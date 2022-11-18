The Mountain Home High School basketball teams had a rough Saturday as they lost a pair of games at the Hangar. The Lady Bombers began the day by falling to Bentonville 64-51. The game was kept close in the first quarter with five lead changes and three ties between the two teams. The Lady Tigers started pulling away in the second period and went into the locker room up 11. Mountain Home had runs where they pulled the game back within single digits, but Bentonville did its job in limiting second chances. The Lady Tigers outrebounded the Lady Bombers 28-15 on their way to a 13-point victory.

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO