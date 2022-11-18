Read full article on original website
kalb.com
Suspect arrested after barricading from police on S Louisiana Ave in Bunkie
BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - A suspect is in custody after barricading from police on S Louisiana Avenue in Bunkie. The Bunkie Police Department and the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office surrounded a home around 3:30 p.m. and actively negotiated with a suspect, trying to get them to surrender. Around 6:45 p.m., police breached the home and found evidence that the suspect was hiding in the attic. Minutes later, the suspect jumped through the porch ceiling in the last chance effort to escape - but was caught and taken into custody.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Deputies looking for Rapides Parish man who fled, handcuffed from abuse investigation
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for the public’s help while they continue to look for a Rapides Parish man that fled from them during a domestic abuse investigation on Sunday evening according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies are currently looking for 25-year-old Bailey D....
Second Louisiana Woman Arrested as Suspect in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting
Second Louisiana Woman Arrested as Suspect in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting. Louisiana – A second Louisiana woman has been arrested as a suspect in connection with a brawl at a gas station that led to a shooting. On November 21, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, announced that detectives arrested Rhesa Pointer, 41, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana in relation to a shooting incident at a gas station on Hwy. 73 near I10, which left one person injured.
ktalnews.com
NPSO deputies searching for domestic abuse suspect
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies in Natchitoches are searching for a Rapides Parish man they say fled from them during a domestic abuse investigation. Sunday evening, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance around 6:36 p.m. on the 100 block of Lateral Lane. Authorities say when they arrived, Bailey D. Goodman, from the Flatwoods area of Rapides Parish, was hiding in a vehicle parked in the yard. They say Goodman allegedly assaulted a dating partner.
Plaquemine police chief indicted on five felony counts
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — A grand jury indicted Plaquemine Police Chief Kenny Payne, 63, on five counts of malfeasance in office Monday. An indictment said that Payne allegedly committed malfeasance in office on April 19, 2022, after allegedly demanding sexual favors from a victim to dismiss charges against her boyfriend. Another allegation Payne faces are […]
WDSU
Ponchatoula man arrested in LaPlace shooting that injured woman on Halloween
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — A Ponchatoula man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured a woman in LaPlace on Halloween night. According to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office, a woman reported that she had been shot in her home on Oct. 31 around 11:15 p.m. in the 400 block of Elm Street.
brproud.com
Two suspects accused of armed robbery at Nicholson Drive business wanted by police
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police in Baton Rouge are searching for two suspects accused of an armed robbery at a local business early this month. Police said the crime took place at the S&P Food Store located on Nicholson Drive on Tuesday, Nov. 8. There were no reported injuries.
evangelinetoday.com
Turkey Creek Police report list recent arrests
From September 29th to November 20th, 2022, the following incidents took place in the jurisdiction of the Village of Turkey Creek. On September 29th, one stolen AR-15 was recovered and returned to the investigating agency. On October 8th, while officers were patrolling Saddler St., KENNY CLARK was spotted in his...
WAFB.com
Victim identified in deadly shooting on South Choctaw Drive; one suspect arrested
Person shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker on I-10, authorities say. Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on Sunday, Nov. 20. Updated: 38 minutes ago. The City of Plaquemine’s police chief does not plan to resign from office, according to the mayor. 6 buildings...
Prominent Opelousas attorney, former state senator arrested for DWI
State Police confirm to KATC that Guillory was arrested this weekend following a minor crash in Opelousas.
Church Point Police mourn death of officer, funeral arrangement announced
An officer with the Church Point Police Department passed away this morning from medical issues, according to Chief Dale Thibodeaux.
Eunice News
Eunice Police Radio log
The following are excerpts from the Eunice Police Department radio dispatch logs. November 21 01:04 911 caller in the 500 block of Lewis requested an ambulance, unknown reason. 01:18 Caller in the 100 block of Mamie said subject is beating her and disturbance is in progress. 08:08 Suspicious subject near Galaxy Smokes digging through trash. 08:20 Wreck near Circle K, no injuries. 09:45 Large pit…
Video released in deputy-involved shooting: Rapides Parish
A Critical Incident video including footage from a body worn camera, dashboard camera and bystander has been released by Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office after an officer involved shooting.
theadvocate.com
State Police releases video in Rapides Sheriff's traffic stop that ended in struggle, shooting
Video released Sunday by Louisiana State Police as part of its investigation into a fatal, officer-involved shooting in Alexandria earlier this month shows the traffic stop quickly eroding into a struggle between the driver and a Rapides Parish sheriff's deputy. The incident that happened over 58 seconds on 7th Street...
kalb.com
APD arrests suspect in Saturday armed robbery
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department arrested an Alexandria man in connection with an armed robbery that happened on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. At around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, APD received a report of an armed robbery in the 2500 block of Mason Street. Detectives had surveillance photos and located the suspect Sunday afternoon, at which time they made an arrest.
Former Louisiana Republican Senator Elbert Guillory arrested on DWI, no insurance charges
Former State Senator and Opelousas Attorney Elbert Guillory was taken into custody
Louisiana Parolee Arrested in Connection with $14k+ Worth of Drugs, Firearms, and Other Charges
Louisiana Parolee Arrested in Connection with $14k Worth of Drugs, Firearms, and Other Charges. Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator announced on November 18, 2022, that narcotics agents arrested a Shreveport, Louisiana man after reportedly discovering illegal drugs, packing material, and a handgun in his residence. Caddo narcotics...
Lafayette Victim Identified in Sunday Night's Fatal Crash
Another victim is still in the hospital, listed in critical condition.
wbrz.com
DOTD worker stabbed to death on I-10; attacker shot dead by sheriff's deputy
PORT ALLEN - A retired BRPD officer working with the Department of Transportation was stabbed to death on the job Sunday, triggering a law enforcement response that led to his attacker being shot and killed. It happened shortly before noon Sunday along I-10 West near the LA 415 exit, just...
GoFundMe created for Louisiana woman found dead in vehicle submerged in river
One day after the body of a Louisiana woman was found dead in a submerged vehicle, her family has established a GoFundMe
