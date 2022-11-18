Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Owner of the world's oldest dog offers the following guidanceB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Woman Horrified After 'Creepy Date' Slips His AirPods In Her BagAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Selected Long Beach families will receive $6,000 from new guaranteed income programBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
3 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Chef Spends $3,500 On Erewhon Groceries For A Client: "That is more than I make in a month"C. HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Related
Sporting News
How long is Joel Embiid out? Foot injury timeline, return date, latest updates on 76ers star
Injuries continue to take a toll on the 76ers, with superstar Joel Embiid joining an already extensive list of inactive players. Embiid, who has already missed time this season, will now be sidelined with a left foot injury sustained during a stretch of dominant play. Philadelphia's All-NBA center joins James Harden, Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey as the fourth starter to be hampered by injury in recent weeks.
Sporting News
Who plays on 'Monday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 11 game
The NFL got a surprising divisional upset on "Monday Night Football" in Week 10 when the Commanders beat the undefeated Eagles. Will the league get another one in another divisional matchup?. The Monday night game this week will feature a couple of NFC West teams doing battle. The 49ers will...
Sporting News
76ers vs. Nets live score, highlights: Ben Simmons returns to Philly for first time since trade
All eyes will be on Ben Simmons as he makes his long-awaited return to Philadelphia, nine months since being traded to Brooklyn. After a slow start to the season, Simmons has been back in form across the Nets' last three games, coming off a season-best 22-point performance against the Memphis Grizzlies Sunday night, with the Aussie expecting a frosty reception from the home fans.
Sporting News
NFL Thanksgiving halftime shows: Who is performing during Cowboys, Lions games in 2022?
The NFL is in the process of taking over every holiday from September through February, but the league has had a monopoly on Thanksgiving for nearly a century. The Thanksgiving slate of games, which routinely comes in among the most-watched sporting events of the year, has become a spectacle itself.
Sporting News
What channel is Jets vs. Patriots on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 11 game
The Jets head to Foxborough looking to do something no one expected: taking over first place in the AFC East. Thanks to a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Dolphins, a win over the Patriots on Sunday would put New York at the top of the division with seven games remaining. While...
Sporting News
Ranking how Ben Simmons return to Philadelphia with Nets compares to LeBron James in Cleveland, Kevin Durant in Oklahoma City & more
When the Nets make their way to Philadelphia to face the 76ers, all eyes will be on Ben Simmons. It's been nine months since Simmons' time as a Sixer came to an unceremonious end, but he has yet to face his former team. That Simmons' first meeting with the 76ers will come in front of Philadelphia's fans adds another layer of intrigue to the matchup.
Sporting News
When is the next 'Manningcast'? Updated TV schedule for ESPN's alternate 'Monday Night Football' broadcast
"Monday Night Football" comes with a twist this week: the game between the 49ers and Cardinals will be played in Mexico City. Fans of the "Manningcast" will be disappointed, though, as Peyton and Eli Manning are still on a break from their popular broadcast. This is their second break of...
Sporting News
This incredibly accurate Ben Simmons NBA Draft scouting report from 2016 predicted issues with Nets, 76ers
When it comes to evaluating draft prospects, it's fairly common for there to be a consensus No. 1-ranked player heading into the NBA Draft each year. Once that consensus No. 1 player is established, it can be hard for talent evaluators to veer away from groupthink, even if that player no longer appears to be the best in his draft class.
Sporting News
Yuta Watanabe earns standing ovation from Nets crowd: These changes to 3-point shooting form are the biggest reason why
Yuta Watanabe is officially having a moment for the Brooklyn Nets. Just three days after scoring 20 and hitting a career-high five 3s, Watanabe once again played one of the best games of his career on Sunday against the Grizzlies, scoring 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field. From the moment he checked in, Watanabe completely changed the energy for the Nets.
Sporting News
NFL odds, lines, point spreads: Updated Thanksgiving betting info for picking every 2022 game
Week 12 will kick off on Thanksgiving with a tripleheader featuring the Bills-Lions, Giants-Cowboys, and Patriots-Vikings. All present intriguing betting opportunities whether you're looking to lay down some action on the moneyline, against the spread, or in terms of over/unders. The Lions will open up the day against the Bills...
Sporting News
Odell Beckham Jr. rumors: Free agent tweets approval of Cowboys following Dallas win
On Sunday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Odell Beckham Jr.'s market is now headlined by two favorites: the Giants and the Cowboys. After Sunday, there may be a clubhouse leader. Following the Cowboys' 40-7 destruction of the Vikings in Minnesota, the star free agent wideout seemed to indicate that...
Sporting News
Cowboys' blowout victory over Vikings, by the numbers: Wildest stats from Dallas' historic win
There was much ado about the 6-3 Cowboys being favored over the 8-1 Vikings in Minneapolis. Well, oddsmakers might have been a bit off, but not in the way everyone expected. Dallas cleared the 1.5-point spread over the Vikings with room to spare, throttling the Vikings 40-3 at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday.
