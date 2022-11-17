Read full article on original website
Bring A Can, Get A Gram With This West Michigan Dispensary
Celebrate "Danksgiving" the right way by giving back to those in need!. A few Michigan cannabis dispensaries are collaborating together this Thanksgiving season. The 'Bring A Can, Get A Gram' food drive is taking place throughout the state of Michigan. Every customer who brings in canned goods will get one...
4 Michigan Cities To Visit For The Best Winter Family Vacation
With all of the snow coming down, you are probably thinking "Welp, I'm staying in the house for the next few months." While that is a valid point, there are still so many amazing cities to experience, specifically during wintertime. You can plan a little winter fun at these winter...
Here’s Where to Charge Your Electric Car for Free in West Michigan
As gas prices continue to relentlessly rise in West Michigan, it can feel like you're working hard just to put gas in your car to be able to drive to work. So, maybe you're considering the switch to an electric vehicle. Most of the major auto manufacturers offer at least...
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: November 18-20, 2022
Welcome to winter! The cold and snowy weather will help set the scene for a couple of Christmas Parades or to check out some holiday decorations and shopping. It is also the last weekend to visit the John Ball Zoo for the 2022 season. If you'd rather be indoors, there is the International Wine, Beer and Food Festival and a concerts and a Hollywood medium.
Malfunction Causes Tornado Sirens to Sound Off in Portage, MI
The recent snowfall we've been experiencing has made life in West Michigan a bit chaotic-- to say the least!. Our first Winter storm warning is really living up to the hype with WWMT's Keith Thompson reporting six inches of snow has already fallen as of yesterday evening. However, the snow...
WATCH: Cars and Buses Slide Down Icy Michigan Street In Grand Rapids
If you grew up in West Michigan you're used to heavy lake-effect snow and all the other fun things that come with wintertime driving. With that being said, even if you're used to it, that doesn't mean that you'll be able to drive in it without any problems. Drivers heading...
West Michigan Based Creamery Offers Ice Cream Advent Calendar Ahead Of The Holidays
We are in the countdown to the holidays! What better way to mark the passing days than with the traditional Advent calendar?. First used by German Lutherans in anticipation of Christmas Day, the Advent calendar is now used by many other Christian denominations to count down the days until December 25. These days the Advent calendar has grown in popularity and is now used by just about everyone, religious or not.
Flypaper Was Founded and Created in Grand Rapids, Michigan
It's possible you may have seen some old black and white film comedies from the 1930s through the 1940s where someone was always getting stuck on a flat piece of flypaper. Well, that was no stage prop...that stuff – flypaper – was created here in Michigan...Grand Rapids, to be exact.
Wendy’s Founder Dave Thomas Was Inspired By This Kalamazoo Burger Joint
Despite having grown up in West Michigan I must admit, there is still so much I don't know about my own hometown and surroundings. I can't believe after all these years I'm still learning!. When someone recently told me Dave Thomas, founder of the Wendy's fast food chain, grew up...
Ducks Are Getting In A Row For the Grand Rapids Amphitheater
The 12,000-seat amphitheater that will be built in the next couple of years in Grand Rapids has its ducks in a row and things appear to be moving swimmingly. I have been lucky enough to see concerts in all the major cities in the state of Michigan, and I remember driving to Grand Rapids often for shows way before I ever lived here.
On the Mooove! West Michigan Police Wrangle Three Escaped Cows
Some escape-artist cows decided to take a snowy stroll through West Michigan this week... We're used to watching out for wandering deer this time of year - but cows on the loose are more unusual to see!. The Walker Police Department shared a post to Facebook saying three rogue cows...
Holy Pinball! Star World Amusement in Kalamazoo Is A 90s Kid’s Dream
From Ms. Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Space Invaders, Galaxian, and so much more, arcades were where you had to go as a kid. Meeting up with friends at the arcade after school would be the hangout spot for 80's and 90's kids. Since 1984, Star World Amusement has been serving the...
Winter Fun! Did You Know Grand Rapids City Parks Are Open Year Round?
We've got a VERY wintry weekend ahead of us, with Grand Rapids potentially getting more than eight inches of snow by Saturday... Even though the snowflakes are flying, did you know that Grand Rapids City Parks remain open in the wintertime?. The City’s Parks and Recreation Department is reminding residents...
Have You Noticed Brighter Street Lights Around Grand Rapids?
After the clocks changed last week, so did the street light outside my house. I think I'd rather deal with the light setting sun. Grand Rapids Has Slowly Been Converting Street Lights. When I came home the Monday after the time change last week, I saw some city crews working...
Grand Rapids Man Wins Guinness World Record for a 150-Foot Beard Chain
If your husbae says he doesn't want to cut his beard, maybe enter him into a beard competition. A Grand Rapids native is putting all of the bearded men to shame. Earlier this month in a bar in Casper, Wyoming, Joel Andrus was one of the people in the world's longest beard chain competition.
Did You Know It’s Illegal To Have A Snowball Fight In This Part Of Grand Rapids?
Snowball fights are a right of passage for all kids once the wintertime starts. It never occurred to me that some children don't get to experience snowball fights because of laws within their cities. There are even cities in Michigan that have banned all snowball fights. Houghton. Within the city...
Can You Get A Ticket For Warming Up Your Car In Michigan?
With all of this snow that is coming to Grand Rapids, I am not feeling excited about sitting in my car. I am not a big fan of the cold and I know that it will take forever to warm up. Before you go and warm up your vehicle, you...
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961
What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
Santa Claus Girls Gets A Location Upgrade in Grand Rapids
The Santa Claus Girls are taking over a space inside the former DeltaPlex building for the next five years. With this announcement, the Santa Claus Girls can reach out and impact more children aged 12 or under and their families' lives. President of Santa Claus Girls, Tine Hudson, told WoodTV,...
At Least 5 Holiday Movies That Are Set or Filmed in Michigan
As we move into the holiday season, you might be busting out your holiday decor and dusting off the old holiday classic movies. My personal go-to that I MUST watch every year is Elf. Will Ferrell as a 6'3 man who thinks he's an elf wandering the streets of New York City while spreading holiday cheer? How could I resist?
