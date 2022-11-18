Read full article on original website
Encore Consignment gives customers some show-stopping items for the home
ST. LOUIS – Encore Consignment is the ideal name for this company. Once you step inside their huge showrooms, you are sure to return again and again. Encore Consignment is the largest consignment business featuring home furnishings and décor.
Chesterfield $3B development clears TIF commission
A massive redevelopment plan in Chesterfield, including housing, retail, restaurants, and office space, could be approved by the Chesterfield City Council next month.
Schnucks, Walmart say they're keeping Thanksgiving prices same as 2021
Schnucks says they've seen bigger orders and larger turkey sizes as families are finally meeting in person and in larger numbers this Thanksgiving.
You can still have Thanksgiving that is plant-based
ST. LOUIS – One thing is true: There are so many meal plans for every type of person. We have vegan, vegetarian, paleo, and keto options. So where there is a meal plan, there’s a way to have a Thanksgiving that fits into the plan. No longer is Thanksgiving all about turkey, ham, or Turducken.
Brown & Crouppen attorney shares what legal responsibilities homeowners and businesses have
Clearing snow and ice are part of dealing with winter weather.
Target your shopping list and don’t be a target
Do you know which hand is best when carrying bags to your car?
Forest Park to track many animals for new study
Tracking wildlife in Forest Park to learn about their behavior and hunting habits.
St. Louis native and Comedian Samson Crouppen performs at Helium Comedy Club
ST. LOUIS – What are you doing on Wednesday, November 23?. No plans? No, you have some because you don’t want to miss this hometown comedian. Samson Crouppen grew up in St. Louis and then made his way to Los Angeles. He’s developed a successful standup career, even getting his own special available on Amazon.
Tim’s Travels: Holiday ticket special to the Fabulous Fox Theatre
ST. LOUIS – The Fabulous Fox has a fantastic deal just for FOX 2 viewers. You can save up to $20 on 11 holiday shows. Visit MetroTix.com/foxpromo. Use the promo code: FOX 2. The special runs from now until midnight, Thanksgiving.
Urban League holds turkey giveaway ahead of Thanksgiving
For the 25th year, the Urban League of Greater St. Louis gave away thousands of turkeys at a Thanksgiving event at its headquarters in north city.
Elderly Illinois couple has waited 2 years for city to fix sinkhole problem
Robert Payne, 86, said he has been calling Belleville officials for nearly two years about a sinkhole issue caused by old, underground sewer pipes. The board of aldermen has appropriated money for a fix, but the work hasn't been done and one sinkhole is roughly 3 feet deep.
St. Louis aldermen consider traffic signal safety
At a meeting later Tuesday morning, people who are working to make traffic lights safer in St. Louis County are likely to make some progress.
MoDOT closing I-270 EB exit ramp for two weeks
For the next two weeks, MoDOT will close the exit ramp at New Halls Ferry on I-270 eastbound.
Blues honors students, staff, first responders involved in CVPA school shooting
As St. Louis continues to heal following last month's shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, the Blues honored members of the CVPA community at their game against the Anaheim Ducks on Monday.
Polar Express train ride returns with real train trips
The Polar Express is back with real train trips at St. Louis Union Station.
Thanksgiving tips, tricks and hacks from Pretty Together
ST. LOUIS – The final countdown has begun – cue the Europe music. Hey, don't worry, be happy and be Pretty Together. Liz Sloan and Jen Richmond shared their tips, tricks, and hacks for getting that Turkey Day meal together.
SLU students organize 'Turkeypalooza' food drive
It's almost time for Thanksgiving. Most people have turkey on their minds. Unfortunately, not everyone has access to it. Some Saint Louis University students are making sure people don't go hungry as part of the Campus Kitchen program.
Our favorite things are found inside Glamour & Grace Boutique
ST. LOUIS – She was just 19 when Glamour & Grace Boutique came into being. Owner, Grace Toelke loves fashion and decided she was going to open a clothing shop in June 2020. Now she’s expanded and stopped by our studios with a sampling of what can be found at her latest location.
The top breakfast spots from St. Louis Magazine’s George Mahe
ST. LOUIS – Breakfast is for champions of this favored meal. You can eat breakfast at any time and feel full. Many eateries around town serve it all day. Monday, George Mahe, the dining editor for St. Louis Magazine, stopped by with the December preview. See the top spots...
Catholic Charities Christmas Concert happening this weekend
The hustle of the holiday season is here.
