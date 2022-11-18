Read full article on original website
Lee Caplin makes $10 million naming gift to Journalism & Media at FIU
Florida International University and its Department of Journalism + Media, within the College of Communication, Architecture + The Arts (CARTA), today announced a $10 million naming gift from philanthropists Mr. and Mrs. Lee Caplin establishing the Lee Caplin School of Journalism & Media. The gift, one of the largest donations...
MDC receives Sunshine Award for Non-Profit Education Organization
Miami Dade College (MDC) was honored recently as the Non-Profit Education Organization of the Year at the 28th annual Sunshine Awards luncheon by the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (SFLHCC). The luncheon was held at the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables. The SFLHCC Sunshine Awards are presented annually to...
South Florida nonprofits shine this week in photos
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Pictures speak a thousand words and with that in mind this week’s column will feature more photos than words. These past few weeks there have been so many events in rapid succession that covering the activity has been a challenge. From a fashion show, a Halloween weekend with parties including Howl-O-Ween, and the RCCG Chili Cook Off, the events were nonstop.
The Great Chanukah Street Fair at Regatta Park
Holiday fun for the whole family; featuring live music, delicious food, craft projects, and much more!. This Chanukah the streets of Coconut Grove will be lit. For decades, Chabad has been bringing the light of Chanukah to the streets of Miami with giant Menorahs and festival events, beginning with the first night’s Parade of Light, a convoy of cars bearing large Menorahs and spreading holiday cheer.
FilmGate Interactive Media Festival, Nov. 28-Dec. 5
The Ninth FilmGate Interactive Media Festival, a one-of-a-kind event, returns to Miami Art Week 2022 and over eight days continues to explore international mind-bending stories and concepts, using extended reality (XR) storytelling, as its platform. The 2022 Festival is taking place in person and virtually in Miami and Miami Beach,...
Miami MoCAAD Immersive Art Experience scheduled to kick-off Soul Basel, Nov. 27
Technology has changed the world in many ways and Miami Museum of Contemporary Art of the African Diaspora (Miami MoCAAD) is finding new and inventive ways to combine art, technology, and oral histories for its immersive digital art landscape. The programming encourages the community to reflect and reimagine through art,...
Positive people in Pinecrest : Hallie Pladdys
Miami Palmetto High School senior Hallie Pladdys has created Infinity Learning, a community service project that specializes in tutoring autistic kids. She initially worked with children at the Western Lakes Parks and Camp, where she was an assistant to a math teacher during summer camp. When a friend of the...
Best images displayed in special preview of ‘As I See It Photography Competition’
The Allen Morris Company on Oct. 18 hosted the Coral Gables Garden Club and their guests for a special preview of the top 25 images of the second annual, “As I See It Photography Competition.”. The photography competition, run by the Coral Gables Garden Club, is open to the...
SFYS ensemble to perform Dec. 3 at Miracle Theatre
The audience attending the Dec. 3 performance of A Christmas Carol, the Musical at the Miracle Theatre, 280 Miracle Mile in Coral Gables, will enjoy a special musical treat thanks to the Emmy and Gold Medal Award-winning South Florida Youth Symphony (SFYS). An ensemble from the SFYS, one of the...
Pinecrest Gardens is bustling and celebrating the reopening of its upper garden
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Don’t miss out on fall events at Pinecrest Gardens. Saturday, December 3 | 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Pinecrest Gardens | RSVP at www.PinecrestGardens.org/Grand. Celebrate the opening of Pinecrest Gardens’ upper garden, reimagined playground, petting zoo and learning center featuring inaugural photography exhibition...
Binibi Books make reading time effective bilingual lesson for babies and beyond
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Binibi, an early-stage company dedicated to fostering early bilingual education, has launched a collection of four Spanish-English sound books for babies and toddlers. Based in Miami’s Downtown Brickell District, the startup targets families who want to raise multilingual children. Cofounded by Ana Guzman and Luciana Yarhi,...
Positive people in Pinecrest : Ava Goldenberg
Miami Palmetto High School senior Ava Goldenberg was instrumental in securing a $10,000 grant from the National Endowment of the Arts for the Pinecrest City Music Project, a student-run organization. Goldenberg is the new executive director, taking over from founder Daniel Solomon, who has moved on to college. She was...
Young singers invited to audition for ‘S. Florida’s Kids Got Talent’
Tri-Rail, South Florida’s premier commuter rail system, invites talented young people ages 5 to 17 to audition for “South Florida’s Kids Got Talent,” a singing competition held as part of Tri-Rail’s “Rail Fun Day.”. Young singers from Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties are...
The Greatest Show on Earth
This slideshow requires JavaScript. If you build it, they will come, and they will when the greatest show on earth comes to Miami again the week after Thanksgiving. They come from all over the globe, and at times, they appear to come from another galaxy. They come from Boca, and they come from Kendall. They fly into MIA or Uber across from Wynwood. They valet their Maserati or walk from the Metromover. They meet on the Beach or in Brickell. They stop by the Design District and make dinner reservations at Carbone. They would rather be here than Wawa or the FTX Arena watching the Heat. They lay out outfits, get fresh piercings, and trust their newest tattoo is as radical as they had hoped, because there is a chance they might end up influencing someone on TikTok or in a philanthropic section of Ocean Drive Magazine. The week after Thanksgiving in Miami is an artistic tsunami.
Sweet Melody Ice Cream brings artisan-crafted treat to Gables
Ever had ice cream flavored after Miami’s most well-known and sought after delicacies? If the answer is no, get ready to remedy your sweet tooth at Coral Gables’ newest ice cream shop – Sweet Melody Ice Cream Co. The ice cream shop, known for its ability to...
Etra Fine Art to present, ‘Biosphere- Noosphere’ during Miami Art Week
As a continuation of last year’s exhibition “Water-Ether,” Etra Fine Art (located in Miami’s Little River Art District) will present, “Biosphere-Noosphere” during Miami Art Week that coincides with the return of Art Basel Miami Beach 2022. Guests can deepen their understanding of Vladimir Vernadsky’s...
Sale of $13.3 million development site in Uptown Miami’s Little River
Gridline Properties and DWNTWN Realty Advisors recently closed on another significant transaction within the Little River neighborhood of Miami. The sale included 2.2 acres on NE Second Ave. in the northern section of Little River. The property, located at 8038 NE Second Ave., Miami, FL 33138, closed on Oct. 27 for $13.3 million.
Spectrum Miami and Red Dot Miami amplify Art Week 2022
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Redwood Art Group, the nation’s leader in exhibitions and event production, media, and marketing for the global fine art community, has announced its return to Wynwood Arts District with its flagship art fairs, and two of the longest running shows during Miami Art Week. Spectrum...
Like Mike Italian Taste – Authentic Cuisine in Coconut Grove
On a corner of Coconut Grove’s bustling Main Highway, you will find Like Mike Italian Taste, the newest restaurant by seasoned restaurateur, Lucio Giordano. Like Mike’s menu features flavors from the Amalfi Coast, including select recipes curated by Italian Michelin-starred chef, Luigi Salomone, such as: Parmigiana Vesuvio, Pasta alla Nerano and Cacio e Pepe al Tonno. Other standouts include the Fiori di Zucca and the Tagliata di Manzo.
When Airbnb Stops Making Sense
Business Development Manager at Trident Management. If you don’t live under a rock, you’ve heard about Miami’s meteoric rise in rental prices over the last year. According to a recent RentCafe article, “Miami-Dade County is now the hottest rental market in the nation, as the demand for apartments in Southern Florida is stronger than ever, putting apartment seekers in a tight spot to find a new place to call home, due to high occupancy, low supply, and record-high lease renewal rates.” They use Big Data to confirm what most of us in the business are seeing:
