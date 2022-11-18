Read full article on original website
Pigeon Creek Welcome Center Reopening Ahead Of Holiday Season
STEUBEN COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the reopening of the Pigeon Creek Welcome Center in time for the holiday travel season. While the main facility will open again for use by noon Wednesday, Nov. 23, the new private restroom facility will remain closed at this time. Drivers should also use caution in the area as the contractor will continue to finalize cosmetic features over the next several weeks.
Loose Leaf Pickup In Warsaw Concludes Dec. 2
WARSAW – The city of Warsaw has announced final plans for leaf pickup service. The street department plans to conclude leaf pickup on Dec. 2, meaning next week is the final week. Leaves should be raked to the curb or alley (not in the street) by 7 a.m. on...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:57 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, East CR 850S, west of South CR 700E, Pierceton. Driver: Allison T. Sielaff, 37, East CR 900S, South Whitley. Sielaff was traveling west on East CR 850S when a deer entered the roadway. Damage up to $5,000.
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 8:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, 11900 block North Camelot Lane East, Cromwell. Officers investigated a report of domestic battery. 3:16 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, 9000 block East Hatchery Road, Syracuse. Ronald S. Goltz reported the theft of a...
Penguin Point Closes Seven Restaurants, Including Lake Street Warsaw Location
WARSAW — Penguin Point has permanently closed seven of its restaurants. These recent closures include Warsaw’s Penguin Point location at 1115 W. Lake St. Paper signs taped on the restaurant’s doors and drive-thru menu board state: “Sorry, we are closed. Please visit our other two Warsaw locations. Sorry for the inconvenience.”
Fire Damages Hoffman Lake Home and Shed
WARSAW — Fire damaged a home and a nearby shed along Hoffman Lake on Monday morning, Nov. 21. The fire was reported around 10 a.m. at 2865 N. Lakeview Drive, Warsaw, on the west side of Hoffman Lake. Firefighters parked two firetrucks in a neighbor’s driveway between the homes...
William W. Conover
William W. Conover 91, Argos, died at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at his residence in Argos. He was born Sept. 15, 1931. On Nov. 8, 1985, he married Celesta Yvonne (Jones) Wolfe, and she survives in Argos. He is also survived by his children, Bill (Debbie) Conover, Hammond,...
Raymond C. DeVault
Raymond C. DeVault, 95, died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at Pilgrim Manor Nursing Home, Plymouth. He was born June 1, 1927. He married Esther Stumpf on Dec. 30, 1950; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his daugthers, Donna (Dennis) Wenzel, Plymouth and Linda DeVault, Livonia, Mich.; three...
Kent McCullough
Kent McCullough, 44, South Whitley, died Nov. 20, 2022, in the Supportive Care Unit at Parkview Hospital Randallia, Fort Wayne. Kent was born Nov. 22, 1977. On May 28, 2011, Kent married Holly Snyder; she survives in South Whitley. He is also survived by his father, Earl McCullough, Logansport; mother,...
Warsaw Issues Trash Pickup Reminder
WARSAW – Trash collection in the city of Warsaw for Thanksgiving week will change slightly. Nov. 24, trash normally picked up on Thursday will be picked up a day earlier on Wednesday, Nov. 23. For Friday, Nov. 25, trash normally collected on that day will be picked up on...
Warsaw City Council Eyes Salary Hikes For Themselves
WARSAW – Only the Warsaw Common Council can approve a salary increase for themselves, and six of the seven members approved on first reading Monday night to do just that. If the 2023 elected officials salary ordinance is approved on second reading at the Council’s Dec. 5 meeting, Council members will see their annual salary go from $6,946 to $8,556 in 2023. That’s an increase of $1,610, or about 18.8%.
Kevin Kyle — PENDING
Kevin Kyle, 59, Warsaw, died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
Michelle Rae Spaulding — UPDATED
Michelle Rae Spaulding, 40, Syracuse, passed away at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Autumn Ridge Nursing and Rehab Wabash. Born in Norwalk, Ohio, on Oct. 6, 1982, Michelle was the daughter of Harold “Butch” Spaulding Jr. and Elaine (Bores) Spaulding. She was a 2001 graduate of Wawasee High School and completed the Fairfield High School cosmetology program.
Robert ‘Bob’ Gale Benson — UPDATED
Robert “Bob” Gale Benson, 59, Plymouth, died at 2:23 p.m. Nov. 20, 2022, at his residence in Plymouth. He was born Nov. 28, 1962. On Sept. 1, 1989, he married Tami Young; they later divorced. Robert is survived by his mother, Carol (Berger) Benson, Plymouth; children, Celia Rosales,...
Lowell Blanchard Dobbs
Lowell Blanchard Dobbs, 80, Pierceton, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Grace Village Retirement, Winona Lake. Lowell was born April 12, 1942, in Stearns, Ky., the son of George and Dovie (Gregory) Dobbs. He was united in marriage to Betty Hapner. He worked as a CNC machine operator for Zimmer,...
Curtis Hartbarger
Curtis Hartbarger, 75, Warsaw, died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. Curtis was born April 30, 1947. Curtis is survived by his children, Teresa (David) Rock, Tippecanoe, Johnny (Tammy) Hartbarger, Rochester and Ricky Hartbarger, Tippecanoe; three grandchildren; his brothers, Kernie (Karen) Rowe, North Manchester and Frank Hartbarger, Osceola; and his children’s mother, Ruth Truman, Beaver Dam Lake.
RTC Announces First Project Completion Of Fiber Optic Expansion In Fulton County
Having recently completed fiber builds in the towns of Macy, Burket, Silver Lake and Mentone, RTC Fiber Communications is now engaged in several fiber expansion projects throughout Fulton, Marshall and Pulaski Counties. On May 5, RTC was awarded six grants from Next Level Broadband Connections Round 3 in the amount of $14,852,523. These funds will aid RTC in being able to pass an additional 4,954 homes with fiber. The total cost of these projects are estimated to be over $25 million.
Phyllis E. Thompson
Phyllis E. Thompson, 89, died at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at Catherine Kasper Life Center, Donaldson. She was born July 7, 1932. She is survived by her brother Bob (Betty) Thompson, Plymouth. Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Shirley M. Barnes
Shirley M. Barnes, 91, Columbia City, died at 4:05 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. She was born March 25, 1931. She married Charles Barnes in 1973; he preceded her in death. Surviving are her children, Cathy (Robert) Latta, Fort Worth, Texas, David Cullen, Judy...
Carl Smith
Carl E. Smith, 79, Columbia City, died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born Oct. 3, 1943. On May 15, 1965, he married Annell (Hoover) Smith; she survives. He is also survived by daughter, Lorinn L. Smith, Fort Wayne; son, Todd E. (Tina)...
