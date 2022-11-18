Read full article on original website
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
City of Ithaca to be awarded Climate Champion Community AwardGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Prominent Ithaca landlord catches lawsuit from NY Attorney GeneralGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
Cortland County Legislature Authorizes 2023 Tourism Grants
The Cortland County Legislature combed through a busy agenda last week that included a resolution authorizing 2023 tourism grants for Cortland County. Organizations poised to receive funding included Center for the Arts of Homer, the 1890 Museum House, and the JM McDonald Sports Complex. Legislator George Wagner is on the board of the Tourism Marketing Grants Committee that makes those decisions, had this to say when asked if the Committee was given too much money to hand out to these organizations.
Cortland County Sheriff Conducting High Visibility Engagement Campaign
Beginning tomorrow, November 23rd, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting a high visibility engagement campaign through the weekend until November 27th. The campaign is one of many of the STOP-DWI initiatives throughout the state. The campaign will consist of high visibility, highly publicized efforts including the STOP-DWI campaign to reduce the dangers of drunk and impaired driving.
Two people from Utica shot in Saratoga Springs in shootout with off-duty Sheriff from Vermont
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — An argument in the bar between a group from Utica and an off-duty sheriff deputy escalated into a confrontation between Saratoga Springs Police and the off-duty deputy. Responding police officers encountered an armed man and ordered him eight times to put down his gun...
County Announces Mortgage Tax Distribution to City, Towns and Villages
Every year the county has to distribute Mortgage tax collected from April 1st to September 30th in accordance with NYS Tax Law, Article 11, § 261. The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance did accept the plan submitted to them by the county clerk and now has been submitted with interest to the Cortland County Treasurer.
Gas Prices Fall Before Thanksgiving Holiday
Gas prices are falling once again, right before one of the biggest driving days of the year. The National Average for a gallon of gas is now at $3.66, down 11 cents when compared to prices just last week. New York though, prices remain nearly 20 cents per gallon higher,...
Syracuse home may be total loss after morning fire, official says
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police and firefighters responding to a fire Monday arrived to find the side of a house engulfed in flames, firefighters say. Around 11:34 a.m., a 911 caller said the home at 218 Putnam St. was on fire, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
Cortland County ‘23 Budget Shows Finances on Right Track
During a session last week, the Cortland County Legislature officially adopted a 2023 County Budget that amounts to just over $150 million. Several amendments were put forward during the tentative budget phase and adopted by the Legislature, including additional money to assist with ongoing youth mental health issues in Cortland County. The financial standing of the area has also been troubled in the past due to a lack of professional staff in key jobs. However, officials say with the addition of positions like County Administrator and Finance Director, these issues are now in much improved standing.
Promotion Announced for Cortland National Guardsman
A Cortland man enrolled in the New York Army National Guard recently received a promotion to the rank of private 1st class. Patrick Hayes of the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 204th Engineer Battalion received the honor in recognition of capability for additional responsibility and leadership. Army National Guard promotions are traditionally based on overall performance, attitude, leadership and development potential.
Several Injured in “Large Fight” at Kampai Restaurant in Vestal
At least one handgun was displayed during an altercation involving several people at a popular town of Vestal restaurant. Police said they received multiple calls reporting a large fight at Kampai Japanese Steakhouse shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday. Units from several law enforcement agencies were sent to the restaurant at...
Police release name of man found dead in Waverly Glen Park
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Police have identified the man who was found dead in Waverly Glen Park last week. The Village of Waverly Police Department said that the man’s name was Thomas Bellows, Jr., 30 from Waverly. Police again said that no foul play was suspected in his death. Waverly Police are waiting for autopsy […]
Obituary of Daniel L. Sullivan
Daniel L. Sullivan, age 79 of Ithaca, formerly of Dryden, NY passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 at Beechtree Care Center. Daniel was born on April 6, 1943 in Elmira, NY, a son of the late Edward and Florence Dudgeon Sullivan. He was a graduate of Elmira Free Academy and had been a farmer with Cook Farm in Dryden prior to retirement.
Man Arrested in Elmira Heights Hit And Run Accident
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WENY) - New York State Police released further information in Friday, November 11th's hit and run in Elmira Heights. State Police said 29 year old Alex Saxbury of Millport turned himself in Friday. He is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident. He...
Obituary of Barry C. Stevens
Barry C. Stevens, ” PAPA” 60, 5/12/62 of Endicott, NY, grew up in Marathon NY passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the Health Alliance Hospital, Kingston, NY. Where he was transferred from Cortland memorial hospital after a emergency. He was Survived & lived with his...
Sheriff Announce Sentencing of Convicted Drug Traffickers, and Murderer
The Cortland County Sheriff have announced that 38 year old Kyle Leeper will be behind bars in Federal Prison for 40 years for the murder of Bound Victim. The sentencing comes after a joint investigation of a meth conspiracy in Cortland, Indiana, and Los Angeles. Leeper of Palmyra Pa, was...
Lake Effect Snow Warning For Entire Listening Area Updated Sunday AM
FOR LEWIS COUNTY...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will create some blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Lewis county. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Two restaurants fail their health inspections: October 30-November 5
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 30 to November 5. Two food services failed their inspections: Pasquale’s Slice of Italy, 511 East Genesee Street, Fayetteville Pavonne’s Pizza, 122 East Seneca Street, Manlius Read to see how each establishment failed in […]
Utica man threatens to kill staff & blow up Oneida County Office building
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a Utica man has been charged with threat of mass harm and aggravated harassment after threatening to kill staff and blow up the Oneida County Office building on November 18th. Around 10:30 am on Friday,...
Woman charged with bringing drugs into Otsego County Jail
Today, the Otsego County Sheriff's Office arrested Billie Vokrusze, 48 of Utica, and charged her with Promoting Prison Contraband and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Opinion: A two year old child starves to death because good neighbors are hard to find in America
Why do we seem so quick to ignore our neighbor's needs, and what can we do to change that?. A bone-chilling air rolled off the shores of Seneca Lake and crashed against Geneva, NY. In that cold, officers conducted a welfare check on a man and his toddler who lived on Hamilton Street. David Conde Sr. and his son David Conde Jr. hadn't been heard from in over a week.
Lake effect snow accumulation forecast for New York
Lake effect snow showers are developing east of Lake Ontario with wavering heavy snow bands likely today. Oswego and northern Oneida Counties are favored for snowfall totals, here's the latest accumulation forecast through Friday morning. There's going to be a wide range of snow accumulations between Syracuse and Oswego County....
