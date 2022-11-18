Read full article on original website
North Carolina woman dies in head-on crash on I-40; other driver was impaired, troopers say
Keir Vanessa Witherspoon, 24, of Durham died at the scene, troopers said.
Coroner identifies two men killed in Hwy 17A crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner has released the names of the two people who died in a two-vehicle crash on Friday. Kevin Mercer, 39, of Georgetown and Christopher Jordan, 30, of Aynor died in a crash that happened around 4:15 p.m. on US 17A at Gumville Road, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell says.
Berkeley County deputies investigating double shooting
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say a woman died and a man was critically injured in a double shooting Friday night in Berkeley County. Deputies responded to a home in the 200 block of Eather Drive where a shooting had been reported. An incident report states deputies met with Goose Creek Police who found a man and woman, both with apparent gunshot wounds to the head.
Man charged with girlfriend's murder out on bond 1 year after arrest
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A man charged with murder in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend in Walterboro one year ago is now out on bond, according to jail records. Billy Head III was released from custody on Monday. On Nov. 15, 2021, Head was arrested and charged...
Coroner identifies 36-year-old victim of Clubhouse Road crash
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County coroner has identified the 36-year-old killed in a single-vehicle crash on Clubhouse Road early Saturday morning. Kendall J. Brown, 36, of Jacksonboro, South Carolina, was discovered deceased in his vehicle in a wooded area off the right side of the roadway, the coroner said.
Troopers investigating deadly Orangeburg County crash near Santee
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says an SUV driver died after his vehicle struck another vehicle Saturday night. The crash happened at approximately 9:10 p.m. on U.S. Highway 301 near Elephant Road, about a half-mile south of Santee, LCpl. Tyler Tidwell said. Troopers say a...
Woman killed in South Carolina high-speed crash
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Fire-rescue crews responded to a deadly crash with entrapment Thursday afternoon in Colleton County. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash happened just before 1 p.m. in the 7000 block of Bells Highway along SC-64. Witnesses of the crash said a Hyundai Tuscon headed westbound veered left of the roadway […]
Taylorsville Woman In Custody
19-year old Chloe Sage Russell of Taylorsville was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree trespass. As of earlier today, she remained in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond listed at $4,500. He court date is scheduled for December 20th.
Early-morning crash kills one in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person died early Saturday morning in a single vehicle crash, the Highway Patrol says. The crash happened at approximately 3 a.m. on Clubhouse Road near U.S. Highway 17A, LCpl. Nick Pye said. Troopers say a 2019 Dodge pickup truck was traveling west on Clubhouse...
South Carolina neighbors, police work together to save kitten from storm drain
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WPDE) — Neighbors and police in a South Carolina community came together to rescue a kitten stuck in a storm drain. The Goose Creek Police Dept. said an odd request came on Sunday, Nov. 13 from a council member needing assistance to help save a kitten.
2 injured in North Liberty Street shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two men were injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem Sunday. Police said Daquan Jebrell Rhyne, 28, and Maurice Chevon Moore, 36, were on North Liberty Street and Fairchild Road shortly before 4 a.m. when they were shot at multiple times. Moore is being treated at a...
Police: Woman arrested for pointing gun, making threats in South Carolina road rage incident
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A North Charleston woman faces charges after she allegedly pointed a gun and threatened another driver in an August road rage incident. Jacqueline Fulton, 31, of North Charleston, is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm in connection with the Aug. 30 incident, North Charleston Police said in a report. […]
Missing 17-year-old from Gretna was found: Deputies
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office was seeking the whereabouts of Jamila Gadson last Tuesday. Deputies said on Saturday evening Gadson was located and returned to her home in Gretna. In connection with Gadson’s disappearance 28-year-old, Andrew Beverly from Pulaski was charged and arrested...
Two fatalities after plane crashes in Winston-Salem neighborhood
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police confirm there have been two fatalities after a plane crashed. Agents are investigating a plane crash in Winston-Salem, which happened around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. This happened on New Walkertown Road and Tracy Street. Authorities said two people...
Fatal Crash near US-17 Alternate leaves two dead
Berkeley County, S.C. (WCIV) — On Friday afternoon a fatal collision left two people dead. At 4:15 p.m. two cars collided on Gumville road, near US-17 Alternate, according to authorities. One driver was transported to Trident Medical center. The driver and passenger in the other car sustained fatal injuries,...
NC woman celebrates turning 105 with first birthday party, hundreds of cards
CHERRYVILLE, N.C. (WPDE) — A North Carolina woman had a very special party Friday for her 105th birthday. Lorene Summey is a resident at Somerset Court in Cherryville and staff put out a request for people to celebrate her very first birthday party. Summey said she is the oldest...
Lavel 'Tyler' Davis Jr. remembered with candlelight vigil in Ridgeville Sunday
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Ridgeville community gathered Sunday evening to reflect on and honor the memory of Lavel "Tyler" Davis Jr., a victim of a shooting on the University of Virginia campus. “Lavel was the type of person who wanted to reach back and bring everyone with him...
3 Great Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
Yet Again, A Hiddenite Man Is In Custody
An Alexander County man who is quite often in custody is being held without bond. 44-year old Marty Joe Bryan of Hiddenite was arrested Wednesday, November 16th by Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies. He was served arrest warrants after missing court dates on charges of assault on a female, communicating threats, burglary and injury to personal property. New charges were also filed including felony possession of methamphetamine and resisting arrest.
North Carolina father sits in on son’s middle school class to address behavior issues
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A father is taking matters into his own hands to improve his child’s behavior in school. He’s asking other parents with kids in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools system to do the same. This week, the father spent multiple days in class with his son to make sure he was treating teachers […]
