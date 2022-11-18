Read full article on original website
Richard L. McVean, 82, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 82-year-old Richard L. McVean of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Richard McVean died Sunday at Baxter Health.
Monte Earl Miller, 71, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 71-year-old Monte Earl Miller of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Monte Miller died Sunday in Mountain Home.
Patricia King, 80, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 80-year-old Patricia King of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Patricia King died Sunday in Mountain Home.
Area man killed when another vehicle pulls into path
An Ozark County man was killed in a two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon in Howell County. Sixty-one-year-old Mark Gianunzio of Dora was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Gianunzio was traveling on Missouri Route CC. He was nearly six miles west of West Plains when a pickup truck driven by 31-year-old Goga Apriamashivili of Brooklyn, New York, reportedly failed to yield and pulled into his path, causing the collision. Apriamashivili was not injured.
Man dead following 1-vehicle accident in Calico Rock
A Calico Rock man is dead following a one-vehicle accident. Seventy-two-year-old Mihailo Albertson was originally transported Nov. 11 to Izard County Medical Center from the scene in Calico Rock. At the last update, his body was being held at the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office in Little Rock. According to...
Bridge closure on AR Highway 56 between Franklin and Myron
The Izard County Sheriff’s Office reports a bridge closure on Arkansas Highway 56 just west of Myron. The State Highway Department states the closure will be for an indefinite period of time. This closure means there is no thru traffic from Franklin to Myron at this time. There are...
Celebration of Lights asks for volunteers
Volunteers are needed Saturday night for the Coulter Celebration of Lights, hosted by ASU-Mountain Home. Those interested in helping are asked to contact Mollie Morgan at 870-508-6191. The holiday light display throughout the campus will run through December 28. Donations for the light display will be collected at the exit...
Tuesday basketball schedule includes end of Holiday Hoopsgiving
High school basketball makes up the local Tuesday schedule and includes the final of Holiday Hoopsgiving at the Panther Palace in Bergman. In boys’ action, Lead Hill and West Fork tip off at 4, and Flippin meets Mountain View at 6:40. Bergman’s girls face McGehee at 5:20. Elsewhere,...
Marion County woman threatens mother during domestic dispute
A Marion County woman is facing multiple assault charges after trespassing on her mother’s property and failing to comply with authorities. According to the probable cause affidavit, one deputy from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department along with an officer from the Flippin Police Department were responding to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence in Flippin. While in route, dispatch advised law enforcement a female subject, identified as 32-year-old Shanna Cunningham, was at the residence in an altercation with her mother and there were multiple 911 calls from different parties. Dispatch also advised Cunningham allegedly had thrown around a child during the altercation.
Clarkride man pleads not guilty to starting brush, grass fires
A man arrested after setting a number of brush and grass fires by throwing lit wads of paper out of the window of his truck appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Forty-four-year-old Trenton Lee Strain, who lists an address along Baxter County Road 49 in the Clarkridge area, pled not guilty to 14 counts of reckless burning and one count of Arson.
Monday basketball results include MH losing 2 junior high boys’ games at Nettleton
A pair of Mountain Home’s junior high boys’ basketball teams had a rough trip to Jonesboro on Monday as they played Nettleton. The Junior Bombers fell in the freshman game to the Junior Raiders 49-45. Rhett Gilbert led Mountain Home with 21 points, and Drew Haney added 19. Mountain Home falls to 3-3 on the sesaon.
Marion County yellow panel jurors dismissed
Marion County jurors who serve on the yellow panel have been dismissed for the remainder of the term.
Monday basketball schedule includes road trip for MH junior high boys’ teams; girls’ games canceled
Basketball makes up the local Monday schedule and includes the last outing before the Thanksgiving holiday for all of Mountain Home’s junior high boys’ teams. They’ll be in Jonesboro for matchups with Nettleton. The seventh grade game tips off at 4:30, and the eighth grade and freshman contests will follow.
Saturday basketball results include MH freshman girls falling at Highland
The Mountain Home freshman girls’ basketball team came up just short on the final day of the Highland Classic with a 25-23 loss to the host Junior Lady Rebels on Saturday. The Junior Lady Bombers were led by Jayla Yonkers with 14 points, including going 5-of-6 from the free throw line.
MH girls win, boys finish 2nd in Batesville swim meet
The Mountain Home High School swim teams competed in a meet at Batesville on Saturday. The Lady Bombers won the meet as they scored 314 over six other teams. The medley relay team of Makaela Broad, Reagan Hawkins, Peeka Traver and Kendra McLean finished in state time. Traver also obtained state time in the backstroke as she finished second in that and the 50-yard freestyle.
MH girls finish 4th in Har-Ber wrestling tourney
The Mountain Home High School girls’ wrestling team began the season Saturday at Springdale. The Lady Bombers finished fourth in the Har-Ber Lady Wildcat Invitational with Searcy getting the win. Individually for Mountain Home, Amelia Frounfelter won the 170-pound division, Leigha Gatewood won the 145, and Olivia McCoy won...
MHHS loses 2 basketball games in Saturday home outing
The Mountain Home High School basketball teams had a rough Saturday as they lost a pair of games at the Hangar. The Lady Bombers began the day by falling to Bentonville 64-51. The game was kept close in the first quarter with five lead changes and three ties between the two teams. The Lady Tigers started pulling away in the second period and went into the locker room up 11. Mountain Home had runs where they pulled the game back within single digits, but Bentonville did its job in limiting second chances. The Lady Tigers outrebounded the Lady Bombers 28-15 on their way to a 13-point victory.
Hunting trip leads to felony arrest of Stone County man
A Stone County man has been arrested during a hunting trip for possessing firearms with prior felony convictions. According to the probable cause affidavit, an Arkansas Game and Fish officer was patrolling along Pouge Springs Road and came upon an individual walking along the side of the road. The officer made contact and identified them as 54-year-old Dewayne Orvil Knight, who was wearing hunting clothes. Knight was asked by law enforcement if he was hunting and stated he was taking a walk to use the bathroom.
Woman pleads no contest to stealing electricity
A woman pled no contest to stealing about $4,000 in electricity from North Arkansas Electric Cooperative during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court last Monday. Thirty-six-year-old Rebecca Darleen Ramey was sentenced to three years in prison. The theft of power came to light when an NAEC serviceman did a...
Melbourne athlete commits to play baseball at Arkansas
The University of Arkansas baseball program has received an early commitment from an area athlete. Grant Wren, slated to graduate from Melbourne High School in 2025, has committed to continuing his playing career as a Razorback. According to recruiting reporter Richard Davenport, the 6’4″, 180-pound Wren has seen his fastball...
