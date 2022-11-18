ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

PennLive.com

Pa. man hit by stray bullet while riding SEPTA train, police say

A 35-year-old man was hit in the arm by a stray bullet while riding a SEPTA train in the Frankford area of Philadelphia on Tuesday morning, according to police. According to Philly Voice, the No. 56 bus was riding along Torresdale Avenue near Church Street just a little before 3 a.m. when the bullet broke the window and hit the man in the arm, Philadelphia police confirmed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Burglar steals at least $20,000 from Pa. church: police

Police are investigating a burglary where someone stole thousands of dollars from a church. The church in Philadelphia notified police on Monday about the burglary that happened around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. On Tuesday, police released surveillance footage of a man walking through the parking lot at ENON Tabernacle...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police investigating third home invasion this month at Temple off-campus housing

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are exploring the possibility that three home invasions targeting Temple University students living in off-campus housing could be connected. The spate of home invasions started in the early morning hours of Nov. 9 when police say three armed suspects entered a home on the 1900 block of North 18th Street through an unlocked door.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

30-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by propane truck in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County District Attorney is investigating a fatal pedestrian accident in Allentown Tuesday morning. 30-year-old Hiram Arroyo's hat and headphones lie in the middle of Oxford Street in Allentown for hours after his body is taken away by the Lehigh County Coroner. Officials say Arroyo was...
ALLENTOWN, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Security Footage Released In Murder Of City Sanitation Worker

Alex Lloyd Gross Photo-Delaware Valley News.com sanitation workers arrive at the scene of their colleagues murder. Philadelphia Police have just released video taken by nearby homes of a male that is responsible for the shooting death of ikeem Johnson, who was working as a sanitation worker last week . Authorities say it was a hit and it was planned.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man dies after hitting the side of a propane truck

Authorities have identified a 30-year-old man who died after a one-vehicle pedestrian crash Tuesday morning that shut down an Allentown intersection. The Lehigh County coroner’s office said pedestrian Hiram Arroyo, of Allentown, hit the side of a propane truck shortly before 8:45 a.m. near the 2000 block of Oxford Drive.
ALLENTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

$40K taken in home invasion robbery in Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thousands of dollars in cash was taken from a Northeast Philly home early Monday, according to police.Around 12:45 a.m., an armed man broke the dining room window and entered a home on Ryan Avenue near Crispin Street in the city's Frankford section, Philadelphia police say.The man pointed a gun at a 30-year-old woman in the home and demanded money. He fled with about $40,000 in cash and a cell phone.The woman was not injured.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot multiple times by manager while trying to rob dollar store in Northeast Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old man was shot seven times by the manager of a dollar store he attempted to rob in the Castor section of Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday, police say. The shooting happened on 6900 block of Bustleton Avenue at the Grace Dollar Store at around 4:15 p.m.Police say the 26-year-old man was shot twice in the chest and multiple times in the groin and leg area. He was placed in critical condition and got transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital for further treatment. Police say no weapons were recovered. The 26-year-old man is being held as a prisoner. The manager who fired the shots was not hit in the incident, according to police. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. native among those killed in Colorado Club Q shooting

A bartender from Kutztown was identified by a family member as being among five killed Saturday in a bar shooting that rocked the city of Colorado Springs. Derrick Rump, 38, a Kutztown Area High School graduate who moved several years ago to the city south of Denver, was a quiet kid growing up but always had a bubbly and welcoming personality, his cousin Kelly Plante said.
KUTZTOWN, PA
firststateupdate.com

Police Identify Victim, Suspect In Suspected Murder-Suicide

Officials have identified the victim and the suspect in what police are calling a murder-suicide. Police say on Friday officers with the Wilmington Police Department were investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 5:10 p.m. in the 200 block of Cityview Avenue. Police said they located 52-year-old Michael...
WILMINGTON, DE
PennLive.com

