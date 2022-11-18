ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

live5news.com

Coroner identifies two men killed in Hwy 17A crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner has released the names of the two people who died in a two-vehicle crash on Friday. Kevin Mercer, 39, of Georgetown and Christopher Jordan, 30, of Aynor died in a crash that happened around 4:15 p.m. on US 17A at Gumville Road, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell says.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Berkeley County deputies investigating double shooting

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say a woman died and a man was critically injured in a double shooting Friday night in Berkeley County. Deputies responded to a home in the 200 block of Eather Drive where a shooting had been reported. An incident report states deputies met with Goose Creek Police who found a man and woman, both with apparent gunshot wounds to the head.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Coroner identifies 36-year-old victim of Clubhouse Road crash

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County coroner has identified the 36-year-old killed in a single-vehicle crash on Clubhouse Road early Saturday morning. Kendall J. Brown, 36, of Jacksonboro, South Carolina, was discovered deceased in his vehicle in a wooded area off the right side of the roadway, the coroner said.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Troopers investigating deadly Orangeburg County crash near Santee

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says an SUV driver died after his vehicle struck another vehicle Saturday night. The crash happened at approximately 9:10 p.m. on U.S. Highway 301 near Elephant Road, about a half-mile south of Santee, LCpl. Tyler Tidwell said. Troopers say a...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Woman killed in South Carolina high-speed crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Fire-rescue crews responded to a deadly crash with entrapment Thursday afternoon in Colleton County. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash happened just before 1 p.m. in the 7000 block of Bells Highway along SC-64. Witnesses of the crash said a Hyundai Tuscon headed westbound veered left of the roadway […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Woman In Custody

19-year old Chloe Sage Russell of Taylorsville was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree trespass. As of earlier today, she remained in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond listed at $4,500. He court date is scheduled for December 20th.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
live5news.com

Early-morning crash kills one in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person died early Saturday morning in a single vehicle crash, the Highway Patrol says. The crash happened at approximately 3 a.m. on Clubhouse Road near U.S. Highway 17A, LCpl. Nick Pye said. Troopers say a 2019 Dodge pickup truck was traveling west on Clubhouse...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WFMY NEWS2

2 injured in North Liberty Street shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two men were injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem Sunday. Police said Daquan Jebrell Rhyne, 28, and Maurice Chevon Moore, 36, were on North Liberty Street and Fairchild Road shortly before 4 a.m. when they were shot at multiple times. Moore is being treated at a...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WSET

Missing 17-year-old from Gretna was found: Deputies

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office was seeking the whereabouts of Jamila Gadson last Tuesday. Deputies said on Saturday evening Gadson was located and returned to her home in Gretna. In connection with Gadson’s disappearance 28-year-old, Andrew Beverly from Pulaski was charged and arrested...
GRETNA, VA
WXII 12

Two fatalities after plane crashes in Winston-Salem neighborhood

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police confirm there have been two fatalities after a plane crashed. Agents are investigating a plane crash in Winston-Salem, which happened around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. This happened on New Walkertown Road and Tracy Street. Authorities said two people...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abcnews4.com

Fatal Crash near US-17 Alternate leaves two dead

Berkeley County, S.C. (WCIV) — On Friday afternoon a fatal collision left two people dead. At 4:15 p.m. two cars collided on Gumville road, near US-17 Alternate, according to authorities. One driver was transported to Trident Medical center. The driver and passenger in the other car sustained fatal injuries,...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
SPARTANBURG, SC
860wacb.com

Yet Again, A Hiddenite Man Is In Custody

An Alexander County man who is quite often in custody is being held without bond. 44-year old Marty Joe Bryan of Hiddenite was arrested Wednesday, November 16th by Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies. He was served arrest warrants after missing court dates on charges of assault on a female, communicating threats, burglary and injury to personal property. New charges were also filed including felony possession of methamphetamine and resisting arrest.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

