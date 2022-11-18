ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Blatant Officiating Mistake

The New York Jets and the New England Patriots had quite the finish to Sunday afternoon's game. New England beat New York on a game-winning punt return for a touchdown. NFL fans believe a serious block in the back was missed by the officiating crew. The Patriots got away with...
The Spun

NFL World Is Shocked By Micah Parsons Decision

The Dallas Cowboys are thrashing the Minnesota Vikings, 40-3, on Sunday afternoon. Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons has wreaked havoc on the Vikings all game long, but he recently had to go into the injury tent to get a knee injury checked out. Thankfully, Parsons appears to be OK. He...
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Bill Cowher On Sunday

The NFL World is speculating about the former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach on Sunday afternoon, thanks to the performance of Jeff Saturday. The Colts interim head coach, whose hiring was widely criticized (mainly by Cowher and other former NFL coaches), could be off to a 2-0 start. Indianapolis won last...
The Spun

Video: Incredibly Violent NFL Body Slam Is Going Viral

A Washington Commanders defensive tackle took things a bit too far on Sunday afternoon. John Ridgeway, who's in his first season as a member of the Commanders, absolutely body-slammed Texans running back Dameon Pierce during the third quarter. The play was over but Ridgeway must've not heard the whistle and delivered the hit.
The Spun

NFL World Wants 1 Head Coach Fired Tonight

The NFL World wants one head coach in particular to be fired on Sunday night. It's not going to happen, given recent reports about the state of the franchise, but that doesn't stop the NFL World from calling for it on Sunday evening. The Raiders are on the verge of...
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Chiefs vs. Chargers Finish

You can't leave too much time left on the clock for Patrick Mahomes. The Chargers fell to the Chiefs, 30-27, on Sunday night. Los Angeles scored late, but Kansas City had just enough time for Mahomes to lead the Chiefs down the field, for a game-winning touchdown. A lot of...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Bengals, Steelers Ejection

The finish to the Bengals at Steelers game featured a controversial ejection. Pittsburgh attempted to get an onside kick late in the fourth quarter, but Cincinnati recovered the football. During the recovery, George Pickens delivered a hit on Tyler Boyd. Pickens was ejected for the play. Should he have been...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Controversial 'Body Slam' Penalty

Washington Commanders DL John Ridgeway drew an easy 15-yarder in Sunday's game against the Texans after putting a WWE move on fellow rookie Dameon Pierce well after the whistle was blown. The play caused a bit of controversy among NFL fans. With some believing that the Ridgeway should've been ejected...
The Spun

Brian Daboll Announces Giants' Season-Ending Injury

The New York Giants got some brutal injury news on Monday morning. Just one day after their 31-18 loss to the Detroit Lions, head coach Brian Daboll announced that rookie wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson suffered a torn ACL. That means he will be out for the remainder of the season.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Eagles Performance On Sunday

The Philadelphia Eagles no longer look unbeatable. Following an 8-0 start, the Eagles suffered their first blemish when the Washington Commanders upset them on Monday Night Football. They responded with another shaky performance against a middling opponent. On the verge of another surprising loss, Philadelphia escaped Indianapolis with a 17-16...
Yardbarker

Raiders Fans React To Latest Derek Carr Rumor Thanks To ESPN

Losing often brings out the worst in terms of coverage for a sports team. Right now, the Las Vegas Raiders and their frustrated signal-caller Derek Carr sit at 2-7. It’s far from where this team was during training camp, with sky-high expectations. As a result, much speculation, conjecture, and “rumors” have begun to prop up recently regarding Carr’s future. Most recently, ESPN’s Dan Graziano added fuel to the fire.
FanSided

OBJ sets timeline for when he will pick a team to sign

Odell Beckham Jr. has set his timeline on when he expects to sign with a team for the 2022 season. Fans waiting to see where star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will sign have had to be extremely patient. That patience will be tested even further since the star receiver does not intend to sign with a team until after Thanksgiving, and the process could be even more drawn out than expected.

