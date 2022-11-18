ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTLA.com

GM dealers are working on Teslas, claims thousands of repairs

General Motors dealerships have repaired thousands of Tesla electric cars, GM claimed in its annual investor day presentation. First spotted by Barron’s, a slide in the presentation simply reads “11,180 repairs on Teslas” without elaboration. Tesla in the past has made it difficult for third parties to...


GM, Volvo: EVs won’t cost more than gas vehicles by 2025

For mass adoption to succeed, EVs will need to sell at prices comparable to internal-combustion cars while still generating profits for their manufacturers. Despite recent supply-chain issues causing a backslide in battery affordability, General Motors and Volvo now predict that will happen by mid-decade. In an interview with Automotive News...

