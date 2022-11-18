Read full article on original website
Related
Study Finds Even More Reasons For People To Abstain From Alcohol While Pregnant
The majority of people have an understanding that once you become pregnant, you can no longer drink. But as different studies and a variety of doctors began testing this limit, many women were told that they could dabble in the occasional drink while pregnant without much to worry about. A study published in 2013 took this idea a bit further, telling moms-to-be that their nightly glass of wine or a beer out with friends could still be enjoyed about two times per week. This brought many pregnant women a lot of joy, as they did not have to completely give up something else they enjoyed.
When Is The Best Time To Get Your Workout In For Optimal Heart Health?
Heart health is incredibly important for everyone. According to the CDC, heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the United States. While many cardiovascular health advocates have tried to spread awareness of the condition, only 56% of women understand that the disease can be lethal to women. Some assume it is an ailment that mostly impacts men.
Holiday travel could prolong respiratory disease outbreaks of flu, RSV
Concerns over high cases of two common respiratory viruses have doctors encouraging vaccinations and precautionary measures leading into the holiday season. Doctors are blaming high case rates on “immunity debt.” RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is especially affecting children. It’s highly contagious through close contact and there is no vaccine. Symptoms of RSV can include […] The post Holiday travel could prolong respiratory disease outbreaks of flu, RSV appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
What To Do If Your Ear Piercing Becomes Infected
Just like soft pretzels and Victoria's Secret, chances are you'll bump into a store that offers ear piercing while at the mall. However, before you walk into Claire's, think twice. It's far more likely that a shopping mall piercing will get infected. According to Marine Agency Insurance, mall kiosks use piercing guns that are hard to disinfect to puncture the lobe quickly, while a professional studio will usually opt for a hollow needle. The Association of Professional Piercers does not allow the use of piercing guns due to safety and hygiene concerns. In fact, APP argues that using disposable needles is the only sterile piercing method (via Bustle).
Why You Should Avoid Hydroquinone Lightening Creams
Men and women worldwide use skin-lightening creams to reduce the appearance of age spots, dark patches, and acne scars. These products can also help you achieve a lighter skin color and even out your skin tone, but many formulas contain hydroquinone, mercury, or other potentially harmful ingredients, explains the UK's National Health Service. Some are available over the counter, but this doesn't mean they're safe.
The List
60K+
Followers
41K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0