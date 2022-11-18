Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
Second Bus of Migrants Arrives in Philadelphia - Mayor Not Pleased With Governor AbbottTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in all of New JerseyTravel MavenShamong, NJ
Abbott sends a second migrant bus to freezing temperatures in PhiladelphiaAsh JurbergTexas State
Philadelphia ready to welcome more asylum seekers if Abbott wants to send moreVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Related
fox29.com
Video: Gunman opens fire on man standing outside of West Philadelphia market, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group is asking for the public's help to identify a gunman wanted in a West Philadelphia shooting caught on camera. According to police, the shooting occurred on Monday morning at 8:42 a.m. on the 5500 block of Market Street. Authorities say an...
Pa. man hit by stray bullet while riding SEPTA train, police say
A 35-year-old man was hit in the arm by a stray bullet while riding a SEPTA train in the Frankford area of Philadelphia on Tuesday morning, according to police. According to Philly Voice, the No. 56 bus was riding along Torresdale Avenue near Church Street just a little before 3 a.m. when the bullet broke the window and hit the man in the arm, Philadelphia police confirmed.
Burglar steals at least $20,000 from Pa. church: police
Police are investigating a burglary where someone stole thousands of dollars from a church. The church in Philadelphia notified police on Monday about the burglary that happened around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. On Tuesday, police released surveillance footage of a man walking through the parking lot at ENON Tabernacle...
'Inhaler saved my life': Passenger on SEPTA bus shot by stray bullet in Frankford
The bullet went straight through his right forearm. He believes the inhaler he had in his pocket prevented the bullet from hitting him anywhere else.
Police investigating after person shot in Frankford
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in Frankford. They say it happened just before 2:30 p.m. on the 1100 block of Pratt Street. According to police, the victim is in stable condition. No further information is available at this time.
Man shot multiple times in Northeast Philadelphia
Police are searching for the suspect who shot a man multiple times in Northeast Philadelphia.
fox29.com
Police investigating third home invasion this month at Temple off-campus housing
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are exploring the possibility that three home invasions targeting Temple University students living in off-campus housing could be connected. The spate of home invasions started in the early morning hours of Nov. 9 when police say three armed suspects entered a home on the 1900 block of North 18th Street through an unlocked door.
WFMZ-TV Online
30-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by propane truck in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County District Attorney is investigating a fatal pedestrian accident in Allentown Tuesday morning. 30-year-old Hiram Arroyo's hat and headphones lie in the middle of Oxford Street in Allentown for hours after his body is taken away by the Lehigh County Coroner. Officials say Arroyo was...
delawarevalleynews.com
Security Footage Released In Murder Of City Sanitation Worker
Alex Lloyd Gross Photo-Delaware Valley News.com sanitation workers arrive at the scene of their colleagues murder. Philadelphia Police have just released video taken by nearby homes of a male that is responsible for the shooting death of ikeem Johnson, who was working as a sanitation worker last week . Authorities say it was a hit and it was planned.
Pa. man dies after hitting the side of a propane truck
Authorities have identified a 30-year-old man who died after a one-vehicle pedestrian crash Tuesday morning that shut down an Allentown intersection. The Lehigh County coroner’s office said pedestrian Hiram Arroyo, of Allentown, hit the side of a propane truck shortly before 8:45 a.m. near the 2000 block of Oxford Drive.
$40K taken in home invasion robbery in Frankford
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thousands of dollars in cash was taken from a Northeast Philly home early Monday, according to police.Around 12:45 a.m., an armed man broke the dining room window and entered a home on Ryan Avenue near Crispin Street in the city's Frankford section, Philadelphia police say.The man pointed a gun at a 30-year-old woman in the home and demanded money. He fled with about $40,000 in cash and a cell phone.The woman was not injured.
fox29.com
19-year-old charged with murder for double homicide in Delaware County, police say
DELAWARE COUNTY - Police say a 19-year-old suspect is responsible for a deadly double shooting that unfolded in Delaware County over the weekend. Two people were killed when shots were fired on Guenther Avenue between Revere Road and Church Lane around midnight Saturday in Yeadon. Nazir Zahid Anderson, 19, was...
Man shot multiple times by manager while trying to rob dollar store in Northeast Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old man was shot seven times by the manager of a dollar store he attempted to rob in the Castor section of Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday, police say. The shooting happened on 6900 block of Bustleton Avenue at the Grace Dollar Store at around 4:15 p.m.Police say the 26-year-old man was shot twice in the chest and multiple times in the groin and leg area. He was placed in critical condition and got transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital for further treatment. Police say no weapons were recovered. The 26-year-old man is being held as a prisoner. The manager who fired the shots was not hit in the incident, according to police.
WOLF
Pottsville man crashes vehicle, found inside with fatal gunshot wound
READING, BERKS CO, (WOLF) — Reading Police are investigating the death of a man they say was found dead from a gunshot wound Friday night. According to Skook News, a Pottsville man was pronounced dead in Berks County just after 10 PM Friday. Just before 10 PM, Reading Police...
Pa. native among those killed in Colorado Club Q shooting
A bartender from Kutztown was identified by a family member as being among five killed Saturday in a bar shooting that rocked the city of Colorado Springs. Derrick Rump, 38, a Kutztown Area High School graduate who moved several years ago to the city south of Denver, was a quiet kid growing up but always had a bubbly and welcoming personality, his cousin Kelly Plante said.
1 arrested, 3 sought in connection with 'cold-blooded execution' in Yeadon
At least 60 shots were fired just before midnight Saturday in a municipal lot on Guenther Avenue and Church Lane.
New surveillance video released after Philadelphia sanitation worker killed in Mayfair
The video shows a man in a mask approaching the sanitation truck on Rowland Avenue in Mayfair on Friday morning, causing it to stop.
Pastor: Philly church was broken into, but box had 'small amount, if anything'
Police are searching for a suspect who broke into a Philadelphia church and headed straight for the collection box. The pastor says the box had recently been emptied.
fox29.com
Watch: Surveillance video released in May North Philadelphia double shooting and homicide
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - The Homicide Unit of the Philadelphia Police Department are seeking four men in connection with a double shooting that led to the death of one of the two shot In North Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened Memorial Day, May 30, 2022, on the 1700 block of...
firststateupdate.com
Police Identify Victim, Suspect In Suspected Murder-Suicide
Officials have identified the victim and the suspect in what police are calling a murder-suicide. Police say on Friday officers with the Wilmington Police Department were investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 5:10 p.m. in the 200 block of Cityview Avenue. Police said they located 52-year-old Michael...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
193K+
Followers
82K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 1