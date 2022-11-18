Your Fam Will Be All About Pumpkin Tiramisu Over Pumpkin Pie This Thanksgiving
Upgrading your Thanksgiving desserts for the fall season doesn't have to be complicated or time-consuming! In this episode of Pop Kitchen, Dzung Lewis of @Honeysuckle shows us how to prepare a delicious and easy-to-make Pumpkin Tiramisu—her autumnal riff on traditional tiramisu. Who says pumpkin spice is only for lattes?
Ingredients Needed:
- instant vanilla pudding mix
- milk
- mascarpone cheese
- whipped topping
- pumpkin puree
- pumpkin spice
- already brewed coffee or espresso
- lady fingers
- cocoa powder, for garnish
Comments / 0