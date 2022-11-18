CEDAR CREST — Heavy is the head that wears the Kansas Christmas Tree Growers Association presidency. David Wilderson said he feels a lot of pride in his first year at the helm of the association, representing Christmas tree growers across the state at the annual welcoming of the Christmas tree to the governor’s mansion. Every year, horses deliver a Christmas tree and give Santa a ride at Cedar Crest, about five miles west of the Statehouse in Topeka.

