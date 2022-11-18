ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homer, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wxhc.com

Cortland County Legislature Authorizes 2023 Tourism Grants

The Cortland County Legislature combed through a busy agenda last week that included a resolution authorizing 2023 tourism grants for Cortland County. Organizations poised to receive funding included Center for the Arts of Homer, the 1890 Museum House, and the JM McDonald Sports Complex. Legislator George Wagner is on the board of the Tourism Marketing Grants Committee that makes those decisions, had this to say when asked if the Committee was given too much money to hand out to these organizations.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

Cortland County Sheriff Conducting High Visibility Engagement Campaign

Beginning tomorrow, November 23rd, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting a high visibility engagement campaign through the weekend until November 27th. The campaign is one of many of the STOP-DWI initiatives throughout the state. The campaign will consist of high visibility, highly publicized efforts including the STOP-DWI campaign to reduce the dangers of drunk and impaired driving.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

County Announces Mortgage Tax Distribution to City, Towns and Villages

Every year the county has to distribute Mortgage tax collected from April 1st to September 30th in accordance with NYS Tax Law, Article 11, § 261. The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance did accept the plan submitted to them by the county clerk and now has been submitted with interest to the Cortland County Treasurer.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

Gas Prices Fall Before Thanksgiving Holiday

Gas prices are falling once again, right before one of the biggest driving days of the year. The National Average for a gallon of gas is now at $3.66, down 11 cents when compared to prices just last week. New York though, prices remain nearly 20 cents per gallon higher,...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

Cortland County ‘23 Budget Shows Finances on Right Track

During a session last week, the Cortland County Legislature officially adopted a 2023 County Budget that amounts to just over $150 million. Several amendments were put forward during the tentative budget phase and adopted by the Legislature, including additional money to assist with ongoing youth mental health issues in Cortland County. The financial standing of the area has also been troubled in the past due to a lack of professional staff in key jobs. However, officials say with the addition of positions like County Administrator and Finance Director, these issues are now in much improved standing.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

Promotion Announced for Cortland National Guardsman

A Cortland man enrolled in the New York Army National Guard recently received a promotion to the rank of private 1st class. Patrick Hayes of the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 204th Engineer Battalion received the honor in recognition of capability for additional responsibility and leadership. Army National Guard promotions are traditionally based on overall performance, attitude, leadership and development potential.
CORTLAND, NY
WETM 18 News

Police release name of man found dead in Waverly Glen Park

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Police have identified the man who was found dead in Waverly Glen Park last week. The Village of Waverly Police Department said that the man’s name was Thomas Bellows, Jr., 30 from Waverly. Police again said that no foul play was suspected in his death. Waverly Police are waiting for autopsy […]
WAVERLY, NY
wxhc.com

Obituary of Daniel L. Sullivan

Daniel L. Sullivan, age 79 of Ithaca, formerly of Dryden, NY passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 at Beechtree Care Center. Daniel was born on April 6, 1943 in Elmira, NY, a son of the late Edward and Florence Dudgeon Sullivan. He was a graduate of Elmira Free Academy and had been a farmer with Cook Farm in Dryden prior to retirement.
DRYDEN, NY
NewsChannel 36

Man Arrested in Elmira Heights Hit And Run Accident

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WENY) - New York State Police released further information in Friday, November 11th's hit and run in Elmira Heights. State Police said 29 year old Alex Saxbury of Millport turned himself in Friday. He is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident. He...
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
wxhc.com

Obituary of Barry C. Stevens

Barry C. Stevens, ” PAPA” 60, 5/12/62 of Endicott, NY, grew up in Marathon NY passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the Health Alliance Hospital, Kingston, NY. Where he was transferred from Cortland memorial hospital after a emergency. He was Survived & lived with his...
ENDICOTT, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Lake Effect Snow Warning For Entire Listening Area Updated Sunday AM

FOR LEWIS COUNTY...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will create some blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Lewis county. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Two restaurants fail their health inspections: October 30-November 5

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 30 to November 5. Two food services failed their inspections: Pasquale’s Slice of Italy, 511 East Genesee Street, Fayetteville Pavonne’s Pizza, 122 East Seneca Street, Manlius Read to see how each establishment failed in […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WWLP 22News

Utica man threatens to kill staff & blow up Oneida County Office building

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a Utica man has been charged with threat of mass harm and aggravated harassment after threatening to kill staff and blow up the Oneida County Office building on November 18th. Around 10:30 am on Friday,...
UTICA, NY
Edy Zoo

Opinion: A two year old child starves to death because good neighbors are hard to find in America

Why do we seem so quick to ignore our neighbor's needs, and what can we do to change that?. A bone-chilling air rolled off the shores of Seneca Lake and crashed against Geneva, NY. In that cold, officers conducted a welfare check on a man and his toddler who lived on Hamilton Street. David Conde Sr. and his son David Conde Jr. hadn't been heard from in over a week.
GENEVA, NY
cnycentral.com

Lake effect snow accumulation forecast for New York

Lake effect snow showers are developing east of Lake Ontario with wavering heavy snow bands likely today. Oswego and northern Oneida Counties are favored for snowfall totals, here's the latest accumulation forecast through Friday morning. There's going to be a wide range of snow accumulations between Syracuse and Oswego County....
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy