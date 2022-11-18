Massachusetts started sending the tax rebate out earlier this month. As of last week, the state had sent about 1.3 million refunds totaling more than $1.2 billion. Although the state is sending payments to eligible taxpayers every week, many are still waiting for their tax rebate from Massachusetts. If you are one of them, then detailed below is everything you need to know about when you will get your rebate payment.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO