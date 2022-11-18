ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Video: 2 men wanted for stealing ATM in Olney, Philadelphia police say

By CBS3 Staff
 4 days ago

2 wanted for stealing ATM in Olney, Philadelphia police say 00:19

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police need help finding two men wanted for stealing an ATM in Olney. Surveillance video shows the men hauling the entire machine out of a deli on the 200 block of West Olney Avenue on Thursday night.

They put the ATM in the back of a gray Toyota RAV4 before taking off.

Also, in the city's Fishtown neighborhood, Philadelphia police are searching for multiple suspects wanted in several robberies that happened within an hour of each other.

PHILADELPHIA, PA
