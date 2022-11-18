A visitor who apparently decided the rules didn’t apply to her and climbed an ancient Mayan temple in Mexico was met by a furious group of locals who threw water at her after she descended. The unidentified woman was filmed dancing at the top of El Castillo—an ancient step-pyramid in the Chichen Itza archeological site—where climbing has been prohibited since 2008. Viral clips of the incident on TikTok show people chanting “lock her up” and “jail, jail, jail” in Spanish and throwing water at the woman after she descends the steps of the pyramid. Other clips show the unidentified woman being led through the raging mob as people knock her hat off her head and grab at her arms. The Mexican Institute of Anthropology and History issued a statement saying the site—named in 2007 as one of the New 7 Wonders of the World—had not been damaged.Logran bajar a Mujer que se subió a la Piramide en Chichen-Itza obstruyendo la ley, es detenida y la abuchean😱. pic.twitter.com/g0Cxoc9Q9V— Fernando Salvador (@ferchavagil) November 21, 2022 Read it at Daily Mail

12 HOURS AGO