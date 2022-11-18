ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

buckinghamshirelive.com

M40, M1 and more roadworks and closures in Buckinghamshire this week

A number of road closures will be in place across Buckinghamshire's town centres this week as the county gears up for Christmas. Special festive events taking place all over the area mean the need to shut down roads to traffic in order to keep visitors safe. Events in Aylesbury, Milton...
Newport Pagnell canal that once was found in Milton Keynes town

Buckinghamshire is home to a whole host of waterways, with some important rivers and chalk streams underneath our feet. But if it weren't for a railway company, there'd be more to enjoy of the canal that runs through the county. The Grand Union Canal runs through much of northern and...
Public urged to call 999 if they see Milton Keynes man wanted on suspicion of assault

Police have appealed for the public's help in finding a wanted man from Buckinghamshire. Robert Borthwick, from Milton Keynes, is wanted on suspicion of assault. People are urged to call 999 if they see him. Those who do see the 34-year-old are warned not to approach him. Borthwick is described...

