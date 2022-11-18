ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Landry Parish, LA

kalb.com

Suspect arrested after barricading from police on S Louisiana Ave in Bunkie

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - A suspect is in custody after barricading from police on S Louisiana Avenue in Bunkie. The Bunkie Police Department and the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office surrounded a home around 3:30 p.m. and actively negotiated with a suspect, trying to get them to surrender. Around 6:45 p.m., police breached the home and found evidence that the suspect was hiding in the attic. Minutes later, the suspect jumped through the porch ceiling in the last chance effort to escape - but was caught and taken into custody.
BUNKIE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Second Louisiana Woman Arrested as Suspect in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting

Second Louisiana Woman Arrested as Suspect in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting. Louisiana – A second Louisiana woman has been arrested as a suspect in connection with a brawl at a gas station that led to a shooting. On November 21, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, announced that detectives arrested Rhesa Pointer, 41, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana in relation to a shooting incident at a gas station on Hwy. 73 near I10, which left one person injured.
BATON ROUGE, LA
ktalnews.com

NPSO deputies searching for domestic abuse suspect

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies in Natchitoches are searching for a Rapides Parish man they say fled from them during a domestic abuse investigation. Sunday evening, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance around 6:36 p.m. on the 100 block of Lateral Lane. Authorities say when they arrived, Bailey D. Goodman, from the Flatwoods area of Rapides Parish, was hiding in a vehicle parked in the yard. They say Goodman allegedly assaulted a dating partner.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KLFY News 10

Plaquemine police chief indicted on five felony counts

PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — A grand jury indicted Plaquemine Police Chief Kenny Payne, 63, on five counts of malfeasance in office Monday. An indictment said that Payne allegedly committed malfeasance in office on April 19, 2022, after allegedly demanding sexual favors from a victim to dismiss charges against her boyfriend. Another allegation Payne faces are […]
PLAQUEMINE, LA
evangelinetoday.com

Turkey Creek Police report list recent arrests

From September 29th to November 20th, 2022, the following incidents took place in the jurisdiction of the Village of Turkey Creek. On September 29th, one stolen AR-15 was recovered and returned to the investigating agency. On October 8th, while officers were patrolling Saddler St., KENNY CLARK was spotted in his...
TURKEY CREEK, LA
Eunice News

Eunice Police Radio log

The following are excerpts from the Eunice Police Department radio dispatch logs. November 21 01:04 911 caller in the 500 block of Lewis requested an ambulance, unknown reason. 01:18 Caller in the 100 block of Mamie said subject is beating her and disturbance is in progress. 08:08 Suspicious subject near Galaxy Smokes digging through trash. 08:20 Wreck near Circle K, no injuries. 09:45 Large pit…
EUNICE, LA
kalb.com

APD arrests suspect in Saturday armed robbery

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department arrested an Alexandria man in connection with an armed robbery that happened on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. At around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, APD received a report of an armed robbery in the 2500 block of Mason Street. Detectives had surveillance photos and located the suspect Sunday afternoon, at which time they made an arrest.
ALEXANDRIA, LA

