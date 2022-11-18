Read full article on original website
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
From ‘Jesus Hates Michigan’ to ‘There’s No M In ‘Playoff,’ local businesses capitalize on ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
10 moments in the ‘Shoe throughout 100 yearsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan Daily
City Council elects councilmember Tavis Radina for Ann Arbor mayor pro tem
Ann Arbor City Council met Monday evening at Larcom City Hall to elect the mayor pro tempore for 2022 to 2024, establishing the order of succession for acting mayor. The entire meeting lasted roughly 45 minutes. City Councilmember Travis Radina, D-Ward 3, was unanimously elected by the Council as Ann...
Michigan Daily
‘Everyone knows Kevin’: Boober partners with Ann Arbor dispensaries in effort to unite community
Boobers are ubiquitous. From the bars lining South University Avenue to the paths criss-crossing the Diag, it is almost impossible to traverse the University of Michigan campus without seeing one of Boober Tours’ new electric-powered pedicabs zip past on the sidewalk, with the driver shouting, “Boober Tours! It’s the only way!” over blasting music.
Michigan Daily
Photo Essay: Calling all friends and ‘farmily’
An afternoon at the Campus Farm. If you asked 8-year-old Grace to go outside after even a drop of rain, I likely would have run screaming for fear of potential mud. Don’t get me wrong — I’ve always had a passion for the environment and wildlife, with my elementary school dream careers ranging from zoologist to biologist to geologist (I had a thing for the suffix “ologist”). I loved the outdoors, but I loved to love them from inside, through a window. My Dad helped get me outdoors to make an impact through volunteering. Every Saturday we would drive 45 minutes from our southeastern Michigan suburb to Detroit to volunteer at the Michigan Urban Farming Initiative, or MUFI. It was there that I would face my fears of dirt and bugs.
Michigan Daily
CSG distributes free gowns for fall 2022 graduates
Seniors procrastinating getting their graduation regalia could be in for a treat as the University of Michigan Central Student Government distributes free graduation gowns to students graduating in Fall 2022. The program aims to alleviate the financial stress associated with purchasing the garb. The program was launched in 2018. This...
Michigan Daily
Michigan embracing epic stakes ahead of Ohio State showdown
Just seconds into Monday’s press conference, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh — his voice still strained from Saturday’s narrow victory over Illinois — acknowledged the challenge that lies ahead for his team. “We know Ohio State’s our toughest competition,” Harbaugh said. “This will be our toughest test...
Michigan Daily
Michigan shows grit, handles Columbia
Down 2-0 deep into his match in Sunday’s dual, Michigan redshirt sophomore Joseph Walker faced an inflection point after riding out his opponent in the second period. Starting on bottom in the third period, Walker muscled out an escape point, scored a 2-point takedown and grinded out a 5-2 decision.
Michigan Daily
Women’s cross country misses the mark in national championship
The No. 19 Michigan women’s cross country team concluded their season at the NCAA championship this past Saturday in Stillwater, Okla. The Wolverines were hopeful coming into the race after they had finished near the top of both the Big Ten and the Great Lakes region, only falling to rivals Michigan State, Ohio State and Notre Dame. However, Michigan just wasn’t prepared for what lay ahead.
Michigan Daily
Michigan’s versatility overwhelms Maryland in comeback win
COLLEGE PARK — In order to beat the number one blocking team in the country, the Michigan volleyball team needed to play a complete game. And the Wolverines delivered on Saturday night, steadily suffocating Maryland with strong performances on both sides of the ball. After dropping a close first...
Michigan Daily
Michigan looks to be tougher than Ohio State again
Last season, the Michigan football team didn’t just beat Ohio State — it dominated. And that’s because the Wolverines won the battle in the trenches. Michigan was more physical than the Buckeyes at the line of scrimmage; it was tougher, stronger. That’s why the Wolverines’ nine year losing streak to Ohio State was finally snapped. That’s why it happened in an emphatic fashion.
Michigan Daily
Success in early matches sets tone for Michigan’s dominance over Columbia
Ranked No. 12 at 141 lbs in the latest InterMat poll, redshirt junior Cole Mattin is no stranger to quick victories. His defeat of Columbia’s Kai Owen on Sunday proved to be no exception. Mattin pinned Owen in 1:08, further building off wins in his previous two matches. Buoyed...
Michigan Daily
SportsMonday: The Game is coming, but first, enjoy the pageantry
This week feels a lot like a birthday. Or maybe it’s Disney World, or the last day of school, or a snow day. It just feels like you’re a kid again, and everything you’ve been waiting for is here — and it’s the best possible version of it.
Michigan Daily
Wolverines fall short in men’s cross country national championship
The No. 25 Michigan men’s cross country team showed up this past Saturday morning in Stillwater, Okla., eager to make its mark on the national championship race. But the Wolverines could not meet their goals, ending their season with a whimper instead of a bang. Michigan placed 29th out...
Michigan Daily
Thrust into unfamiliar territory, Emily Kiser shows out against Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Conn. — After averaging 21.7 points in the Michigan women’s basketball team’s first three games and establishing herself as a major scoring threat, graduate forward Emily Kiser was the focus of Fairfield’s defense on Sunday afternoon. Throughout the Wolverines’ first road contest, the Stags consistently double and triple-teamed Kiser in the paint in an effort to slow her scoring.
Michigan Daily
‘Little Shop of Horrors’ proves MUSKET’s professionalism
There’s a melody stuck in my head that I have not been able to shake — it is groovy and catchy in the worst way. I say that because while I know there was more to the show than this, I can only sing “Prologue (Little Shop of Horrors)” over and over again. The kind of tune you wish you hated and yet you love — it’s like bubblegum stuck on your hair or the lingering smell of cotton candy in your clothes after a day at the theme park.
