Kalamazoo County, MI

Fun n Games
4d ago

People need to slow down, it’s that easy! As always the first snowstorm in Michigan drivers forget how to drive on snow and ice, crashing or sliding off into the medium. I’m thankful daily driving is behind me, I can’t imagine how many new drivers we put on the roads everyday.

joel forrest
3d ago

10 , 15 years ago we had more normal winters with people driving a hell of a lot better , now half the people turn off their lights.

wtvbam.com

911 service outages reported around Michigan, several area counties affected

(UNDATED) – 911 services around the State of Michigan went down late Monday afternoon which left emergency officials scrambling for over an hour. The Coldwater Public Safety Department issued a Facebook statement saying the system went down at 4:40 p.m. and that residents should call the Central Dispatch number if they needed assistance.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

WATCH: Video Footage Of 20 Car Pileup On US-131

The scariest part of being in a white out is not being able to see what the cars around you are doing. The 20-Car Pile Up Shut Down US-131 Near Kalamazoo On Friday. The cars began sliding around near the D Avenue exit southbound on US 131 just north of Kalamazoo on Friday afternoon. The pile up appears near the end of the video as the vehicle from which the footage was taken from attempts to get around the outside of the mess, which was already well under way.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNEM

Ithaca man dies in crash on snowy road, sheriff says

GRATIOT CO., Mich. (WNEM) - An Ithaca man is dead after he crashed his vehicle into a tree after losing control on a snowy road, the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office said. It happened at 2:10 a.m. on southbound US-127 near VanBuren Road in Emerson Township on Nov. 19. Robert...
ITHACA, MI
The Saginaw News

High temperatures could disappoint in next 2 days, here’s why

A gradual warm-up is definitely on the way for all of Michigan. In some areas, you won’t warm up as much as earlier forecasts from some weather apps showed. There is a reason for the sluggishness to warm up in some parts of Michigan. It is caused by the 2 feet of fresh snow. It takes a lot of energy to warm up that much fresh snow. As warmer air gradually moves over Lower Michigan, the warmth will be used to melt the snow.
MICHIGAN STATE
townbroadcast.com

Winter storm causes traffic crash near Dorr 131 exit

US-131 northbound and southbound lanes Friday morning were closed at 142nd Avenue to north of the Kent County line for many accidents. Crews were trying to move vehicles up and off the roadway. Traffic is backing up quickly. The Allegan County Sheriff’s Department advised motorists driving in that area to...
KENT COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
