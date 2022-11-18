Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Former Pamplico town clerk accused of embezzling nearly $10,000
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Former Pamplico Town clerk Tina Marie Sullivan, 50, is charged with Embezzlement of Public Funds (value less than $10,000), according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. According to Investigators, between the dates of 3/23/2022 and 8/7/2022 Sullivan, while acting...
wpde.com
Complaints of drug sales from Scotland Co. home leads to arrest of 4 people: Deputies
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Several people were arrested out of a home where community members have complained multiple times of drug sales, according to deputies. Scotland County Sheriff's Office say they conducted a search warrant in the 300 block of Grant Street in Laurinburg. During the search warrant,...
wpde.com
Woman killed at Lumberton grocery store had protection orders against suspect
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — A woman stabbed to death Monday at the Food Lion on Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton was granted two orders of protection in the past two years against the suspect in her death, according to court records. ABC15 reviewed copies of the order of protection filed...
wpde.com
6 injured after car crashes into Wendy's in Bishopville: Deputies
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are responding to a wreck at the Wendy's in Bishopville. Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after an elderly man drove his car into a Wendy’s, according to our ABC-affiliate WOLO. Sheriff Daniel Simon...
wpde.com
Officers find gun at Dillon High School during safety check, officials say
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — Dillon High School is on lockdown Monday morning as officers conduct a safety check at the school, according to Dillon School District 4 Supt. Ray Rogers. Rogers said a gun was found behind a cabinet on campus. "Administrators got a tip that a gun was...
wpde.com
Man in custody after woman stabbed, killed in Lumberton Food Lion parking lot: Police
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Police charged a man in connection to a 31-year-old woman who was stabbed to death in a Food Lion parking lot in Lumberton Monday around 4:24 p.m. Responding officers found the woman who had been stabbed multiple times. They said they administered aid but she died on the scene.
wpde.com
Fire trucks respond, portion of road blocked near Florence restaurant
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Fire trucks are parked outside the Cook Out restaurant on South Irby Street in Florence. Several community members said smoke can be seen coming from the building. A portion of South Irby Street is blocked. ABC 15 has reached out to the Florence Fire Department...
wpde.com
Crews working to put out two-acre fire in Aynor
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are working to put out a two-acre fire in Aynor Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 9:59 a.m. to the area of Edwards Road and Newton Road. Officials said there are no structures threatened at this time. Residents and...
wpde.com
DHEC investigating cluster of Legionnaires' disease in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina Dept. of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is investigating a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases in Darlington County. Thirteen people have been identified as part of this cluster, DHEC reported. Legionnaires’ disease is pneumonia caused by the bacteria Legionella and...
wpde.com
Approx. 7,000 wreaths still needed to honor fallen service members at Florence cemetery
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — There are still not enough Christmas wreaths for the graves of every fallen service member at the Florence National Cemetery. They are about 7,000 wreaths short of their goal. A group working to collect them said they are running out of time. The Blue Star...
wpde.com
Florence Exceptional Ed students learn new skills through school market
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence 1 Schools (F1S) held an official ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday morning for the new F1S Pepsi Market housed in the McClenaghan Administrative Annex building, according to a news release. The student-run market is a collaboration between Pepsi-Cola of Florence, Pee Dee Food Service and the...
