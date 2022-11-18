Edina advances swimmers, divers to the state finals

In State Class AA swimming and diving prelims Thursday, Nov. 17, at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Pool, Edina accomplished its goal of sending a high number of entries to the championship finals and consolation heats.

The prelims were a three-way battle between Edina and two other Lake Conference powers, Minnetonka and Wayzata. Minnetonka went into the prelims as the defending state Class AA champion.

Going down the list of events, beginning with relays, Edina made the finals in all three of them. Katie McCarthy, Ella Hall, Hazel Dang and Audrey Peterson qualified fourth in the 200-yard medley relay in 1:46.64. Minnetonka and Wayzata qualified 1-2 in the medley relay. Edina’s 200 freestyle relay qualified fourth in 1:37.19 with Hall, Anna Schrag, Libbi McCarthy and Macy Malinski. Minnetonka was third in the 200 free with Wayzata seventh. Minnetonka qualified No. 1 in the 400 freestyle relay, while Wayzata was third. Edina made the finals by placing sixth in 3:33.86 with Peterson, Libbi McCarthy, Muir and Schrag.

Looking at individual events, the Hornets qualified finalists almost across the board.

Senior captain Katie McCarthy set herself up for the finals in the 200-yard individual medley and the 500 freestyle. She was fifth in the 200 IM and fourth in the 500 free. Libbi McCarthy, ninth-grade standout and Katie’s sister, qualified for the finals with third-place finishes in the 50 and 100 freestyles. Her times were 23.56 in the 50 and 51.56 in the 100. Hall made the finals of the 50 freestyle by finishing eighth in the prelims in 23.97. Hall is also a finalist in the 100 breaststroke after taking fourth in the prelims with a time of 1:04.86.

Edina’s diving sisters, Shanze and Zara Karimi, qualified for finals by taking fifth and seventh places in the prelims.

Muir gave Edina strong finals representation in the 500 freestyle, joining Katie McCarthy as a finalist, by taking third place in 5:00.57.

Edina did not qualify anyone for the finals of the 200 freestyle or the 100 backstroke, however, Schrag moved into the consolation heat for the 200 free. The Hornets also missed out on a qualifying spot in the 100 butterfly, which is one of Minnetonka’s best events. Schrag made the consolation finals in the 100 freestyle. Muir had the fastest time in the 200 individual medley consolation heat on the day of the finals.