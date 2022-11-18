Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ksro.com
Logging Plan Between Guerneville and Monte Rio Approved
Cal Fire has approved a controversial logging plan between Guerneville and Monte Rio. It allows for the selective logging of redwood and Douglas fir trees on 224-acres of land above the lower Russian River. Cal Fire officials say, after months of revisions, the plan for the Silver Estates Harvest now follows state Forest Practice Rules. The landowner will next decide whether to start logging operations this winter. But, opponents are still threatening possible legal action to block the logging plan.
ksro.com
Sonoma County Searches for New Ambulance Provider
Sonoma County is resuming its search for a new ambulance provider. The state agency in charge of emergency medical services recently approved its local contract requirements. That means the county can now start accepting proposals from ambulance companies. County officials will accept proposals until March 1st. The new contract is expected to begin in January of 2024, when the agreement with current ambulance provider AMR expires. The company that is chosen will serve an area spanning nearly half the county, with a population of more than 238-thousand people.
ksro.com
Trucking Company Fined for Crashes in Lake County
A trucking company based in Humboldt County will pay a fine of nearly 72-thousand-dollars for three separate crashes in Lake County. Two crashes happened in 2020 and the other happened in 2021. The crashes led to raw milk spilling into some of Lake County’s waterways, including Clear Lake, and one of the crashes killed a truck driver. Steve Wills Trucking and Logging reached a settlement with the EPA on Monday. The company was accused of violating the federal Clean Water Act.
ksro.com
Micah’s Hugs Hosting Two Upcoming Training Sessions on Narcan
A non profit started by Sebastopol parents will host two training sessions on the use of Narcan next week. Micah and Michelle Sawyer started Michah’s Hugs after the 2019 death of their son Micah Jr. from an fentanyl overdose. The sessions hosted by Micah’s Hugs will distribute two doses of Narcan nasal spray to every attendee and teach them how to administer the emergency Naloxone treatment. The sessions are next Tuesday night at the Rancho Adobe Fire Cotati Station, and next Wednesday night at the Monte Rio Community Center. Attendance is limited for both sessions.
ksro.com
Couple Leaves $2.7-Million to Sonoma Land Trust
A Sonoma County couple left half their estate to the Sonoma Land Trust. The Press Democrat reports that Sharon and Dick Schlegeris, who have passed away, have bestowed $2.7-million dollars to the nonprofit that owns and manages land in Sonoma County. The Schlegeris’ were outdoor enthusiasts who lived in Santa Rosa’s Oakmont neighborhood. Shannon Nichols, director of philanthropy for the land trust, said in a statement “There is no higher compliment than to be included in a person’s legacy and knowing that their love for nature will carry on through our work and mission.” Sharon died in 2021 and Dick passed away in January this year.
Model home on display in Wine Country built for wildfire country
SANTA ROSA -- Oct. 8 marked the five-year anniversary of the wildfire that ravaged parts of Santa Rosa. For many homeowners, the rebuilding process has been slow in coming. Now, a company is showing off a model home that promises to cut the time of construction while lessening the impacts of future wildfires in the area.On Sunday, the sign on the street listed the fire danger as "low" which, for some, means the impact of wildfire may be "out of sight, out of mind." Five years after the deadly Tubbs fire, those who are still rebuilding their homes in the...
ksro.com
Marin County Hospitals Feeling the Crunch
More Bay Area hospitals are sounding the alarm on winter viruses. Marin County is now feeling the strain, with emergency rooms seeing twice the amount of people typical for this time of year. Most are sick with RSV or the flu, which have both doubled just in the last three weeks. COVID cases are also rising again, meaning three viruses are spreading at the same time going into the busy holiday season.
ksro.com
Petaluma Council Member Healy Seen Removing Political Signs After Election
Petaluma police confirm they are looking into the removal of campaign signs by a city council member. Petaluma City Council member Mike Healy faced backlash on social media recently after he had been observed removing campaign signs that weren’t his the day after the midterm elections. Healy told the Argus-Courier that it’s something he’s done in the past and no one had previously complained about it. City council candidate John Hanania went to the police about the issue, accusing Healy of theft. Petaluma police told the newspaper there is an “active investigation going on,” but no details are able to be released at this time.
mendofever.com
Male Selling Flowers, Possible Fireworks Or Gun Shots – Ukiah Police Logs 11.19.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
ksro.com
Bomb Scare Turns Into False Alarm at Santa Rosa Fire Station
No arrests have been made after a bomb scare at a fire station in Santa Rosa. Someone delivered a cooler full of improvised pyrotechnics to Station Eight on Saturday night. The station and the surrounding neighborhood were evacuated. A bomb squad then X-rayed the cooler and determined no one was in danger. Police say a woman showed the man what was inside the bag at Southwest Community Park. He then took the bag from her and dropped it off at the fire station, claiming he thought he might have a bomb. The man who delivered the cooler is not considered a suspect.
marinlocalnews.com
Marin 911: Cops swoop in to confiscate a stash of coke, pot and cash
Drug Bust: On Nov. 9, detectives from our Specialized Investigative Unit (SIU), Coordination of Probation Enforcement Unit (COPE) assisted the Central Marin Police Authority (CMPA) with an investigation. During CMPA’s investigation it was determined the suspect who was arrested for a no bail warrant had a storage unit in Berkeley. The suspect was on probation and was subject to search along with any property under his control.
ksro.com
SUV Flips Over in Windsor; Driver May be Arrested for DUI
A Windsor man had to be extricated from his SUV after flipping the vehicle at least once on northbound 101. The incident happened on Saturday just before midnight. Cops got calls about the overturned vehicle and they had to pull the driver, Cristian Reyes, out of the SUV which had landed on its wheels facing west and sitting in two lanes of the freeway. Reyes told officers that he didn’t remember how the crash happened. Officers determined that Reyes had been driving under the influence of alcohol. He is in the hospital with major injuries and may face DUI charges.
kymkemp.com
A Fatal Overdose in a Fort Bragg Parking Lot Evokes the Dark Reality of the Emerald Triangle’s Opioid Crisis
At approximately 10:20 a.m., first responders in Fort Bragg were deployed to the Safeway parking lot on the 600 block of South Main Street where a subject was reportedly in a vehicle in the midst of a drug overdose. Moments after the initial callout, Fort Bragg Police officers on the...
sfstandard.com
SF Homeless Nonprofit Gave Housing to CEO’s Family, Friends
A nonprofit that was referred to the FBI for allegedly mismanaging housing and shelters for homeless people in San Francisco gave a significant chunk of its spaces to house family, friends and employees of the group’s CEO, The Standard has learned. While the City Controller’s Office released an audit...
The oldest wineries in California that are still in operation
The tradition of winemaking practically dates back to California's founding.
ksro.com
Two Arrested for Possessing Fentanyl and a Gun in Santa Rosa Traffic Stop
Two young men are behind bars after a traffic stop in Santa Rosa. Police say the 19 and 20-year-old were driving around Sunday night with a loaded pistol, and fentanyl in their car. The gun had a 22-round loaded magazine and is registered to a woman who lives near Stockton. Police say the younger suspect was on felony probation and had the fentanyl for personal use.
ksro.com
Transgender Day of Remembrance Vigil Held in Santa Rosa As Country Reels from Shooting in Colorado
Sunday night marked the annual Transgender Day of Remembrance Vigil in Santa Rosa. Dozens of people marched on Old Courthouse Square to recognize the lives of people killed in acts of anti-transgender violence. The event was organized by TransLife, a support group for members of the transgender and gender-expansive communities. Those in attendance also honored the victims of Saturday night’s shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs. Five people were killed and 25 were injured in the shooting.
Here’s when it might finally rain again in the Bay Area
Despite unusually warm temperatures, rain is still in the forecast.
USPS worker in Vallejo held at gunpoint, has mail stolen
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A United States Postal Service mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Vallejo earlier this week. That man got away with a truck full of mail. The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering $50,000 for information leading to an arrest. “Those are multiple federal felonies. This is something we take […]
KTVU FOX 2
Richmond police search for alleged repeat groping suspect
RICHMOND, Calif., - Police in Richmond are looking for a suspect they say allegedly groped at least two people on two separate occasions, according to a Facebook post. According to police, in both cases the suspect walked by the victim on the sidewalk acknowledged or smiled at them, and then turned around and groped them.
Comments / 0