce L. Shroyer, 46, of Toledo, Ohio was killed in a head-on crash Saturday evening, Nov. 19 when another vehicle that was attempting to pass a car in front of it had entered oncoming traffic and collided with her vehicle, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office help drivers navigate US-127 diverging diamond
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation improved the busy interchange in Jackson County and County Sheriffs are helping residents navigate through the intersection. The diverging diamond (DDI) at the I-94/U.S.-127 interchange just north of the Jackson city limits can be challenging and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office...
Stolen car recovered in Jackson’s Sheriff’s Office parking lot
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A stolen vehicle was recovered Sunday afternoon in Jackson. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy Golightly recognized a possible stolen car parked at about 3:30 p.m. Deputy Golightly was in the parking lot of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 212 W. Wesley St. and saw...
Man who allegedly stole car caught at Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
A deputy noticed car that had been reported as stolen, right in the Jackson County Sheriff's Office parking lot.
High-speed chase through Howell ends when car crashes into house
Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were patrolling eastbound I-96 near M-59 in Howell Township when they attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 2014 Ford Explorer after determining that it has been stolen out of Melvindale. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle failed to pull over, and instead accelerated at a high rate of speed while continuing east on I-96.
Ypsilanti Township Burger King temporarily closed after grease fire
YPSILANTI, MI -- Crews were called to a fast food restaurant in Ypsilanti Township Monday for a fire. The Burger King at 1073 E. Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti Township, caught fire around 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, due to a grease fire in the vent system, according to Ypsilanti Township Fire Marshal Steve Wallgren.
Suspected car thief arrested after high-speed pursuit crosses state border
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A Monroe man was arrested early Thursday morning after stealing a vehicle in Ohio and leading police on a chase across the Michigan border into Monroe County. Police were notified at 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 that officers with the Toledo Police Department were in...
Police suspect carbon monoxide poisoning in Rochester Hills couple's death
A couple was found dead inside their home in Rochester Hills Friday afternoon, according the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.
Police chase ends in violent crash at Northwood storage facility
NORTHWOOD, Ohio — A police chase ended violently at a Northwood storage facility early on Saturday morning. An employee at Storage Rentals of America on East Andrus Rd. said the car slammed through a chained gate and crashed into one of the storage units just before 3 a.m. Surveillance...
Suspect charged with open murder in killing of Kalamazoo man near WMU
KALAMAZOO, MI — A Lansing man accused of killing a 21-year-old Kalamazoo man following an altercation outside of a nightclub near Western Michigan University was charged with open murder Monday morning. Damien Lee Lang, 28, of Lansing was arraigned Monday, Nov. 21, on seven felony counts in Kalamazoo County...
Michigan dog injured after owner tries to slit its throat
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - The Ingham County Animal Control is reporting an uptick in violence towards animals after a person allegedly attempted to kill a dog by slitting its throat.
Kalamazoo County man pleads guilty to lesser charge in 2017 killing
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter for a 2017 death in Kalamazoo County. Because of his status as a fourth time habitual offender, he could still face up to life in prison on the manslaughter conviction. He is scheduled for sentencing next month. Joshua Joel...
Residents of Holmes Apartments fed up with ‘deplorable’ conditions
People who live at Holmes Apartments in Lansing say they feel like no one cares after multiple problems have gone months without being fixed. Some residents say it is unlivable.
