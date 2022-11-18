Read full article on original website
buckinghamshirelive.com
McDonald's launches Mighty McMuffin and free food tour as Festive Menu arrives
The McDonald’s Festive Menu is hitting restaurants across the UK & Ireland on Wednesday, November 23 - and includes a new Mighty McMuffin - filled with sausage, egg, bacon, cheese, and ketchup or brown sauce. For £3.99 on its own or £5.59 for a meal, the Mighty McMuffin will be on the Breakfast Menu in restaurants for a limited time only.
World Cup host Qatar leaves pearl diving past far behind
Before the oil and gas age, the main commodity for World Cup host nation Qatar was pearls. Qatar was at the heart of a booming pearl diving industry at the start of the 20th century.
buckinghamshirelive.com
England will win World Cup thanks to £1.1billion stat, say experts
England are set to be crowned World Cup champions, according to data experts. The Three Lions kick off their campaign in Qatar on Monday with high hopes of going all the way despite facing tough competition from the likes of Brazil and France. But number crunchers at sports betting review...
Man United owners prepared to sell Premier League club
Manchester United owners the Glazer family have confirmed they will consider putting the Premier League club up for sale
buckinghamshirelive.com
Paul McCartney's 1972 tour bus restored to former glory and could visit festivals
The 'magic bus' which took Paul McCartney across Europe on his 1972, post-Beatles tour has been restored to its former glory after an appeal by the star. The converted open-top, double-decker bus painted in psychedelic colours carried Paul, his band Wings and their families across Europe 50 years ago. The...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Newport Pagnell canal that once was found in Milton Keynes town
Buckinghamshire is home to a whole host of waterways, with some important rivers and chalk streams underneath our feet. But if it weren't for a railway company, there'd be more to enjoy of the canal that runs through the county. The Grand Union Canal runs through much of northern and...
buckinghamshirelive.com
You can get a free beer or soft drink today if you have one of 50 names
Football fans can bag themselves a free drink if they share their surname with a England or Wales player, thanks to pub company Greene King. Greene King is offering a free pint or bottle of Ice Breaker Pale Ale or a soft drink alternative to any customer that shares one of 50 surnames with the players in the England and Wales men’s football squads during the home nations group stages of the upcoming football tournament this winter.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Wendy's reveals plans to open new burger restaurants in the UK
Iconic American burger chain Wendy's is opening more restaurants in the UK - and is planning to head north. After opening most of its new restaurants in London and the south, Wendy's has revealed it has now set its sights on the Midlands and the north. Manchester, Birmingham and Sheffield...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Travel the world with the Beer Hawk Advent Calendar
The popular Beer Hawk Advent Calendar is back again this year, packed with 24 beers from offbeat breweries as well as some of the big names - all brewed exclusively for the calendar. From traditional wheat beers, to more modern IPAs and famous Belgian styles, this year's Beery Christmas Advent Calendar brings innovative beers from 11 countries across the globe.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Free beer handed out to World Cup fans
World Cup fans stuck at work for England’s first match have today been treated to free pints thanks to a beer delivery service. VoucherCodes On Tap treated people to a complimentary pint of Wolfpack lager or alcohol-free beer as they watched England vs. Iran today. The perfect storm of...
buckinghamshirelive.com
You can watch World Cup matches at Grosvenor Casinos
Grosvenor Casinos is offering football fans a live viewing experience this World Cup. All 52 Grosvenor Casino venues across the UK are inviting World Cup fans to watch all Three Lions matches. Each casino will be showing England vs USA on November 25 at 7pm and the home nations clash...
