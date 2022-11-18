ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

ValueWalk

Prepare For The December Oil Shock

Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. Invest For Kids: Buy This Leader In Renewable Fuels. At...
NBC News

Midterm elections roundup: Seven House races still uncalled

A little more than a week after the polls closed, NBC News’ Decision Desk can now project that Republicans will take control of the House and its current House estimate is that the GOP will have a 221-214 majority, plus-or-minus two seats. It comes as there’s now just seven...
MAINE STATE
BBC

Midterm elections results: This is where the races stand

Polls closed in the US midterms on Tuesday night, but who will be in control of Congress remains unclear. Control of the Senate now hinges on the outcome in Nevada and Georgia, with the latter due to hold a run-off election on 6 December. Republicans are inching closer to a...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Miami

Election Results: Control of Congress remains undecided

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Control of Congress remains undecided two days following the Midterm Elections. In the Senate, it's 49 to 48 in favor of Republicans. With three races yet to have projected winners the balance of power is still not determined. The day after Tuesday's midterms, President Joe Biden celebrated...
GEORGIA STATE
Nymag.com

What the Polls Say Today: Maybe Warnock Really Is Going ‘Downhill’ in Georgia

Eleven days before Election Day, the overall midterms picture is looking up for Republicans. With early voting underway in a majority of states, it seems that a Republican wave of undetermined size is approaching, putting the Senate into play and very likely delivering the House to the GOP. But in weather and in politics, forecasts are often wrong and there are multiple unknown factors to take into account.
GEORGIA STATE
HuffPost

Battle For Senate Could Be Over Quickly If This GOP Candidate Wins On Tuesday

Franklin, N.H. — Things are getting prickly in the Granite State. Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines, the 2020 presidential election and cat litter boxes in schools, of all things, is threatening to pull off a major upset against incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) that could hand the GOP a key victory in the battle for Senate control.
GEORGIA STATE
People

Democrats Pick Up Governor Seats in Midterm Elections, Creating Nearly Even Party Split

Democrats have a lot to celebrate coming out of the 2022 midterm elections, as the party fended off a red wave that polling — and history — warned was imminent. Congressional races took the spotlight this year, with control of the House appearing to narrowly favor Republicans and control of the Senate staying with Democrats. But there were also prominent gubernatorial races, many of which featured starkly different candidates that put the nation's values to the test.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Trump sabotaged Republicans in the midterm elections

Despite not being on the ballot, former President Donald Trump was the biggest loser of the midterm elections. Trump-backed candidates lost races all across the country, while Republicans who were attacked by the former president saw great victories. The result was that, with the exception of substantial gains in Florida and New York, the GOP performed poorly, barely clinching the House majority and failing to take control of the Senate.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Trump is going to cost Republicans another Georgia Senate seat

It looks likely that Georgia’s Senate race between Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker will head into a December runoff. With 98% of the votes counted, neither candidate has managed to break the 50% needed in Georgia to win outright. A runoff is bad news for Walker, as...
GEORGIA STATE
Nevada Current

The Democrat the election left behind

Sure, Catherine Cortez Masto defeated Adam Laxalt. But Steve Sisolak did it first. For decades Republicans have had a built-in advantage in the race for governor, because in Nevada elections are conducted in the middle of a president’s term, when turnout traditionally has been lower. Sisolak’s defeat of Laxalt in 2018 marked the first time Nevada elected a Democratic governor since Bob Miller won reelection in 1994.
NEVADA STATE
ValueWalk

Is 2023 Going To Be A Better Year For Global Markets?

The year ahead promises to be much more positive for global markets, after the turbulence of 2022, predicts the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory, asset management and fintech organizations. 2023 May Be A Better Year For Global Markets. The bullish prediction for 2023 by...

