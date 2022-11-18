Edward Snowden: Sanctioning of Ethereum Mixer Tornado Cash Was 'Deeply Illiberal and Profoundly Authoritarian'

Read full article on original website
Related
decrypt.co
Edward Snowden Calls Coinbase Over-Compliance ‘Toxic and Embarrassing’
The former NSA contractor turned whistleblower criticized the exchange for favoring compliance over its customers' interests. As society went from dial-up modems to near-constant online presence via smartphones, the ways in which individuals engaged with networks underwent a pivotal shift. The internet became not only a place for people to access vast amounts of information and connect with others, but also an avenue for corporations and governments to harvest swaths of information.
decrypt.co
Lawmakers Urge Fidelity to Drop Bitcoin Retirement Plan After FTX Crash
Three senators reiterate warnings to the investment giant, citing problems like “charismatic wunderkinds.”. U.S. Senators today sent another letter to investment giant Fidelity Investments, warning it against offering Bitcoin to its customers following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. Senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Tina Smith of Minnesota and...
decrypt.co
Ethereum Plunges 7% as 'FTX Drainer' Dumps ETH for Bitcoin
The crypto market shed over $30 billion, while Bitcoin and Ethereum posted significant losses amid the contagion from FTX’s collapse. Ethereum has slipped over 7% on the day as the attacker who purportedly drained FTX wallets dumped a significant portion of their accumulated ETH and traded it for Bitcoin.
decrypt.co
Vitalik Buterin: Bitcoin Fans 'Ignored' El Salvador's Undemocratic Government
The Ethereum creator took aim at members of the Bitcoin community who backed the "not very democratic" regime in El Salvador. Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin has again criticized the Bitcoin community's enthusiasm for El Salvador and its president Nayib Bukele, saying that many Bitcoin advocates have ignored the fact that Bukele’s government is "not very democratic."
decrypt.co
Genesis Trading Warns of Possible Bankruptcy as Post-FTX Fundraising Falters: Report
Having earlier suspended lending services, the crypto giant may be the latest victim of 'crypto contagion.'. After its lending arm suspended services last week and spent the weekend on fruitless fundraising efforts, crypto industry stalwart Genesis Trading has warned that it may be facing bankruptcy, Bloomberg has reported. Genesis launched...
Former AG Bill Barr says it's becoming 'increasingly likely' that Trump will be indicted over sensitive documents he took to Mar-A-Lago - days after ex-president claimed they were 'personal'
Former Attorney General Bill Barr said Friday he believes the federal government has enough evidence to indict former President Donald Trump based on the sensitive documents they retrieved from his Mar-a-Lago by the FBI in August. Barr told PBS' 'Firing Line' host Margaret Hoover that the Justice Department 'probably have...
msn.com
Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early
Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.
decrypt.co
Investors Are Shorting Bitcoin, Ethereum in Record Numbers
A CoinShares report shows that institutional investors are betting against crypto in the wake of the FTX collapse. More institutional investors than ever are betting on the price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies going down, according to a Monday report from CoinShares. Institutional investor sentiment was “deeply negative” last week,...
decrypt.co
FTX Bankruptcy Filing: 'No Amounts' Will Be Paid to SBF or His Inner Circle
The wording even specified that nobody with a "familial relationship" with SBF or the recently fired execs would receive payment from FTX. Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was right about one thing: He and his inner circle won’t see any more money from the company. FTX spelled out in...
decrypt.co
Billionaire Bill Ackman Does U-Turn on Crypto, Reveals Helium Investment
The billionaire founder of Pershing Square revealed that he’s a “small direct investor” in crypto projects including wireless network Helium. Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has performed an about-face on his previously icy attitude towards crypto, saying that it is “here to stay.”. The founder and CEO...
decrypt.co
Coinbase Stock Hits All-Time Low as Bitcoin, Ethereum Decline
The crypto industry is floundering in the aftermath of FTX’s collapse and the broader market downturn. The stock price of crypto exchange Coinbase hit a new all-time low of $40.61 Monday. Bitcoin and Ethereum—the two largest cryptocurrencies by market cap—also fell, with Bitcoin declining 5.5% to $15,665 and Ethereum falling 8.2% in a day to $1,081, according to CoinGecko data.
decrypt.co
Unbacked Exchange Tokens Like FTX’s FTT ‘Extreme Risk’: Bank of England Deputy Governor
Sir Jon Cunliffe also praised blockchain tech and confirmed the British approach to crypto will start with stablecoin regulation. The Bank of England’s Deputy Governor, Sir Jon Cunliffe, has weighed in the need for regulators to come up with strong consumer safeguards after the FTX crisis, according to a speech he delivered at a DeFi and crypto conference this morning.
decrypt.co
What Is Crypto Contagion? How It’s Spreading After FTX Collapse
Since FTX filed for bankruptcy on November 11, a growing list of other companies had to disclose their “exposure” to FTX and its related companies FTX US and Alameda Research. When a large institution like the cryptocurrency exchange FTX implodes, it drags others down with it. That dynamic...
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Price Sinks to Lowest Level in 2 Years
A mixture of high-profile bankruptcy fears, regulatory pressure, and rampant short selling have crushed the price of Bitcoin. At $15,649, Bitcoin has hit its lowest price since November 2020, as per CoinGecko data. The latest price crash represents a fall of over 26% from $21,418 on November 5, before word...
decrypt.co
Gemini Still Working With Genesis, Digital Currency Group to Unlock Earn User Withdrawals
Gemini said today it's still working on processing redemptions for its Earn product, which is powered by troubled crypto broker Genesis. There is still no word on when users of Gemini’s Earn service will be able to withdraw their funds, but this morning the exchange tweeted it’s continuing “to work with [lending partner] Genesis and its parent company Digital Currency Group (DCG) to find a solution.”
decrypt.co
Binance Cites Conflict of Interest for Passing on Genesis Investment: Report
Crypto broker Genesis Global has reportedly approached Binance for a fresh cash injection, but the crypto exchange decided to pass. Binance has reportedly rejected an offer to invest in troubled crypto lending firm Genesis due to a potential conflict of interest some of its business could create down the road.
decrypt.co
Digital Currency Group Says No Imminent Threat Despite Owing Genesis $575M
DCG CEO Barry Silbert sought to reassure investors today following the collapse of FTX, detailing its intercompany loans with Genesis. Amid concerns over the health and future of Digital Currency Group (DCG) following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, company CEO Barry Silbert told shareholders of the crypto conglomerate that while it owes its own Genesis Trading arm $575 million, the firm aims to emerge "stronger" from the crypto winter.
decrypt.co
Solana Bear That SBF Dunked On With $3 Offer Gets the Last Laugh
Sam Bankman-Fried offered to buy up all of a trader’s Solana for $3. Now FTX is bankrupt, SBF is out of cash, and SOL is sinking fast. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) once got into a public tiff with a crypto trader over SOL. Now FTX is bankrupt. Solana...
decrypt.co
FTX Bankruptcy Hearing: Bahamas Liquidators Transfer Case to Delaware, Creditor Names Remain Redacted
James Bromley, counsel to FTX’s new management, called the bankruptcy "one of the most abrupt and difficult collapses in the history of corporate America." The judge overseeing the bankruptcy case of fallen crypto exchange FTX today agreed to continue bankruptcy proceedings in Delaware and keep the names and addresses of the top 50 creditors—owed approximately $3.1 billion—redacted for now.
decrypt.co
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Scoops Another $1.4M of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust
Ark Invest has made back-to-back investments in Grayscale’s Bitcoin Fund despite the asset’s massive discount. Ark Invest, the investment firm led by Cathie Wood, has purchased another 176,945 shares worth about $1.4 million in Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) fund, according to an investor email seen by Decrypt.
