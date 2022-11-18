Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Former Kansas City Detective and Three Others Indicted for Sex TraffickingApril McAbeeKansas City, KS
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
lawrencekstimes.com
Annual downtown Lawrence Holiday Lighting Ceremony and Santa Rescue set for this weekend
The annual downtown Holiday Lighting Ceremony and Santa Rescue will be back for another year, set for this Friday. The ceremony will begin with a countdown leading up to Mayor Courtney Shipley and Hank Booth illuminating the holiday lights downtown, according to eXplore Lawrence’s website. Then, look to the...
lawrencekstimes.com
Future of North Lawrence campsite still unclear as winter shelter will soon open
With the Winter Emergency Shelter opening next week, city officials plan to reevaluate the need for the temporary support camp in North Lawrence soon. Camping at the temporary site and in the downtown commercial district is allowed under city ordinance “only when there is no available space to shelter inside,” Cicely Thornton, homeless programs project specialist, said via email.
lawrencekstimes.com
Raven Book Store to celebrate Small Business Saturday with local author signings
In celebration of Small Business Saturday, the Raven Book Store will host an all-day event that includes five local authors who will be signing their books for fans. Small Business Saturday is a nationally recognized day dedicated to supporting small and locally owned businesses, especially during the holiday season. Featured...
lawrencekstimes.com
Closures, free parking, changes to trash pickup and more holiday notes
City of Lawrence and Douglas County offices will be closed Thursday and Friday this week (Nov. 24 and 25) for the Thanksgiving holiday. Parking will be free at meters, in lots and in garages in downtown Lawrence on Thursday and Friday. Lawrence Transit will have no service on Thursday but...
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence high school Unity Step Team encourages individuality, self-confidence
One minute the practice gym echoes with jokes and laughter, and the next, it fills with rhythmic stomping and clapping. More than just an extracurricular activity, the Unity Step Team is cherished by its members. The Unity Step Team, or the Unity Steppers, abide by the motto of “bringing folks...
lawrencekstimes.com
The cost of talking to family from prison strains ties that help inmates thrive after release
TOPEKA — Trish Gaston spends $50 a week talking to her two sons at the Lansing Correctional Facility. Gaston has tried cutting back to save some money, but she said “I need to hear their voice every day.”. “That’s their only contact to the outside world and to...
lawrencekstimes.com
Santa, Christmas tree growers weigh in on Kansas climate during annual tradition
CEDAR CREST — Heavy is the head that wears the Kansas Christmas Tree Growers Association presidency. David Wilderson said he feels a lot of pride in his first year at the helm of the association, representing Christmas tree growers across the state at the annual welcoming of the Christmas tree to the governor’s mansion. Every year, horses deliver a Christmas tree and give Santa a ride at Cedar Crest, about five miles west of the Statehouse in Topeka.
lawrencekstimes.com
Max Kautsch: Dear Kris Kobach: Please read this open letter about open government in Kansas (Column)
Note: The Lawrence Times runs opinion columns written by community members with varying perspectives on local issues. Occasionally, we’ll also pick up columns from other nearby news outlets. These pieces do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Times staff. Want to submit a letter or column to the...
lawrencekstimes.com
Woman found dead at Lawrence campsite; residents concerned she may have been detoxing
A woman was found dead in her tent at the city-run campsite for people experiencing homelessness Monday. Other residents believe she may have been trying to detox. Laura McCabe, a spokesperson for the Lawrence Police Department, said via email that city staff found an unresponsive woman in her tent and called police. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
lawrencekstimes.com
Eric Thomas: Midterm squabbles distract from parties that remain ideologically unified, polarized (Column)
Note: The Lawrence Times runs opinion columns written by community members with varying perspectives on local issues. Occasionally, we’ll also pick up columns from other nearby news outlets. These pieces do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Times staff. Want to submit a letter or column to the...
