Victorville man cut elderly victim on head, face in unprovoked attack: Police

A Victorville man was arrested this week after allegedly attacking an elderly man who was doing yard work outside his home, police said Friday.

The incident occurred around 12:15 p.m. Thursday in the 15000 block of Riverview Lane, the Victorville Police Department said in a news release .

Responding deputies found the injured victim and learned that the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Justin Valencia, walked by the home several times before the attack.

“For unknown reason and unprovoked, Valencia approached the victim, grabbed him, and began cutting him in the head and face,” authorities said.

Valencia then fled the area.

The victim was taken to a hospital for his injuries and is in stable condition.

Valencia was eventually found in a dirt field, allegedly with the weapon used in the attack.

He was arrested and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

He also had an outstanding felony assault with a deadly weapon warrant out of Riverside County and a parole hold, officials said.

He remains in custody without bail.

