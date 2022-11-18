ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glorilla Performs “Tomorrow 2” With Cardi B at the 2022 American Music Awards: Watch

Memphis rapper Glorilla was among the performers tonight (November 20) at the 2022 American Music Awards in Los Angeles. She performed her breakout single “Tomorrow 2” from this year’s Anyways, Life’s Great… EP. After beginning by rapping the song on a motorcycle, Glorilla was carried by a crowd of backup dancers and walked towards a sports car. It was there that Cardi B made a surprise appearance to rap her verse and join Glorilla for a dance routine. Watch it below.
Meet the Nigerian Artist Behind Drake and Future's Billboard Banger "WAIT FOR U"

Every few years, an artist comes around and changes the game. After the year that she’s had, it’s safe to say that Tems is that girl. Born Temilade Openiyi, the singer hails from Lagos, Nigeria, and rose to fame after the release of her collaborative single “Essence,” with WizKid and Justin Bieber in 2021. And it didn’t take long for her music to gain traction online.
Israel Responds To Kanye West’s “Shalom” Tweet

The country of Israel has responded to Kanye West’s return to Twitter. The country of Israel has responded to Kanye West coming back to Twitter. The Donda rapper tweeted out “Shalom” following his return to the social media platform. “We would very much like to be excluded...
