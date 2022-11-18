Read full article on original website
Related
ksro.com
Sonoma County Searches for New Ambulance Provider
Sonoma County is resuming its search for a new ambulance provider. The state agency in charge of emergency medical services recently approved its local contract requirements. That means the county can now start accepting proposals from ambulance companies. County officials will accept proposals until March 1st. The new contract is expected to begin in January of 2024, when the agreement with current ambulance provider AMR expires. The company that is chosen will serve an area spanning nearly half the county, with a population of more than 238-thousand people.
The mysterious case of the SF Peninsula’s poop-polluted beaches
Some of the Bay Area’s most heralded coastline is infested with fecal bacteria. No one really knows why or what to do about it. It’s a foggy June morning in Pacifica and time is wasting for Noah Katz and his two colleagues, Nicole Schmidt and Cynthia Vazquez. The three water quality scientists point wearily to a sign, universally ignored, warning visitors not to swim at Pacifica’s surfer-friendly beach because of high bacteria levels. Then they get to work. Starting at the mouth of San Pedro Creek, between Soul Grind Coffee and Linda Mar Beach’s famous Taco Bell, the trio scoops a sample of creek water into a small vial and puts the vial into a cooler filled with ice, then moves on.
Residents evacuated from structure fire in Foster City
FOSTER CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The Foster City Fire Department is responding to a structure fire in the area of Polynesia Drive and Comet Drive, according to a tweet from Foster City PD. Residents have been evacuated from the building safely, the tweet states. People are being advised to avoid the area. Photos from the […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Motorcycle Accident Fatality on Interstate 80 in Berkeley Area
On the afternoon of Thursday, November 17, 2022, officials in Berkeley reported a fatal motorcycle collision on westbound I-80. According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident involved a motorcyclist, a Mazda, and a tow truck. Details on the Fatal Motorcycle Collision in Berkeley. A preliminary report by CHP traffic...
sunflower-alliance.org
Sign Petition to Stop OAK Expansion
The Port of Oakland is proposing 17 new gates at the Oakland Airport, and a Draft Environmental Impact Report will be released in the first quarter of 2023. Please sign this petition to the Port of Oakland Board of Commissioners and relevant elected officials to voice your concerns about this proposed contribution to climate breakdown and environmental injustice. More flights equal more pollution, more global warming emissions, and more noise. See a list of supporting organizations here and learn more at www.stopOAKexpansion.org.
ksro.com
Couple Leaves $2.7-Million to Sonoma Land Trust
A Sonoma County couple left half their estate to the Sonoma Land Trust. The Press Democrat reports that Sharon and Dick Schlegeris, who have passed away, have bestowed $2.7-million dollars to the nonprofit that owns and manages land in Sonoma County. The Schlegeris’ were outdoor enthusiasts who lived in Santa Rosa’s Oakmont neighborhood. Shannon Nichols, director of philanthropy for the land trust, said in a statement “There is no higher compliment than to be included in a person’s legacy and knowing that their love for nature will carry on through our work and mission.” Sharon died in 2021 and Dick passed away in January this year.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco’s Scooter Crackdown Means Play Nice or Get Out
The future of scooters in San Francisco may be at a turning point, with the city cracking down on sidewalk riding and parking as a dividing line emerges between companies that are willing to play ball with the city, and those that are not. Bird, the company that owns and...
KQED
Why Doesn't BART Go More Places?
UC Berkeley doctoral candidate Ziad Shafi has lived in several parts of the U.S. and in Europe. In Washington, D.C., he was impressed with the metro system, which took him most places he wanted to go. Same thing in many European cities. So, when he moved to the Bay Area, and started riding BART, he was a little confused. Look at any BART map and you’ll see lines converging from Contra Costa and Alameda counties on a single corridor through the Transbay Tube across San Francisco and down the Peninsula to SFO and Millbrae.
When SF tagging threatens the elderly with fines
Mission Local occasionally publishes letters from community members. My friend, who is also a neighbor, was recently greeted by a Notice of Violation of SF Public Works Code, the anti-graffiti Article 23. Someone had tagged the sidewalk in front of her home. She is a 93-year-old retired bookkeeper of humble...
Berkeley roads closed due to suspicious package: Police
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – The Berkeley Police Department announced that traffic in the area around Webster and Regent streets will be impacted after a report of a suspicious package, according to a Nixle alert. Pedestrians also will not have access to the area, and people nearby are being asked to shelter in place. The explosive […]
Model home on display in Wine Country built for wildfire country
SANTA ROSA -- Oct. 8 marked the five-year anniversary of the wildfire that ravaged parts of Santa Rosa. For many homeowners, the rebuilding process has been slow in coming. Now, a company is showing off a model home that promises to cut the time of construction while lessening the impacts of future wildfires in the area.On Sunday, the sign on the street listed the fire danger as "low" which, for some, means the impact of wildfire may be "out of sight, out of mind." Five years after the deadly Tubbs fire, those who are still rebuilding their homes in the...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Vallejo Traffic Accident Shuts Down Highway
Traffic Diverted Due to an Accident on State Route 37. A major traffic accident in Vallejo closed down State Route 37 on November 16. The collision occurred in the westbound lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident report. Two of the vehicles involved in the collision were a Mercedes Benz SUV and a truck.
Bay Area researchers behind world's largest open-track traffic experiment
Researchers from UC Berkeley are pioneering a car automation software in hopes to help alleviate traffic jams and even reduce energy consumption.
Residential burglaries on the rise in Marin, police say
(KRON) — The Central Marin Police Authority has seen an uptick in residential burglaries, the department said in a social media post. Burglaries are occurring when residents are out of town or sometimes, when they are just away from home for a few hours, police said. Typically, they are occurring during the late afternoon or […]
Police department offers catalytic converter theft prevention kit
SAN MATEO, Calif. (BCN) — The San Mateo Police Department has become the first law enforcement agency in California to offer a self-install marking kit designed to combat the theft of catalytic converters in automobiles. With catalytic converter thefts on the rise — California leads the nation in catalytic converter theft cases with over 10,000 […]
NBC Bay Area
2 Arrested on Suspicion of Killing Redwood City Parents After Reckless Speed Racing
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of second degree murder after allegedly engaging in a speed contest in their vehicles that lead to the death of the parents of seven-year-old twins, the Redwood City Police Department confirmed on Monday. Officers responded to a call on Nov. 4 around 8...
CBS Austin
San Francisco election official could be fired in effort to advance 'racial equity,' stirring outrage
SAN FRANCISCO (TND) — Editor's Note: After this story was originally published, the San Francisco Chronicle updated its reporting. Changes have been made to this story to reflect those updates. The San Francisco Elections Commission, which oversees the city’s Department of Elections, voted last week to hire a search...
Here’s when it might finally rain again in the Bay Area
Despite unusually warm temperatures, rain is still in the forecast.
KTVU FOX 2
Shots fired at sideshows in Vallejo and Richmond
VALLEJO, Calif. - Police said that shots were fired at sideshows in Vallejo and Richmond over the weekend. A spectator was also arrested with their vehicle towed. In Vallejo, a large crowd gathered Saturday night at Lemon street and Sonoma Boulevard and police called in backup, including the California Highway Patrol, the Solano County Sheriff and Benicia police, to help break up the crowd and move them onto Interstate 80. Authorities said a fire hydrant was knocked over.
marinlocalnews.com
Marin 911: Cops swoop in to confiscate a stash of coke, pot and cash
Drug Bust: On Nov. 9, detectives from our Specialized Investigative Unit (SIU), Coordination of Probation Enforcement Unit (COPE) assisted the Central Marin Police Authority (CMPA) with an investigation. During CMPA’s investigation it was determined the suspect who was arrested for a no bail warrant had a storage unit in Berkeley. The suspect was on probation and was subject to search along with any property under his control.
Comments / 0