Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Community Comes Together for Bountiful Harvest to Help Families for ThanksgivingPJ@SCDDSNLexington, SC
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
rockytopinsider.com
Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney Takes Shot At Tennessee Following South Carolina Loss
South Carolina spoiled Tennessee’s season, defeating the fifth-ranked Vols, 66-38, at Williams-Brice Stadium Saturday night. The Gamecocks are on Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney’s mind ahead of the Tigers’ regular season finale against its instate rival. Clemson is looking to end the regular season 11-1 by earning its seventh straight win over South Carolina.
rockytopinsider.com
Top Tennessee Target Closing In On Commitment
Thanksgiving week isn’t typically a major week for college football recruiting. However, it has the potential to be a big week for Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class. One of Tennessee’s top recruiting targets — Daevin Hobbs — is announcing his college commitment on Friday, Nov. 25. Hobbs is deciding between top SEC powers Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols defender gives best reason we’ve heard yet for UT’s loss to South Carolina
Tennessee Vols fans are searching for answers after UT’s 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks this past weekend. Some fans seem to think the absence of linebacker Jeremy Banks, who wasn’t available for the game according to head coach Josh Heupel, was the reason for the loss.
AOL Corp
One-time Clemson commit blown away by South Carolina visit, atmosphere for Vols game
Tight end Reid Mikeska (6-6 233) of Houston is no stranger to the Palmetto State. In the spring, he made unofficial visits to Clemson and South Carolina. He liked them both after those visits, and he eventually committed to Clemson on April 13. But his recruiting took off, to the point he had nearly 50 scholarship offers, and he decommitted from Clemson a month later.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum comments on confidence surrounding Shane Beamer, South Carolina
The greatest upset in Week 12 of college football was none other than the 63-38 South Carolina victory over Tennessee. Quarterback Spencer Rattler had a day as he completed 30-of-37 passes for 438 yards with 6 touchdowns as wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. also shone with 177 receiving yards. College...
rockytopinsider.com
Vanderbilt Tickets Selling Well Ahead of Tennessee Showdown in Nashville
The Tennessee Volunteers are not strangers to playing in big time environments on the road this season. With sellout games against LSU, Georgia, and South Carolina under their belt, the Vols have been put to the test on the road. This is exactly how the final game of the regular...
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Josh Heupel and Players Close Down South Carolina Week, Opens Vanderbilt Preparation
The final week of the 2022 regular season for the Tennessee Volunteers football team is officially underway. Coming off of the loss to South Carolina over the weekend, the Vols are now in an interesting position. The big goal of the playoffs is now off the table, but as defensive lineman Omari Thomas said on Monday, Tennessee still knows what they are playing for next week with New Year’s Six bowl games on the line.
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Josh Heupel Talks Backbreaking Loss At South Carolina
Tennessee turned in its worst performance of the Josh Heupel era Saturday night as South Carolina dominated the Vols, 63-38, at Williams-Brice Stadium. Quarterback Hendon Hooker exited the game late with what appeared to be a non contact knee injury before hobbling to the locker room and not returning. Heupel addressed the injury but didn’t have an update.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Matt Barrie points to how the Tennessee upset translates to Clemson for South Carolina
South Carolina pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the season Saturday night as the Gamecocks took down No. 5 Tennessee in a magnificent offensive display. The Gamecocks now prepare for another tough game against Clemson. ESPN’s Matt Barrie broke down how the win over the Vols translates to...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Is this the year South Carolina can finally beat Clemson?
What’s the only thing better than crushing the No. 5 team in the country?. How’s this for an encore? Beat Clemson. To stop a streak, and beat a rival, it starts with belief, and that’s Shane Beamer’s first job this week at Clemson. The Gamecocks certainly...
USC commitment shares funny story about rushing the field
South Carolina Gamecocks commitment Judge Collier might have earned himself a new nickname after the 63-38 win over Tennessee. Just wait until special teams coordinator Pete Lembo hears this one. “It was insane, I had to take my shoes off when I ran out there on the field,” he said....
WLTX.com
Post-game field rush by fans earns South Carolina a hefty SEC fine
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Saturday's upset win over Tennessee still has Gamecocks fans celebrating. But the actions many took after the clock hit zero are going to cost the University of South Carolina some cash. The Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced on Sunday that the university will be fined $100,000 for...
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC fines South Carolina and Vanderbilt following upset wins
SEC fines have been a regular sight this season, most notably for Tennessee following the win over Alabama, but the Vols haven’t been the only one. The SEC added to that ledger on Sunday afternoon when it announced that South Carolina and Vanderbilt were each fined for field-storming incidents after wins against Florida and Tennessee. There are 3 levels of fines: $50,000 for a first offense, $100,000 for a second and $250,000 for a third.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Matt Barrie, Paul Finebaum evaluate Tennessee following upset loss
The college football world was shaken up Saturday night as South Carolina upset No. 5 Tennessee, which seemed like a lock to win out and make the College Football Playoff. Fans and members of the media reacted to the loss throughout the night and Sunday morning. Matt Barrie and Paul Finebaum gave their evaluations of the Vols Sunday.
College Football World Reacts To Stunning Tennessee Upset Loss
Tennessee's season just went from special to nightmare in the span of just a few hours. The Volunteers suffered an embarrassing upset loss to the Gamecocks of South Carolina this Saturday night. It wasn't even close. Spencer Rattler had a career night, throwing for six touchdowns in the 63-38 victory....
WBIR
'More than just a football game' | Vol fans react after South Carolina loss
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's been a loud and electric season for the Vols. Fans wore their favorite orange outfits and were ready to storm out their doors to cheer for their favorite team. “It's just been such a delight going to the games," said Nick Simons, a Vols fan....
atozsports.com
South Carolina defender has strong message for Tennessee Vols after win over UT
South Carolina Gamecocks cornerback Cam Smith had some words for the Tennessee Vols on Saturday night after UT’s 63-38 loss in Columbia. Specifically, he had a message for Vols wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. Smith was asked about the “trash talk” between himself and Hyatt during the game.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Quarterback Hendon Hooker Exits With Injury in Brutal South Carolina Loss
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker left the game against South Carolina with an injury in the fourth quarter on Saturday night. While running with the ball and making a cut, Hooker appeared to suffer a non-contact lower-body injury. Hooker fumbled the ball on his way down and stayed on the ground as Tennessee trainers rushed out to help.
rockytopinsider.com
The Latest Bowl Projection Round Up for Tennessee Football
Tennessee’s hopes of making the College Football Playoffs have been extinguished as of the Vols’ loss to unranked South Carolina on Saturday night in Columbia. The Volunteers have still put together a remarkable season though, with wins against Florida, Alabama, and LSU, and are currently on track to make one of the premier games on the bowl schedule.
rockytopinsider.com
Alabama Running Back Commits To Tennessee
Three-star Alabama running back Khalifa Keith committed to Tennessee Sunday afternoon on his Twitter account. Keith’s commitment comes less than a week after Tennessee’s previous lone running back commit — Will Stallings Jr. — de-committed. Keith is coming off a de-commitment himself, backing off his pledge...
Comments / 2