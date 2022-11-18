Read full article on original website
Anderson off to blazing start in 2022
Chilton County High School’s Iasia Anderson is this week’s athlete of the week after her fast start to the 2022-2023 basketball season. Anderson led the Tigers in scoring each of their three games from Nov. 15-18 and averaged 22.6 points over the three games. “Iasia is really playing...
Chilton County teams finding early-season traction on hardwood
High school basketball teams around Chilton County have hit the hardwood to begin the 2022-2023 basketball season, and some teams have already established their mindset for the season. Both Isabella and Maplesville high schools begin their seasons after the Thanksgiving break, but the five other Chilton County area high schools have jumped into the season in full force.
Jemison gets first win of season over Verbena
Jemison High School got its first varsity boys’ basketball win of the season 66-34 over Verbena High School on Nov. 18. Tucker Bean went 10-for-15 shooting and poured in 23 points to lead the Panthers. Bean grabbed nine rebounds and added two steals and two assists to his totals.
Panthers extend winning streak against Red Devils
The Jemison High School varsity girls’ basketball team won its home opener of the 2022-2023 season 60-14 over Verbena High School on Nov. 18. Senior Jaclyn Lowery, the lone senior on the Panthers roster, led Jemison with a near triple double tallying 15 points, 12 rebounds, nine steals and six assists. Jemison lost its season opener, but has reeled off three consecutive wins since then.
Thanksgiving spells break for local basketball teams
The following are the varsity girls’ and varsity boys’ basketball schedules for each Chilton County area team for the week of Nov. 22-28. Nov. 28: vs. Opelika at 7 p.m. Nov. 28: vs. Opelika at 6 p.m. Jemison High School Varsity Boys. No games this week. Jemison High...
Alabama Running Back Commits To Tennessee
Three-star Alabama running back Khalifa Keith committed to Tennessee Sunday afternoon on his Twitter account. Keith’s commitment comes less than a week after Tennessee’s previous lone running back commit — Will Stallings Jr. — de-committed. Keith is coming off a de-commitment himself, backing off his pledge...
Alabama Original: Gary Dobbs
For decades, Gary Dobbs served the Tennessee Valley loyally as WAAY 31's chief meteorologist. Dobbs' career at WAAY started in 1984 as Bob Baron's replacement. Almost instantly, Dobbs was a hit with viewers on every show, from "WAAY Too Early" to the primetime 10 p.m. newscast. "(I was) covering severe...
Cakes N’ Candy sees sweet success
Cakes N’ Candy has provided rave worthy desserts to Chilton County and the Southeast for the decades. The original location opened in 1988 across the street from the current Highway 31 location in Clanton. “All I wanted to be able to do was to sell to the people in...
State report cards show Madison school ranked highest in North Alabama
The Alabama Department of Education state report cards came out on Friday. One of Madison County's own is among the highest ranked in the state.
All deer killed in Lauderdale and Colbert Counties this weekend must be tested for CWD
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) announced that all deer harvested in Lauderdale and Colbert Counties this weekend must be tested for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). Under Alabama’s Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Management Zone Regulation (220-2-.167), all deer harvested in the High-Risk Zone and the Buffer Zone of the state’s CWD Management Zone (CMZ) must be submitted for CWD testing during specific weekends of the 2022-2023 white-tailed deer season. This is one of those weekends.
Three North Alabama schools ‘failing,’ according to state report card
Only three schools in North Alabama, all located within the Huntsville City Schools system, received a failing score on the state report card.
Master Gardener course scheduled
Those wanting to develop a green thumb have an opportunity through the Chilton County Extension Office Master Gardener course. Applications are being accepted through Nov. 30 for the Spring 2023 course. This class will meet starting Feb. 2. The spring course will meet on a weekly basis through May 11.
Alabama: Head-on collision claims three lives
ALABAMA (WRBL) — A two-car crash near Montgomery, Alabama, left three people dead, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The wreck happened at around 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 near miler marker 82 on U.S. 331. George G. Turner, 75, Zoya A. Turner, 64, and Vladislav Y. Shemonaev, 36 — all of […]
Vestavia Hills police searching for missing 17-year-old
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — The Vestavia Hills Police Department is searching for a teenager who went missing earlier this week. Anthony Xavier Costa, 17, was last seen Monday, Nov. 14. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 230 pounds. According to police, he may be in the Alabaster area. Anyone with information on Costa’s […]
Body found near road in Fairfield
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A body was discovered near a roadway in Fairfield Saturday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, an off-duty deputy found debris in the roadway around 1:45 a.m. while in the 6500 block of Aaron Aranov Drive. After further investigation, the deputy discovered the body of a male victim. […]
Two people killed in wrong-way wreck on Alabama interstate
A person driving the wrong way on an Interstate highway in Alabama caused a head-on collision Sunday night that killed two people, police said Monday. The accident happened at approximately 8 p.m. on Sunday, police said, on a stretch of Interstate 85 near Auburn. The two people killed were identified...
Father of 4 missing Talladega County girls arrested
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The father of four girls who are currently missing has been arrested and taken into custody, the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office reports. Clifton Christopher Buchanan, 34, of Sylacauga was arrested in Etowah County Friday morning and charged with interference with custody. Buchanan’s arrest comes a day after the Alabama Law […]
Man killed in Cullman house fire
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — An early morning house fire in Cullman claimed the life of a 68-year-old man Saturday. According to Chad Whaley with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to a fire in the 2300 block of County Road 940 around 7:35 a.m. The Cullman County Coroner’s Office identified the victim […]
Snow outlook for Montgomery
Much cooler today, but our temperatures will drop even more by the weekend! Amanda explains why... Much cooler today, but our temperatures will drop even more by the weekend! Amanda explains why... Nicole nearing hurricane strength. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:07 AM UTC. Nicole nearing hurricane strength. Big changes...
Search underway for four missing girls, ranging in age from 2 to 12, in Talladega County
Authorities are searching for four girls, ranging in age from 2 to 12, who disappeared late Thursday morning in Talladega County, authorities said Thursday night. Aaliyah Grace Buchanan, 12; Isabella Jane Buchanan, 9; Lacey Nicole Buchanan, 7; and Gracelyn Hope Buchanan, 2, were “noticed missing” from Sylacauga around 11:35 a.m., according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which issued an emergency missing child alert for the children.
