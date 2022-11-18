ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

lawrencekstimes.com

Future of North Lawrence campsite still unclear as winter shelter will soon open

With the Winter Emergency Shelter opening next week, city officials plan to reevaluate the need for the temporary support camp in North Lawrence soon. Camping at the temporary site and in the downtown commercial district is allowed under city ordinance “only when there is no available space to shelter inside,” Cicely Thornton, homeless programs project specialist, said via email.
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Raven Book Store to celebrate Small Business Saturday with local author signings

In celebration of Small Business Saturday, the Raven Book Store will host an all-day event that includes five local authors who will be signing their books for fans. Small Business Saturday is a nationally recognized day dedicated to supporting small and locally owned businesses, especially during the holiday season. Featured...
lawrencekstimes.com

Closures, free parking, changes to trash pickup and more holiday notes

City of Lawrence and Douglas County offices will be closed Thursday and Friday this week (Nov. 24 and 25) for the Thanksgiving holiday. Parking will be free at meters, in lots and in garages in downtown Lawrence on Thursday and Friday. Lawrence Transit will have no service on Thursday but...
lawrencekstimes.com

Santa, Christmas tree growers weigh in on Kansas climate during annual tradition

CEDAR CREST — Heavy is the head that wears the Kansas Christmas Tree Growers Association presidency. David Wilderson said he feels a lot of pride in his first year at the helm of the association, representing Christmas tree growers across the state at the annual welcoming of the Christmas tree to the governor’s mansion. Every year, horses deliver a Christmas tree and give Santa a ride at Cedar Crest, about five miles west of the Statehouse in Topeka.
KANSAS STATE
lawrencekstimes.com

Woman found dead at Lawrence campsite; residents concerned she may have been detoxing

A woman was found dead in her tent at the city-run campsite for people experiencing homelessness Monday. Other residents believe she may have been trying to detox. Laura McCabe, a spokesperson for the Lawrence Police Department, said via email that city staff found an unresponsive woman in her tent and called police. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
LAWRENCE, KS

