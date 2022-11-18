BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say a woman died and a man was critically injured in a double shooting Friday night in Berkeley County. Deputies responded to a home in the 200 block of Eather Drive where a shooting had been reported. An incident report states deputies met with Goose Creek Police who found a man and woman, both with apparent gunshot wounds to the head.

