ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
mocomotive.com

Events including Montgomery County Heart Walk in The Woodlands raise $2M for heart health

Edmund Lee, patient relations director for Memorial Hermann The Woodlands, was the top Montgomery County Heart Walk fundraiser. (Courtesy The American Heart Association) The American Heart Association’s Montgomery County Heart Walk 2022 took place Nov. 12 at Northshore Park in The Woodlands, one of four such walks occurring in the Greater Houston area in November, raising a total of $2 million for the organization, according to an AHA news release.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
mocomotive.com

SWAT SCENE ENDS-SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

Montgomery County SWAT has been activated by patrol deputies on a wanted suspect that has been held up in a home in the 1400 block of Ashland Drive off SH 242 in the Huntington Estates Subdivision since close to 11 pm. The area is closed of…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/swat-scene-ends-suspect-in-custody/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
thekatynews.com

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individual

Law Enforcement Agency and Case Number: Houston Police Department 1544360-22 NamUs.gov: https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/97429. Recovery Location: 12301 Kurland Drive, Houston, TX 77034. Demographic Description:. Sex: Male. Height: 6’0”/6’1”. Weight: 127lbs. Age: Adult. Race: Black. ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:. The decedent was found in an open field, clothed in: a gray t-shirt...
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Suspected Shoplifter Arrested for Falsely Identifying as a Cop

Suspected Shoplifter Arrested for Falsely Identifying as a Cop. On 11/20/22 Loss Prevention Officer at the New Caney Walmart had a shoplifter detained, stating that he was a “cop”. A Pct. 4 Constable’s Office Sergeant, working the SafeShopper program responded to investigate. The Loss Prevention Officer stated…
NEW CANEY, TX
mocomotive.com

Conroe man pretended to be cop after ‘skip scanning’ at New Caney Walmart, authorities say

Alan Benitez, 30, was stopped by a loss prevention officer on Sunday attempting to leave the store after placing an item into his checkout bag without scanning, according to a news release from the Montgomery County Constable’s Office Precinct 4. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Conroe-man-detained-after-falsely-identifying-as-17602318.php.
CONROE, TX
mocomotive.com

NEW VIDEO I-45 FIRE DESTROYS OFFICE BUILDING

At 7:45 pm multiple calls started coming into Montgomery County 911 reporting a three-story office building under construction on fire. As units started leaving the station a column of smoke was visible. Units arrived to the structure fully…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/new-video-i-45-fire-destroys-office-building/
Click2Houston.com

Doctor warns that even short travel can lead to blood clots

HOUSTON – AAA predicts 54.6 million people will travel this Thanksgiving, that’s 98% of pre-pandemic volumes. A doctor from Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital, Dr. Naveed Saqib, said 1,000,000 people a year experience blood clots in the U.S. On a flight last Christmas, headed to Boston, Rebecca Lilley said...
HOUSTON, TX
houston-today.com

Man sought in supicious incident in Houston

Houston RCMP are looking for information that can lead them to a man reported as acting suspiciously shortly after 5 p.m. on Nov. 11. That’s following a report of a man jumping out of some bushes in the Mountainview Drive area and running toward a young man walking along the sidewalk near the top of the staircase to Jamie Baxter Park.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy