KTLA.com

San Francisco airport named best in the U.S. by Wall Street Journal

Thanksgiving is coming up, and many Americans are set to fly this week. As travelers will be going from airport to airport, most will say some airports are better than others. The answer is San Francisco International Airport, according to The Wall Street Journal. SFO was named the best “large” airport of 2022.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
vasttourist.com

25 Best & Fun Things to do in Hayward California

Are you searching for the best and most fun things to do in Hayward California? Then you are on the right page. Hayward is the third-largest city in Alameda County and the sixth-largest city in the Bay Area, so it’s no surprise that there are many things to do here.
HAYWARD, CA
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurant in San Jose, CA

Are you looking for the Best Restaurants in San Jose? San Jose is the third largest city in California and the tenth largest in the United States. The city is the cultural and economic center of Silicon Valley, which encompasses a large number of tech companies and start-ups.San Jose is very attractive and offers some of the most diverse and upscale dining options in California. From pet lovers to rooftop seekers, there is something for you to enjoy.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

The Daily 11-21-22 With new technology, TSA rules change for liquids and electronics

It’s easy to let the mind wander in the airport security line. Sometimes questions arise:  Why don’t I show both my boarding pass and ID to the gate agent anymore? Will I have to remove my liquids to scan my bag? Or, perhaps most importantly, why can’t I pet the TSA dog? TSA has made several adjustments to its process over the years. Here's a guide to all those questions. • Man solves Disneyland riddle so obscure no one even knew it was there
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheSixFifty.com

The mysterious case of the SF Peninsula’s poop-polluted beaches

Some of the Bay Area’s most heralded coastline is infested with fecal bacteria. No one really knows why or what to do about it. It’s a foggy June morning in Pacifica and time is wasting for Noah Katz and his two colleagues, Nicole Schmidt and Cynthia Vazquez. The three water quality scientists point wearily to a sign, universally ignored, warning visitors not to swim at Pacifica’s surfer-friendly beach because of high bacteria levels. Then they get to work. Starting at the mouth of San Pedro Creek, between Soul Grind Coffee and Linda Mar Beach’s famous Taco Bell, the trio scoops a sample of creek water into a small vial and puts the vial into a cooler filled with ice, then moves on.
PACIFICA, CA
KRON4 News

These are the best and worst times to travel Thanksgiving week

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The American Automobile Association has released a Thanksgiving travel forecast for drivers, even as the association expects air travel to be the same volume as pre-pandemic levels. These are the worst and best times to travel each day: Wednesday, Nov. 23: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. is the worst time; before […]
Secret SF

7 Delicious Jewish Restaurants and Bakeries In SF

Famously delicious and nourishing, “Jewish food” can refer to a variety of dishes found across the Jewish diaspora. Some but not all of the restaurants on this list are kosher, and you’ll find culinary traditions that range from Tel Aviv to New York City and beyond. It’s a good place to start for anyone looking to explore and enjoy Jewish food traditions here in SF. This new bakery and cafe in Hayes Valley celebrates the foods and flavors of the Jewish diaspora with treats like poppyseed walnut babka, eggplant feta bourekas, and savory breakfast platters. It’s a unique, inspiring, and delicious addition to SF’s world-class bakery scene. Location: 198 Gough Street As a branch of the popular Spanish-themed North Beach restaurant, Red Window, Little Red Window focuses on Jewish deli classics like house-made matzo ball soup, cold smoked salmon, and their hot pastrami sandwich made with house-cured smoked pastrami.
OAKLAND, CA
sunset.com

They Bought a House for Its Surf-Friendly Location, But It Had a Weird Layout and Design—See the Stunning Remodel

Location, location, location—isn’t that what they say all the time in real estate? And for one San Francisco couple, it was definitely everything. The pair—who work in tech and are avid surfers—bought a home on their favorite Ocean Beach surf spot with amazing views of the waves. But while the location was stellar, the house was not. The layout and design left a lot to be desired. There was a lot of work to be done for it to become a “dream home.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sonomamag.com

Sonoma Restaurant Named One of the Best in America by Esquire

Fledgling Sonoma restaurant Animo has been named one of the best new restaurants in America by Esquire magazine. Owned by husband-and-wife team Josh Smookler and Heidy He, the eatery combines Basque, Korean and Jewish cuisine with serious live-fire cooking in an intimate, come-as-you-are space formerly occupied by a taqueria. “Born...
SONOMA, CA

