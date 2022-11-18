ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sporting News

How long is Joel Embiid out? Foot injury timeline, return date, latest updates on 76ers star

Injuries continue to take a toll on the 76ers, with superstar Joel Embiid joining an already extensive list of inactive players. Embiid, who has already missed time this season, will now be sidelined with a left foot injury sustained during a stretch of dominant play. Philadelphia's All-NBA center joins James Harden, Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey as the fourth starter to be hampered by injury in recent weeks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sporting News

76ers vs. Nets live score, highlights: Ben Simmons returns to Philly for first time since trade

All eyes will be on Ben Simmons as he makes his long-awaited return to Philadelphia, nine months since being traded to Brooklyn. After a slow start to the season, Simmons has been back in form across the Nets' last three games, coming off a season-best 22-point performance against the Memphis Grizzlies Sunday night, with the Aussie expecting a frosty reception from the home fans.
BROOKLYN, NY
Sporting News

Ranking how Ben Simmons return to Philadelphia with Nets compares to LeBron James in Cleveland, Kevin Durant in Oklahoma City & more

When the Nets make their way to Philadelphia to face the 76ers, all eyes will be on Ben Simmons. It's been nine months since Simmons' time as a Sixer came to an unceremonious end, but he has yet to face his former team. That Simmons' first meeting with the 76ers will come in front of Philadelphia's fans adds another layer of intrigue to the matchup.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sporting News

Yuta Watanabe earns standing ovation from Nets crowd: These changes to 3-point shooting form are the biggest reason why

Yuta Watanabe is officially having a moment for the Brooklyn Nets. Just three days after scoring 20 and hitting a career-high five 3s, Watanabe once again played one of the best games of his career on Sunday against the Grizzlies, scoring 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field. From the moment he checked in, Watanabe completely changed the energy for the Nets.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy