Darlington County, SC

wpde.com

Former Pamplico town clerk accused of embezzling nearly $10,000

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Former Pamplico Town clerk Tina Marie Sullivan, 50, is charged with Embezzlement of Public Funds (value less than $10,000), according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. According to Investigators, between the dates of 3/23/2022 and 8/7/2022 Sullivan, while acting...
PAMPLICO, SC
wpde.com

6 injured after car crashes into Wendy's in Bishopville: Deputies

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are responding to a wreck at the Wendy's in Bishopville. Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after an elderly man drove his car into a Wendy’s, according to our ABC-affiliate WOLO. Sheriff Daniel Simon...
BISHOPVILLE, SC
wpde.com

Crews working to put out two-acre fire in Aynor

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are working to put out a two-acre fire in Aynor Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 9:59 a.m. to the area of Edwards Road and Newton Road. Officials said there are no structures threatened at this time. Residents and...
AYNOR, SC
wpde.com

DHEC investigating cluster of Legionnaires' disease in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina Dept. of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is investigating a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases in Darlington County. Thirteen people have been identified as part of this cluster, DHEC reported. Legionnaires’ disease is pneumonia caused by the bacteria Legionella and...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Florence Exceptional Ed students learn new skills through school market

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence 1 Schools (F1S) held an official ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday morning for the new F1S Pepsi Market housed in the McClenaghan Administrative Annex building, according to a news release. The student-run market is a collaboration between Pepsi-Cola of Florence, Pee Dee Food Service and the...
FLORENCE, SC

