ksro.com
Sonoma County Searches for New Ambulance Provider
Sonoma County is resuming its search for a new ambulance provider. The state agency in charge of emergency medical services recently approved its local contract requirements. That means the county can now start accepting proposals from ambulance companies. County officials will accept proposals until March 1st. The new contract is expected to begin in January of 2024, when the agreement with current ambulance provider AMR expires. The company that is chosen will serve an area spanning nearly half the county, with a population of more than 238-thousand people.
California Will Give $1,200 To Residents Satisfying This Condition
California will provide a specific group of residents with $1,200 per month. The money will help them cope with inflation and other financial needs. It is another initiative to aid the state's most vulnerable citizens.
ksro.com
Couple Leaves $2.7-Million to Sonoma Land Trust
A Sonoma County couple left half their estate to the Sonoma Land Trust. The Press Democrat reports that Sharon and Dick Schlegeris, who have passed away, have bestowed $2.7-million dollars to the nonprofit that owns and manages land in Sonoma County. The Schlegeris’ were outdoor enthusiasts who lived in Santa Rosa’s Oakmont neighborhood. Shannon Nichols, director of philanthropy for the land trust, said in a statement “There is no higher compliment than to be included in a person’s legacy and knowing that their love for nature will carry on through our work and mission.” Sharon died in 2021 and Dick passed away in January this year.
ksro.com
Marin County Hospitals Feeling the Crunch
More Bay Area hospitals are sounding the alarm on winter viruses. Marin County is now feeling the strain, with emergency rooms seeing twice the amount of people typical for this time of year. Most are sick with RSV or the flu, which have both doubled just in the last three weeks. COVID cases are also rising again, meaning three viruses are spreading at the same time going into the busy holiday season.
San Jose Vietnamese residents have representation again
San Jose’s Vietnamese residents hope to see a strong advocate in a newly elected official, after lacking representation on the city council since 2020. District 7, with its sizable Vietnamese American population, is set to watch Councilmember-elect Bien Doan take his spot on the dais come January. Doan will be the fifth Vietnamese American councilmember in the city’s history to represent a community that makes up more than 10.6% of the city’s population.
Residents evacuated from structure fire in Foster City
FOSTER CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The Foster City Fire Department is responding to a structure fire in the area of Polynesia Drive and Comet Drive, according to a tweet from Foster City PD. Residents have been evacuated from the building safely, the tweet states. People are being advised to avoid the area. Photos from the […]
California has a home ownership crisis
California has a severe shortage of affordable rental housing, but also has a crisis in home ownership, with the nation's second most expensive home market relative to family incomes.
Paradise Post
More than 6,000 tech and biotech job cuts roil Bay Area economy
Tech and biotech companies have revealed plans recently for enough job cuts to erase more than 6,000 jobs in the Bay Area, cutbacks that could weigh on the region’s economy in the weeks and months to come. Job cuts affecting thousands of workers in the Bay Area have been...
NBC Bay Area
Disturbing Banners Found Hanging Above Walnut Creek Overpass
Disturbing banners were displayed on a pedestrian walk in Walnut Creek raising concern for residents of the area. "It was like a gut punch to turn a corner and see that," said resident Maya Borgueta. Borgueta told NBC Bay Area the banners displayed messages saying 'It's OK to be pro...
When SF tagging threatens the elderly with fines
Mission Local occasionally publishes letters from community members. My friend, who is also a neighbor, was recently greeted by a Notice of Violation of SF Public Works Code, the anti-graffiti Article 23. Someone had tagged the sidewalk in front of her home. She is a 93-year-old retired bookkeeper of humble...
People are leaving California, but is the state’s population actually shrinking?
Californians are known for grumbling about traffic, housing costs, and overall quality of life. But in recent years, celebrities, businesses, and regular people have gone from complaining about the state to leaving it entirely. So is California’s population shrinking? It’s complicated. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the Golden State has a population of 39.5 […]
The oldest wineries in California that are still in operation
The tradition of winemaking practically dates back to California's founding.
San Jose gun owners need insurance in 2023
San Jose gun owners—get ready to comply with the city’s new gun ordinance come January. Starting next year, all San Jose gun owners will be required to have insurance that covers firearm harm or accidental firings. It’s part of the city’s new gun harm reduction ordinance—a contentious, first-of-its-kind law that seeks to reduce gun incidents by mandating liability insurance and collecting an annual fee from gun owners. The annual fees would be used to fund programs that address suicide prevention, mental health and addiction services, and firearm safety training or victim compensation.
This San Francisco Denny's is the most expensive in California
I ordered the Lumberjack Slam and spent nearly an arm and a leg.
Alameda County firefighters respond to burning house in Hayward
(KRON) — Firefighters with the Alameda County Fire Department are on the scene of a structure fire on Birch Street in the Cherryland neighborhood, according to a tweet from Alameda County FD. The fire is on the 2100 block of Birch. Engine 23 reported smoke and fire upon arrival, according to the tweet. Photos accompanying […]
Contra Costa Sheriff warns of scammers threatening callers with arrest
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY – The Contra Costa Sheriff's Office is warning people about a scam involving phone calls from someone claiming to be from the sheriff's office, saying there's a warrant for their arrest and they will be arrested unless they pay them money.The sheriff's office says on its Facebook page "The Sheriff's Office does not have people pay fines or fees through reloadable prepaid cards. Nor are citizens ever contacted in this way."The Sheriff's Office would like to warn people about this scam which has multiple versions. Scammers have also had listeners make payment over the phone through reloadable prepaid cards that could be purchased at a local store." Authorities say many people have already been taken by the scam and anyone getting such a call "should refuse to provide any personal information to the caller or simply hang up. "Please contact your local law enforcement agency and notify them of the incident to see if a report could be taken."
ksro.com
7 Million Californians Expected to Travel for Thanksgiving
This week is expected to be the busiest Thanksgiving travel week in California since 2019. AAA forecasts seven-million more people hitting the road and traveling by air for Thanksgiving than last year. A AAA spokesperson tells the Press Democrat tomorrow afternoon is the start of the peak travel period, and anyone driving out of town should leave as early as possible. During a ten-day period that ends next Monday, about 20-thousand travelers are expected to pass through Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport. That’s about the same amount as last year at Thanksgiving time.
ksro.com
Logging Plan Between Guerneville and Monte Rio Approved
Cal Fire has approved a controversial logging plan between Guerneville and Monte Rio. It allows for the selective logging of redwood and Douglas fir trees on 224-acres of land above the lower Russian River. Cal Fire officials say, after months of revisions, the plan for the Silver Estates Harvest now follows state Forest Practice Rules. The landowner will next decide whether to start logging operations this winter. But, opponents are still threatening possible legal action to block the logging plan.
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Baja California coast
A 6.2 preliminary magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Baja California Tuesday, with shaking being reported in Southern California, according to the United States Geological Survey.
calmatters.network
DA declines to file charges against driver in death of Alameda County supervisor
Criminal charges will not be filed against the driver of the vehicle that hit and killed Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan nearly one year ago, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said Friday. Chan, 72, was walking her dog Maggie when she was hit by a vehicle at 8:05...
