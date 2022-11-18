Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
Herpes diagnoses for 2 more office workers after infected janitor urinated in water bottles; additional charges filed, investigators say
HOUSTON – More charges have been filed against a janitor who told investigators that his “sickness” led him to commit reprehensible and unspeakable acts against employees at a doctor’s office along the East Freeway, leaving multiple employees with a lifelong incurable disease. The acts in question...
mocomotive.com
Events including Montgomery County Heart Walk in The Woodlands raise $2M for heart health
Edmund Lee, patient relations director for Memorial Hermann The Woodlands, was the top Montgomery County Heart Walk fundraiser. (Courtesy The American Heart Association) The American Heart Association’s Montgomery County Heart Walk 2022 took place Nov. 12 at Northshore Park in The Woodlands, one of four such walks occurring in the Greater Houston area in November, raising a total of $2 million for the organization, according to an AHA news release.
Harris County health officials give recommendations to stay vigilant during upcoming holidays
At last check, the COVID tracker in Harris County showed low community spread but doctors warn that can change as the the holidays get closer.
mocomotive.com
SWAT SCENE ENDS-SUSPECT IN CUSTODY
Montgomery County SWAT has been activated by patrol deputies on a wanted suspect that has been held up in a home in the 1400 block of Ashland Drive off SH 242 in the Huntington Estates Subdivision since close to 11 pm. The area is closed of…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/swat-scene-ends-suspect-in-custody/
thekatynews.com
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individual
Law Enforcement Agency and Case Number: Houston Police Department 1544360-22 NamUs.gov: https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/97429. Recovery Location: 12301 Kurland Drive, Houston, TX 77034. Demographic Description:. Sex: Male. Height: 6’0”/6’1”. Weight: 127lbs. Age: Adult. Race: Black. ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:. The decedent was found in an open field, clothed in: a gray t-shirt...
mocomotive.com
Firefighter suffers injuries while battling large blaze at business in Spring, officials say
SPRING, Texas – An investigation is underway after firefighters battled a large blaze at a business in Spring Monday, officials said. South Montgomery County Professional Firefighters with South Montgomery County Fire Department responded to reports of a commercial fire at a building in the 25000 block of Interstate 45 around 7:45 p.m.
Deputy opens fire at suspect who pointed weapon in NW Harris Co. neighborhood, sheriff's office says
The reported chaos appeared to have began when a business owner was followed to her home, where four suspects tried to rob her, deputies say.
Click2Houston.com
Security guard who killed innocent woman while firing at reckless driver charged after yearlong investigation, police say
HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a security guard who accidentally killed an innocent woman while firing at a reckless driver in a southeast Houston bar parking lot, police said. A little more than a year after Ada Aguilar was fatally shot, Moises Castillo, 28, has been arrested...
Police respond to deadly stabbing along METRORail line in downtown
Service on the Purple Line was suspended Monday night following what police believe was a deadly assault.
mocomotive.com
Suspected Shoplifter Arrested for Falsely Identifying as a Cop
Suspected Shoplifter Arrested for Falsely Identifying as a Cop. On 11/20/22 Loss Prevention Officer at the New Caney Walmart had a shoplifter detained, stating that he was a “cop”. A Pct. 4 Constable’s Office Sergeant, working the SafeShopper program responded to investigate. The Loss Prevention Officer stated…
bluebonnetnews.com
‘We said yes’: Nine families take part in National Adoption Day in Liberty County
November is National Adoption Month, and nine local families adopting a total of 11 children took part in Liberty County’s annual Adoption Day on Monday, Nov. 21. This year marks the first year for the Liberty County Child Welfare Board and Children’s Protective Services to host a formal day of adoptions since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Family of 84-year-old reverend believes he was attacked after going missing during morning walk
The family of a beloved reverend with dementia believes their loved one was actually beaten, but they're getting little answers about what actually happened.
mocomotive.com
Conroe man pretended to be cop after ‘skip scanning’ at New Caney Walmart, authorities say
Alan Benitez, 30, was stopped by a loss prevention officer on Sunday attempting to leave the store after placing an item into his checkout bag without scanning, according to a news release from the Montgomery County Constable’s Office Precinct 4. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Conroe-man-detained-after-falsely-identifying-as-17602318.php.
Woman's alleged abduction led Seabrook authorities to finding wanted Illinois man
A woman found wandering on the Kemah Bridge claimed she was abducted, so police began a search for the suspect, which led them to a wanted Illinois man with a $1 million bond.
mocomotive.com
NEW VIDEO I-45 FIRE DESTROYS OFFICE BUILDING
At 7:45 pm multiple calls started coming into Montgomery County 911 reporting a three-story office building under construction on fire. As units started leaving the station a column of smoke was visible. Units arrived to the structure fully…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/new-video-i-45-fire-destroys-office-building/
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Food bank gears up for increase in need for holidays
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Heading into the holidays, the Montgomery County Food Bank expects an increase in local need due to economic stress and inflation. “In the previous fiscal year, we served an average of 53,000 neighbors a month, but just since the…
Click2Houston.com
Doctor warns that even short travel can lead to blood clots
HOUSTON – AAA predicts 54.6 million people will travel this Thanksgiving, that’s 98% of pre-pandemic volumes. A doctor from Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital, Dr. Naveed Saqib, said 1,000,000 people a year experience blood clots in the U.S. On a flight last Christmas, headed to Boston, Rebecca Lilley said...
Click2Houston.com
Father recalls moment his vehicle was stolen with his 1-year-old son inside
HOUSTON – One minute Alex Barahona said he was putting air in his vehicle’s tires, and the next minute, he was chasing his car down after a man jumped in and took off with his baby still in the back. Now, where the child was found is even...
houston-today.com
Man sought in supicious incident in Houston
Houston RCMP are looking for information that can lead them to a man reported as acting suspiciously shortly after 5 p.m. on Nov. 11. That’s following a report of a man jumping out of some bushes in the Mountainview Drive area and running toward a young man walking along the sidewalk near the top of the staircase to Jamie Baxter Park.
Click2Houston.com
2 robbery suspects accused of pepper spraying, pulling knife on Walmart employees in west Houston, deputies say
HOUSTON – Deputies are working to identify two men who are accused of robbing a Walmart in west Harris County back in August. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, deputies responded to reports of an aggravated robbery at a Walmart located at 3506 State Highway 6 South and Westpark Drive. Investigators...
