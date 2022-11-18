The final week of the 2022 regular season for the Tennessee Volunteers football team is officially underway. Coming off of the loss to South Carolina over the weekend, the Vols are now in an interesting position. The big goal of the playoffs is now off the table, but as defensive lineman Omari Thomas said on Monday, Tennessee still knows what they are playing for next week with New Year’s Six bowl games on the line.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO