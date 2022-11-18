ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, AR

Comments / 0

Related
KTLO

Area man killed when another vehicle pulls into path

An Ozark County man was killed in a two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon in Howell County. Sixty-one-year-old Mark Gianunzio of Dora was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Gianunzio was traveling on Missouri Route CC. He was nearly six miles west of West Plains when a pickup truck driven by 31-year-old Goga Apriamashivili of Brooklyn, New York, reportedly failed to yield and pulled into his path, causing the collision. Apriamashivili was not injured.
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
KTLO

Man dead following 1-vehicle accident in Calico Rock

A Calico Rock man is dead following a one-vehicle accident. Seventy-two-year-old Mihailo Albertson was originally transported Nov. 11 to Izard County Medical Center from the scene in Calico Rock. At the last update, his body was being held at the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office in Little Rock. According to...
CALICO ROCK, AR
KTLO

Bridge closure on AR Highway 56 between Franklin and Myron

The Izard County Sheriff’s Office reports a bridge closure on Arkansas Highway 56 just west of Myron. The State Highway Department states the closure will be for an indefinite period of time. This closure means there is no thru traffic from Franklin to Myron at this time. There are...
FRANKLIN, AR
KTLO

Celebration of Lights asks for volunteers

Volunteers are needed Saturday night for the Coulter Celebration of Lights, hosted by ASU-Mountain Home. Those interested in helping are asked to contact Mollie Morgan at 870-508-6191. The holiday light display throughout the campus will run through December 28. Donations for the light display will be collected at the exit...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Tuesday basketball schedule includes end of Holiday Hoopsgiving

High school basketball makes up the local Tuesday schedule and includes the final of Holiday Hoopsgiving at the Panther Palace in Bergman. In boys’ action, Lead Hill and West Fork tip off at 4, and Flippin meets Mountain View at 6:40. Bergman’s girls face McGehee at 5:20. Elsewhere,...
BERGMAN, AR
KTLO

Marion County woman threatens mother during domestic dispute

A Marion County woman is facing multiple assault charges after trespassing on her mother’s property and failing to comply with authorities. According to the probable cause affidavit, one deputy from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department along with an officer from the Flippin Police Department were responding to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence in Flippin. While in route, dispatch advised law enforcement a female subject, identified as 32-year-old Shanna Cunningham, was at the residence in an altercation with her mother and there were multiple 911 calls from different parties. Dispatch also advised Cunningham allegedly had thrown around a child during the altercation.
MARION COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Clarkride man pleads not guilty to starting brush, grass fires

A man arrested after setting a number of brush and grass fires by throwing lit wads of paper out of the window of his truck appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Forty-four-year-old Trenton Lee Strain, who lists an address along Baxter County Road 49 in the Clarkridge area, pled not guilty to 14 counts of reckless burning and one count of Arson.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

MH girls win, boys finish 2nd in Batesville swim meet

The Mountain Home High School swim teams competed in a meet at Batesville on Saturday. The Lady Bombers won the meet as they scored 314 over six other teams. The medley relay team of Makaela Broad, Reagan Hawkins, Peeka Traver and Kendra McLean finished in state time. Traver also obtained state time in the backstroke as she finished second in that and the 50-yard freestyle.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

MH girls finish 4th in Har-Ber wrestling tourney

The Mountain Home High School girls’ wrestling team began the season Saturday at Springdale. The Lady Bombers finished fourth in the Har-Ber Lady Wildcat Invitational with Searcy getting the win. Individually for Mountain Home, Amelia Frounfelter won the 170-pound division, Leigha Gatewood won the 145, and Olivia McCoy won...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

MHHS loses 2 basketball games in Saturday home outing

The Mountain Home High School basketball teams had a rough Saturday as they lost a pair of games at the Hangar. The Lady Bombers began the day by falling to Bentonville 64-51. The game was kept close in the first quarter with five lead changes and three ties between the two teams. The Lady Tigers started pulling away in the second period and went into the locker room up 11. Mountain Home had runs where they pulled the game back within single digits, but Bentonville did its job in limiting second chances. The Lady Tigers outrebounded the Lady Bombers 28-15 on their way to a 13-point victory.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Hunting trip leads to felony arrest of Stone County man

A Stone County man has been arrested during a hunting trip for possessing firearms with prior felony convictions. According to the probable cause affidavit, an Arkansas Game and Fish officer was patrolling along Pouge Springs Road and came upon an individual walking along the side of the road. The officer made contact and identified them as 54-year-old Dewayne Orvil Knight, who was wearing hunting clothes. Knight was asked by law enforcement if he was hunting and stated he was taking a walk to use the bathroom.
STONE COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Woman pleads no contest to stealing electricity

A woman pled no contest to stealing about $4,000 in electricity from North Arkansas Electric Cooperative during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court last Monday. Thirty-six-year-old Rebecca Darleen Ramey was sentenced to three years in prison. The theft of power came to light when an NAEC serviceman did a...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Melbourne athlete commits to play baseball at Arkansas

The University of Arkansas baseball program has received an early commitment from an area athlete. Grant Wren, slated to graduate from Melbourne High School in 2025, has committed to continuing his playing career as a Razorback. According to recruiting reporter Richard Davenport, the 6’4″, 180-pound Wren has seen his fastball...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy