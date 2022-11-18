ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

WILX-TV

WB I-96 back open after police arrest suspect in a stolen car

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Westbound I-96 was closed earlier Tuesday morning at the Cedar Street exit. Police told News 10 that a male suspect who was in a stolen car from Lansing was spotted by deputies from the Ingham County Sheriff’s Department. The same suspect was also spotted by officers from the Lansing Police Department on Monday night but was able to escape.
LANSING, MI
MLive

Attic fire displaces 3 in Jackson

JACKSON, MI - An attic fire forced three occupants to escape a Jackson residence early Monday morning, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of smoke from a residence at 6:53 a.m., Nov. 21 on the 800 block of Hibbard Avenue, said the Jackson Fire Department. The occupants heard noises, smelled...
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

PHOTOS: Eagle rescued in Jackson County

SANDSTONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - An eagle was rescued by a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy on Tuesday. Deputy Cory Caroffino went to the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Hendershot Road in Sandstone Township to check on an eagle with an injured wing. The Spring Arbor PD and the DNR...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Ohio woman killed in head-on crash

MONROE COUNTY, MI – An Ohio woman was killed and three others were injured Saturday evening in a head-on crash in Erie Township. Joyce L. Shroyer, 46, of Toledo, Ohio was killed in a head-on crash Saturday evening, Nov. 19 when another vehicle that was attempting to pass a car in front of it had entered oncoming traffic and collided with her vehicle, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
TOLEDO, OH
WILX-TV

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office help drivers navigate US-127 diverging diamond

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation improved the busy interchange in Jackson County and County Sheriffs are helping residents navigate through the intersection. The diverging diamond (DDI) at the I-94/U.S.-127 interchange just north of the Jackson city limits can be challenging and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office...
thelivingstonpost.com

High-speed chase through Howell ends when car crashes into house

Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were patrolling eastbound I-96 near M-59 in Howell Township when they attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 2014 Ford Explorer after determining that it has been stolen out of Melvindale. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle failed to pull over, and instead accelerated at a high rate of speed while continuing east on I-96.
HOWELL, MI
MLive

MLive

