Las Vegas-Why You Should Visit and Travel GuideAbigail's AdventuresLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's promising start to the season will officially end in failureEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
The US Government's Secret Airline That Flies To Area 51Matt LillywhiteLas Vegas, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: sentenced to life in prison for murdering 7-year-old autistic sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
Pence blames Meadows for not shielding Trump from election deniers' 'bad advice'
Former Vice President Mike Pence says Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s last White House chief of staff, deserves a large chunk of the blame for the former president’s election denialism. What You Need To Know. Former Vice President Mike Pence says Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s last White House chief...
Biden at 80: A 'respecter of fate' mulls 2nd White House bid
WASHINGTON (AP) — People in their 80s lead countries, create majestic art and perform feats of endurance. One entered the record books for scaling Mount Everest. It's soon time for Joe Biden, 80 on Sunday, to decide whether he has one more mountain to climb — the one to a second term as president.
Sen. Graham testifies before Georgia grand jury, spokesperson says
Sen. Lindsey Graham on Tuesday testified before a special grand jury in Georgia investigating possible illegal interference in the 2020 election by then-President Donald Trump and his allies in the state, according to his spokesperson. What You Need To Know. Sen. Lindsey Graham on Tuesday testified before a special grand...
At border, House Republicans call on homeland security chief to resign
Speaking near the U.S.-Mexico border on Tuesday, the top House Republican called on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign, vowing to investigate him for the possibility of impeachment if he does not step down. “If Secretary Mayorkas does not resign, House Republicans will investigate every order, every action and...
Retiring Democrat Rep. Kind calls Congressional service 'the honor of my life'
Rep. Ron Kind, a Democrat from Wisconsin is looking forward to turning the page on a 25-year-long chapter of his life in Washington at the end of the year. Wisconsin Rep. Ron Kind, a Democrat who served in Congress for nearly 25 years, is retiring at the end of November.
Georgia court declines to halt Saturday early runoff voting
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia appeals court ruling on Monday means that counties can offer early voting this coming Saturday in the U.S. Senate runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. The Court of Appeals declined a request by the state to stay a lower...
White House launches campaign to encourage COVID shots, with focus on seniors
The Biden administration on Tuesday launched a six-week campaign to encourage Americans to get their updated COVID-19 vaccine dose before the end of the year, with a focus on seniors and others most at-risk of severe illness. The goal, according to a White House fact sheet, is to “help avoid...
'No 'fowl' play': Biden pardons Thanksgiving turkeys, notes COVID progress
President Joe Biden on Monday pardoned two chosen turkeys ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Chocolate and Chip, continuing a long-standing White House tradition with a far larger crowd than last year’s COVID-restricted event. With the weather in the upper-30s in Washington, Biden promised the audience of a few hundred...
Biden urges U.S. World Cup team to `let’s go shock ’em all'
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — President Joe Biden telephoned the American World Cup team ahead of their opener against Wales, urging them to "let’s go shock ’em all.”. Biden called the team at about 11:30 p.m. Friday (3:30 p.m. EST), the U.S Soccer Federation said Sunday. “It says...
Biden: Student loan repayment pause extended through June 2023
The federal moratorium on student loan repayments has been extended through June 30, 2023, President Joe Biden announced in a video message on Tuesday. The news comes as legal challenges to Biden's student debt forgiveness plan have placed it on hold. Earlier this month, the Department of Education stopped taking applications following a ruling from a federal judge in Texas blocking the plan from going into effect. The program was already temporarily barred from providing relief as a separate legal challenge from Republican-led states played out in court.
