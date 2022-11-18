This slideshow requires JavaScript. If you build it, they will come, and they will when the greatest show on earth comes to Miami again the week after Thanksgiving. They come from all over the globe, and at times, they appear to come from another galaxy. They come from Boca, and they come from Kendall. They fly into MIA or Uber across from Wynwood. They valet their Maserati or walk from the Metromover. They meet on the Beach or in Brickell. They stop by the Design District and make dinner reservations at Carbone. They would rather be here than Wawa or the FTX Arena watching the Heat. They lay out outfits, get fresh piercings, and trust their newest tattoo is as radical as they had hoped, because there is a chance they might end up influencing someone on TikTok or in a philanthropic section of Ocean Drive Magazine. The week after Thanksgiving in Miami is an artistic tsunami.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO