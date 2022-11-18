Read full article on original website
Five Bargain Funds For Black Friday
Will we look back and think investing now was like picking up a bargain?. If so, what are some potential options to consider. With the Black Friday sales coming up, here are five funds that have had challenging periods of performance, but that the analysis team continue to have conviction in.
Sculptor Capital Fixes Dispute With Former And Rallies 17% After Forming Committee To Evaluate A Potential Transaction
Discusses the latest development for the stock and what it means for investors. Diversified asset manager Sculptor Capital Management’s (NYSE:SCU) stock was rewarded with a strong 17.2% rally to finish the week on Friday following news that the investment manager formed a special committee to explore potential interest from third parties regarding a potential transaction.
Compass Group – Revenues Well Ahead As Margins Expand
Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) has reported full year underlying revenue of £25.8bn, up 5.4% over pre-pandemic levels. Growth accelerated in each quarter of the year, with the fourth quarter up 15.9%, with strong growth present across all business segments. Underlying operating profit was up 87.5%% over last year to...
Bitcoin Isn’t Digital Gold… Or At Least Not Yet, Anyway
Crypto enthusiasts have long touted bitcoin as digital gold, but an analysis of the cryptocurrency’s performance versus those of other assets shows that it hasn’t really earned that status yet. One thing that’s still lacking is a widespread market perception of crypto assets as a store of value.
Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
At $11 a share and 10x earnings, Celestica is an ‘out of this world’ holiday bargain. Viavi will have exposure to growing end markets tied to a global 5G buildout that has only just begun. AGNC’s third quarter report showed earnings increased year-over-year and beat the consensus.
Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
Analysts give CSCO a HOLD rating. Earnings consistently beat the estimate. CSCO expects to profit and revenue growth. Despite a fiscal first-quarter earnings report that beat consensus estimates, analysts are giving Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) a HOLD rating for now. The report revealed that earnings for the computer networking firm rose 5% year-over-year through the quarter ending on October 29, up 86 cents. In addition, revenue increased by 6% to $13.6 billion.
Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Tesla is now trading at October 2020 levels after opening sharply lower Monday. That move followed news of a recall due to a software problem affecting taillights. Earlier this month, shares sank to a new low after CEO Elon Musk sold 19.5 million shares to partly finance his purchase of Twitter.
QYLD – Want To Get A 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF yields more than 10%. The ETF tracks the CBOE NASDAQ 100 Buy-Write Index with Full Replication. While attractive, the yield comes with risks that include capital erosion. If you want to invest in covered calls the Global X Funds NASDAQ 100 ETF...
Market Timing Makes Stock Investing Rational
Rationality is about making informed choices. You could just eat whatever you feel like eating. But, if you are rational, you consider the effect that what you eat will have on your long-term health. You don’t always choose the most healthy option. The rational thing is to permit yourself...
FTX lawyer: 'Substantial amount' of assets has been stolen
The lawyers for FTX disclosed Tuesday that a "substantial amount" of assets has been stolen from the accounts of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange, diminishing the odds that its millions of investors will get their money back.
Activist Masters Capital Double Position In Venus Concept (VERO)
Fintel reports that Masters Capital Management Llc has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 22,999,173 shares of Venus Concept Inc (NASDAQ:VERO). This represents 26.47% of the company. In their previous filing dated December 23, 2021 they reported 9,499,173 shares and 9.99% of the company, an increase...
The S&P 500’s Fake Breakdown
S&P 500 bears couldn‘t follow through, and the bond market downswing looks tired – starting off a risk-on base, never quite flipping risk-off. Perhaps best of all, tech saved its bullets, and is ready to join when TLT comes back and erases Friday‘s modest decline on low volume.
UK Retail Sales Top Estimates, Dollar Index Strengthens
UK retail sales rose 0.6% month-on-month in October, compared to expectations of 0.3%. Dollar index has stabilised around 106.5 following strong US retail sales and hawkish Federal Reserve comments. Hundreds of staff quit Twitter after Elon Musk’s demands. Brent crude set to end the week sharply lower on tough...
Electric Vehicle Markets & Technologies On The Road To 2023
It has been another momentous year for electric vehicle markets and technologies, with major policy developments, sales growth, and landmark models set to enter the market. China has thrown down the gauntlet once again in the automotive sector, with record EV sales approaching 5 million a year. The dual-credit system – two types of credit that must be accumulated to avoid penalties – is a primary driver.
Gold Price Formed A Bearish Star, And It’s Not Even Christmas Yet
Last week was full of events, but the most important one clarified after Friday’s closing bell – gold formed a reversal “shooting star” candlestick. The implications are just as you think they are. After a sharp run-up, the rally has run its course, and the yellow metal is now about to slide again.
