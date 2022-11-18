Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Blatant Officiating Mistake
The New York Jets and the New England Patriots had quite the finish to Sunday afternoon's game. New England beat New York on a game-winning punt return for a touchdown. NFL fans believe a serious block in the back was missed by the officiating crew. The Patriots got away with...
NFL World Is Shocked By Micah Parsons Decision
The Dallas Cowboys are thrashing the Minnesota Vikings, 40-3, on Sunday afternoon. Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons has wreaked havoc on the Vikings all game long, but he recently had to go into the injury tent to get a knee injury checked out. Thankfully, Parsons appears to be OK. He...
NFL World Speculating About Bill Cowher On Sunday
The NFL World is speculating about the former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach on Sunday afternoon, thanks to the performance of Jeff Saturday. The Colts interim head coach, whose hiring was widely criticized (mainly by Cowher and other former NFL coaches), could be off to a 2-0 start. Indianapolis won last...
Video: Incredibly Violent NFL Body Slam Is Going Viral
A Washington Commanders defensive tackle took things a bit too far on Sunday afternoon. John Ridgeway, who's in his first season as a member of the Commanders, absolutely body-slammed Texans running back Dameon Pierce during the third quarter. The play was over but Ridgeway must've not heard the whistle and delivered the hit.
NFL World Wants 1 Head Coach Fired Tonight
The NFL World wants one head coach in particular to be fired on Sunday night. It's not going to happen, given recent reports about the state of the franchise, but that doesn't stop the NFL World from calling for it on Sunday evening. The Raiders are on the verge of...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
NFL World Reacts To Chiefs vs. Chargers Finish
You can't leave too much time left on the clock for Patrick Mahomes. The Chargers fell to the Chiefs, 30-27, on Sunday night. Los Angeles scored late, but Kansas City had just enough time for Mahomes to lead the Chiefs down the field, for a game-winning touchdown. A lot of...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Bengals, Steelers Ejection
The finish to the Bengals at Steelers game featured a controversial ejection. Pittsburgh attempted to get an onside kick late in the fourth quarter, but Cincinnati recovered the football. During the recovery, George Pickens delivered a hit on Tyler Boyd. Pickens was ejected for the play. Should he have been...
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Cowboys, Bengals, Patriots climb; Vikings, Giants, Jets stumble for Week 12
Week 11 in the NFL changed a few things for the strongest playoff contenders, while some of the bad teams, surprising or not, continued their season-long frustrations. There was no shakeup at the tippy top, but enough to add a little extra drama to the NFC and AFC playoff races.
Video: Nick Sirianni's Reaction To Beating Colts Is Going Viral
The Philadelphia Eagles pulled off quite the win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Philadelphia came from behind to beat Indianapolis on Sunday afternoon. Following the game, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni went viral on social media. "Sirianni is hype!!!" one fan tweeted. Video of Sirianni's reaction to the win...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Controversial 'Body Slam' Penalty
Washington Commanders DL John Ridgeway drew an easy 15-yarder in Sunday's game against the Texans after putting a WWE move on fellow rookie Dameon Pierce well after the whistle was blown. The play caused a bit of controversy among NFL fans. With some believing that the Ridgeway should've been ejected...
Brian Daboll Announces Giants' Season-Ending Injury
The New York Giants got some brutal injury news on Monday morning. Just one day after their 31-18 loss to the Detroit Lions, head coach Brian Daboll announced that rookie wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson suffered a torn ACL. That means he will be out for the remainder of the season.
NFL World Reacts To Eagles Performance On Sunday
The Philadelphia Eagles no longer look unbeatable. Following an 8-0 start, the Eagles suffered their first blemish when the Washington Commanders upset them on Monday Night Football. They responded with another shaky performance against a middling opponent. On the verge of another surprising loss, Philadelphia escaped Indianapolis with a 17-16...
Yardbarker
Raiders Fans React To Latest Derek Carr Rumor Thanks To ESPN
Losing often brings out the worst in terms of coverage for a sports team. Right now, the Las Vegas Raiders and their frustrated signal-caller Derek Carr sit at 2-7. It’s far from where this team was during training camp, with sky-high expectations. As a result, much speculation, conjecture, and “rumors” have begun to prop up recently regarding Carr’s future. Most recently, ESPN’s Dan Graziano added fuel to the fire.
Former Browns quarterback benched for a second time
Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been benched for a second time in Carolina.
OBJ sets timeline for when he will pick a team to sign
Odell Beckham Jr. has set his timeline on when he expects to sign with a team for the 2022 season. Fans waiting to see where star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will sign have had to be extremely patient. That patience will be tested even further since the star receiver does not intend to sign with a team until after Thanksgiving, and the process could be even more drawn out than expected.
