When the Nets make their way to Philadelphia to face the 76ers, all eyes will be on Ben Simmons. It's been nine months since Simmons' time as a Sixer came to an unceremonious end, but he has yet to face his former team. That Simmons' first meeting with the 76ers will come in front of Philadelphia's fans adds another layer of intrigue to the matchup.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO