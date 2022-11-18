ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

foxnebraska.com

Man sentenced in I-80 drug bust near Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A San Francisco man will spend over a decade in prison after he and two others were caught near Grand Island trying to transport drugs. Federal officials say Ricardo Jiminez-Noveno, 29, was sentenced to 13 years in prison for possession of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana with intent to distribute.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

Man arrested after reported disturbance at home in Upland

UPLAND, Neb. — A woman in Franklin County is now safe after sheriff’s deputies responded to calls of possible “shots fired” a little after noon Tuesday. According to a Franklin County Sheriff’s press release, deputies were called to South Inland Street in Upland. As they...
UPLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Meth-related charges put Grand Island man in prison for 10 years

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Grand Island man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on meth-related charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 37-year-old Raymond L. Moreno, of Grand Island, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln on Monday. Moreno received 120 months in prison for one count of distribution of 5 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual) and 120 months in prison for one count of distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual). The two sentences will be served at the same time and he will be placed on supervised release for 5 years after them. There is no parole in the federal system.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island teen takes plea deal in August shooting case

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A teenage boy arrested last summer after shots were fired at Grand Island police will be sentenced in February on four felony convictions. Favion Lara,17, pleaded no contest and was convicted on two counts of Attempted Assault on a Peace Officer and two counts of Attempted Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

GI teen sentenced to 30 to 45 years for Fentanyl distribution

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island teen will spend decades behind bars for distributing Fentanyl. According to Hall County District Court records, Daniel Cervantes, 18, was sentenced Tuesday to 35 to 45 years in prison on one count of possession of a controlled substance (Fentanyl) with intent to distribute. He was given credit for 174 days served.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island man sentenced to 10 years for meth distribution

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man will spend time in federal prison on drug charges. U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Raymond Moreno, 37, to 10 years in prison for one count of distribution of 5 grams or more of actual methamphetamine and 10 years for one count of distribution of 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine. Those sentences will be served concurrently.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island woman connected to international scam network

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman is facing two felony charges after stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from elderly victims as part of a larger network of scammers with ties to Ghana. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested Constance Reimers, 65, on Wednesday based on an...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

Kearney teen sentenced in connection to deadly shooting

KEARNEY, Neb. — A Kearney teen charged in connection to a deadly shooting has been sentenced. According to Buffalo County District Court records, Mariah Chamberlin, 19, was sentenced Friday to two years of probation for possession of more than a pound of marijuana. Other charges including possession of a...
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Kearney man sentenced on charges related to domestic assaults

KEARNEY, Neb. — A Kearney man will spend 20 to 30 years in prison on charges related to domestic assaults. Jason Jones, 42, was sentenced to 20 to 30 years in prison on one count of first-degree sexual assault. He was also sentenced in a second case to 19 years and 11 months to 20 years in prison on one count of attempted first-degree assault.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Arrest warrant out for former UNK football player

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - An arrest warrant is out for a former UNK football player charged in an October robbery on campus. Court records show 19-year-old Tobechukwu (Tobey) Okafor is charged with two counts of felony robbery. Two students claim Okafor robbed them on campus in the early morning hours of Oct. 29. They reported a wallet containing a debit card and other personal items were stolen.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island man convicted for escape/hostage incident

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A jury Thursday convicted a Grand Island man for crimes committed during a hostage standoff in March near a Grand Island hospital. After a four day trial, Tyler Manka, 28, was convicted of kidnapping, two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, burglary, terroristic threats and escape as a habitual criminal. These charges are all felonies.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Passenger killed, driver arrested in high-speed chase

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatality crash that occurred in York County following a multi-agency pursuit. At approximately 7:40 a.m. Friday, a trooper observed an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely near mile marker 354 on Interstate 80. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated to over 100 miles per hour. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
LINCOLN, NE
foxnebraska.com

Free Thanksgiving meal in Kearney, volunteers needed

KEARNEY, Neb. — A Thanksgiving Day tradition needs your help!. Gailen Kotrous with the Kearney Area Concerned Citizens has more on the need of volunteers for their annual Thanksgiving meal. Curb side pickup and delivery only. Thursday, November 24, Old Town Hall (1900 Central Avenue, Kearney) Call 308-233-7774 to...
KEARNEY, NE

