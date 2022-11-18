ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your Fam Will Be All About Pumpkin Tiramisu Over Pumpkin Pie This Thanksgiving

Upgrading your Thanksgiving desserts for the fall season doesn't have to be complicated or time-consuming! In this episode of Pop Kitchen, Dzung Lewis of @Honeysuckle shows us how to prepare a delicious and easy-to-make Pumpkin Tiramisu—her autumnal riff on traditional tiramisu. Who says pumpkin spice is only for lattes?

Ingredients Needed:

  • instant vanilla pudding mix
  • milk
  • mascarpone cheese
  • whipped topping
  • pumpkin puree
  • pumpkin spice
  • already brewed coffee or espresso
  • lady fingers
  • cocoa powder, for garnish
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EDUXd_0jFz3ZkZ00
Honeysuckle

How to Make Pumpkin Tiramisu:

Best Pumpkin Tiramisu Recipe

