NBC News
Midterm elections roundup: Seven House races still uncalled
A little more than a week after the polls closed, NBC News’ Decision Desk can now project that Republicans will take control of the House and its current House estimate is that the GOP will have a 221-214 majority, plus-or-minus two seats. It comes as there’s now just seven...
BBC
Midterm elections results: This is where the races stand
Polls closed in the US midterms on Tuesday night, but who will be in control of Congress remains unclear. Control of the Senate now hinges on the outcome in Nevada and Georgia, with the latter due to hold a run-off election on 6 December. Republicans are inching closer to a...
Washington Examiner
Republicans should have won the Senate easily, but they nominated really bad candidates
There’s a lot of noise as these midterm results flow in, and a few unsettled races at the moment, but this much is clear: Republicans would control the Senate next year had they stuck to nominating good candidates. Instead, typical of the Tea Party-to-Trump Era, Republicans in many key states nominated people who were patently unfit for office.
US midterm elections 2022: Trump backlash grows as top Virginia Republican says ‘I could not support him’ – live
Lieutenant governor says former president has become ‘liability’ amid speculation over 2024 White House run – follow the latest
Election Results: Control of Congress remains undecided
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Control of Congress remains undecided two days following the Midterm Elections. In the Senate, it's 49 to 48 in favor of Republicans. With three races yet to have projected winners the balance of power is still not determined. The day after Tuesday's midterms, President Joe Biden celebrated...
Nymag.com
What the Polls Say Today: Maybe Warnock Really Is Going ‘Downhill’ in Georgia
Eleven days before Election Day, the overall midterms picture is looking up for Republicans. With early voting underway in a majority of states, it seems that a Republican wave of undetermined size is approaching, putting the Senate into play and very likely delivering the House to the GOP. But in weather and in politics, forecasts are often wrong and there are multiple unknown factors to take into account.
Despite polls, Hillary Clinton gushes over Biden's inflation efforts: 'Truly impressive'
Hillary Clinton said Thursday during an appearance on "CNN This Morning" that the work Democrats have done on the economy and inflation was "truly impressive."
Battle For Senate Could Be Over Quickly If This GOP Candidate Wins On Tuesday
Franklin, N.H. — Things are getting prickly in the Granite State. Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines, the 2020 presidential election and cat litter boxes in schools, of all things, is threatening to pull off a major upset against incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) that could hand the GOP a key victory in the battle for Senate control.
Last Polling Before Mid-Terms Shows GOP Could Win up to 54 Senate Seats
Last-minute polling from key battleground states shows that several Senate races which were once believed to be leaning heavily Democrat are now being led by Republicans the day before elections.
2022 Midterm election results: Republicans need just seven seats to capture the House majority
The results of about two dozen congressional races across the country are still outstanding and all Republicans need to successfully flip the chamber (and retiring House Speaker Nancy Pelosi) are seven of them. So far, after Tuesday’s midterm elections results, Republicans have secured 211 seats of the chamber's 435 members...
2022 midterms: Republican hopes dashed as control of Congress remains in doubt
As a long Tuesday night bled into a bleary Wednesday morning, it was still unclear whether Democrats or Republicans had won control of Congress in the pivotal 2022 midterms. Yet even amid all the electoral confusion, one thing was already abundantly clear: It was not the night Republicans were hoping for.
Conservative Pollster Who Predicted 'Red Wave' Says GOP Can't 'Strategize'
Trafalgar Group CEO Robert Cahaly reportedly blamed his firm's inaccurate 2022 polling on a superior "get out the vote" effort from Democrats.
Democrats Pick Up Governor Seats in Midterm Elections, Creating Nearly Even Party Split
Democrats have a lot to celebrate coming out of the 2022 midterm elections, as the party fended off a red wave that polling — and history — warned was imminent. Congressional races took the spotlight this year, with control of the House appearing to narrowly favor Republicans and control of the Senate staying with Democrats. But there were also prominent gubernatorial races, many of which featured starkly different candidates that put the nation's values to the test.
Washington Examiner
Trump sabotaged Republicans in the midterm elections
Despite not being on the ballot, former President Donald Trump was the biggest loser of the midterm elections. Trump-backed candidates lost races all across the country, while Republicans who were attacked by the former president saw great victories. The result was that, with the exception of substantial gains in Florida and New York, the GOP performed poorly, barely clinching the House majority and failing to take control of the Senate.
Washington Examiner
Trump is going to cost Republicans another Georgia Senate seat
It looks likely that Georgia’s Senate race between Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker will head into a December runoff. With 98% of the votes counted, neither candidate has managed to break the 50% needed in Georgia to win outright. A runoff is bad news for Walker, as...
The Democrat the election left behind
Sure, Catherine Cortez Masto defeated Adam Laxalt. But Steve Sisolak did it first. For decades Republicans have had a built-in advantage in the race for governor, because in Nevada elections are conducted in the middle of a president’s term, when turnout traditionally has been lower. Sisolak’s defeat of Laxalt in 2018 marked the first time Nevada elected a Democratic governor since Bob Miller won reelection in 1994.
270towin.com
House Update: Four Seats Uncalled; GOP Majority Will Have 220-222 Seats
Republicans clinched the House earlier this week and will enjoy a narrow majority when the new Congress is seated in January. Currently, the party has won 219 seats, while Democrats have won 212. The Democratic total includes California 34, where one of two Democrats on the ballot will prevail. Four...
