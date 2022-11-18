Read full article on original website
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Injuries Reported in Two-Vehicle Collision on I-680 Near Alamo
The California Highway Patrol reported injuries in a recent car crash in the Alamo area. The incident occurred around 1:15 p.m. on northbound Interstate 680 just north of Stone Valley Road, officials said. Details on the Car Crash with Injuries Reported in Alamo. A preliminary report revealed that a Porsche...
KTVU FOX 2
Two separate freeway shootings in the Bay Area renew call for more security cameras
Two separate freeway shootings in the Bay Area renew call for more security cameras. One person was killed, and three others were injured Friday night in two separate freeway shootings in the East Bay. For some, the incidents reinforce the need for more surveillance cameras to help catch the criminals involved in such crimes.
ksro.com
Sonoma County Searches for New Ambulance Provider
Sonoma County is resuming its search for a new ambulance provider. The state agency in charge of emergency medical services recently approved its local contract requirements. That means the county can now start accepting proposals from ambulance companies. County officials will accept proposals until March 1st. The new contract is expected to begin in January of 2024, when the agreement with current ambulance provider AMR expires. The company that is chosen will serve an area spanning nearly half the county, with a population of more than 238-thousand people.
ksro.com
Trucking Company Fined for Crashes in Lake County
A trucking company based in Humboldt County will pay a fine of nearly 72-thousand-dollars for three separate crashes in Lake County. Two crashes happened in 2020 and the other happened in 2021. The crashes led to raw milk spilling into some of Lake County’s waterways, including Clear Lake, and one of the crashes killed a truck driver. Steve Wills Trucking and Logging reached a settlement with the EPA on Monday. The company was accused of violating the federal Clean Water Act.
ksro.com
Logging Plan Between Guerneville and Monte Rio Approved
Cal Fire has approved a controversial logging plan between Guerneville and Monte Rio. It allows for the selective logging of redwood and Douglas fir trees on 224-acres of land above the lower Russian River. Cal Fire officials say, after months of revisions, the plan for the Silver Estates Harvest now follows state Forest Practice Rules. The landowner will next decide whether to start logging operations this winter. But, opponents are still threatening possible legal action to block the logging plan.
The mysterious case of the SF Peninsula’s poop-polluted beaches
Some of the Bay Area’s most heralded coastline is infested with fecal bacteria. No one really knows why or what to do about it. It’s a foggy June morning in Pacifica and time is wasting for Noah Katz and his two colleagues, Nicole Schmidt and Cynthia Vazquez. The three water quality scientists point wearily to a sign, universally ignored, warning visitors not to swim at Pacifica’s surfer-friendly beach because of high bacteria levels. Then they get to work. Starting at the mouth of San Pedro Creek, between Soul Grind Coffee and Linda Mar Beach’s famous Taco Bell, the trio scoops a sample of creek water into a small vial and puts the vial into a cooler filled with ice, then moves on.
Residential burglaries on the rise in Marin, police say
(KRON) — The Central Marin Police Authority has seen an uptick in residential burglaries, the department said in a social media post. Burglaries are occurring when residents are out of town or sometimes, when they are just away from home for a few hours, police said. Typically, they are occurring during the late afternoon or […]
Police say surveillance tech offers them more tools but Sebastopol has placed a high bar for approval
photo credit: Courtesy of Thomas R Machnitzki/Wikimedia Police surveillance tech has been met with push back around the Bay Area - this week Sebastopol added itself to the list of cities putting greater scrutiny on the controversial technology. A 2020 audit of Sebastopol’s police department raised the question of whether the city’s values were reflected in its policing policies. Two years on the city has moved to insure greater transparency and public oversight of any potential use of surveillance technology. Sebastopol’s new police chief Ron Nelson addressed the aim of the new city policy. "It's to essentially prevent and protect our citizens from...
eastcountytoday.net
One Dead in Highway 4 Crash Near Martinez
The California Highway Patrol says at approximently 5:24 am Monday, CHP Contra Costa was advised of a solo vehicle collision on SR-4 westbound, east of McEwen Road. The vehicle (a tractor trailer combination) was traveling westbound on SR-4 when it left the roadway, traveling up the right side embankment, then veered across the lanes and collided with the center median.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Rio Vista Car Crash Causes Fatality and Multiple Injuries
River Road Accident Kills One Driver and Injures Four Others. A Rio Vista car crash head-on occurred on November 17, leaving behind a fatality and multiple injuries. The collision occurred along River Road close to Front Street at about 3:10 in the afternoon. The Rio Vista Police Department reported that the accident occurred when a male driver with a juvenile in the vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with a minivan.
SFGate
2 Arrested On Suspicion Of Killing Parents Of Twins After Reckless Speed Racing
REDWOOD CITY (BCN) Two people have been arrested on suspicion of second degree murder after allegedly engaging in a speed contest in their vehicles that led to the death of the parents of seven-year-old twins, the Redwood City Police Department confirmed on Monday. Officers responded to a call on Nov....
ksro.com
Bomb Scare Turns Into False Alarm at Santa Rosa Fire Station
No arrests have been made after a bomb scare at a fire station in Santa Rosa. Someone delivered a cooler full of improvised pyrotechnics to Station Eight on Saturday night. The station and the surrounding neighborhood were evacuated. A bomb squad then X-rayed the cooler and determined no one was in danger. Police say a woman showed the man what was inside the bag at Southwest Community Park. He then took the bag from her and dropped it off at the fire station, claiming he thought he might have a bomb. The man who delivered the cooler is not considered a suspect.
Vallejo sideshow ends with car engulfed in flames, fire hydrant knocked off post
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A sideshow in Vallejo ended with a fire hydrant knocked off its post and a car engulfed in flames on Sunday night, according to the Vallejo Police Department. Just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, officers received reports of a large sideshow with around 100 participants at the intersection of Sonoma Boulevard […]
KTVU FOX 2
San Mateo police 1st in California to offer anti-theft catalytic converter kit
SAN MATEO, Calif. - The San Mateo Police Department has become the first law enforcement agency in California to offer a self-install marking kit designed to combat the theft of catalytic converters in automobiles. With catalytic converter thefts on the rise -- California leads the nation in catalytic converter theft...
Alameda County firefighters respond to burning house in Hayward
(KRON) — Firefighters with the Alameda County Fire Department are on the scene of a structure fire on Birch Street in the Cherryland neighborhood, according to a tweet from Alameda County FD. The fire is on the 2100 block of Birch. Engine 23 reported smoke and fire upon arrival, according to the tweet. Photos accompanying […]
eastcountytoday.net
One Dead in Early Morning Vehicle Crash on Bethel Island
The California Highway Patrol said Sunday that one person was dead after a vehicle crash Sunday morning on Bethel Island. According to CHP, at about 2:10am, CHP Contra Costa was advised of a single vehicle crash on Sugar Barge Road in Bethel Island. The preliminary investigation indicates a Toyota truck left the roadway and collided with a tree. CHP and emergency personnel arrived on scene and the driver was pronounced deceased.
ksro.com
Marin County Hospitals Feeling the Crunch
More Bay Area hospitals are sounding the alarm on winter viruses. Marin County is now feeling the strain, with emergency rooms seeing twice the amount of people typical for this time of year. Most are sick with RSV or the flu, which have both doubled just in the last three weeks. COVID cases are also rising again, meaning three viruses are spreading at the same time going into the busy holiday season.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Names released of two people killed by train in Elk Grove
Update to the original story. The Sacramento County Coroner has released the names of the two people that were hit by a train in Elk Grove early Saturday morning. 37-year-old Duane Love of Elk Grove and 25-year-old Mariah Gonzalez of Sacramento. Original story. Two people died early Saturday morning when...
Sideshow chaos erupts in Vallejo before moving to Richmond
RICHMOND -- Another weekend of sideshows in the East Bay as chaotic activity that started in Vallejo Saturday night before making its way south to Richmond.Police said the first sideshow started just before midnight at the intersection of Sonoma and Lemon in Vallejo.Authorities broke up the crowd there, but activity then picked up in Richmond on Central Avenue. Things also took a violent turn as witnesses reported hearing gunshots at both locations.Cops shut down the sideshow at around 1:30 a.M., but one of the driver's crashed into a fire hydrant on their way out.No arrests were made.
Rio Vista Bridge open after hours-long malfunction
RIO VISTA, Calif. — All lanes on SR-12 and Highway 160 in Rio Vista have been reopened nearly four hours after being closed due to a malfunction on the Rio Vista Bridge. Original story: East and west bound lanes on State Route 12 are currently blocked due to a malfunction on the Rio Vista Bridge, according to CalTrans.
