For better and (certainly) for worse, the Brooklyn Nets do not lack tension. Here are a few things that happened to them since Kyrie Irving was suspended on November 3:. Kevin Durant gave an interview to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes in which, among many other things, he said: “Look at our starting lineup. Edmond Sumner, Royce O’Neale, Joe Harris, Claxton, and me. It’s not disrespect, but what are you expecting from that group? You expect us to win because I’m out there. So if you’re watching from that lens, you’re expecting us to play well because No. 7 is out there.”

PHILADELPHIA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO