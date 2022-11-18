ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Boxing Scene

Holly Holm Admits She's Intrigued With The Scenario of Returning To Boxing

Former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm admits that she's intrigued by the idea of making a return to the sport of boxing. Holm made her MMA debut in 2011 and eventually went full-time with MMA in 2013. However, she made her boxing debut in 2002, won world titles in several...
Boxing Scene

Ryan Garcia Announces He'll Be Fighting In January Ahead Of Davis Bout

Ryan Garcia wants to make sure he’s going tit for tat and operating on similar timelines to Gervonta “Tank” Davis. Garcia announced on Twitter on Saturday that he will be returning to the ring in January, just like Davis. Davis announced this week he’ll be fighting Hector...
BoxingNews24.com

Yarde says it’s his “destiny” to defeat Beterbiev

By Robert Segal: WBO mandatory Anthony Yarde believes it’s his “destiny” to defeat unified light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev on January 28th at the Wembley Arena in London. The Beterbiev-Yarde fight will be shown on ESPN+ and BT Sport. (Queensberry Promotions Credit: Leigh Dawney/Queensberry Promotions) Yarde (232-2,...
MMA Fighting

Conor McGregor fires back at retired Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘Your fear of defeat means you’ve already lost’

Conor McGregor isn’t letting an old rival get away with putting his name in his mouth. Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov made a public speaking appearance in Toronto this past weekend and he took a thinly veiled shot at McGregor as he boasted about his team’s success. Nurmagomedov teammates Islam Makhachev and Usman Nurmagomedov recently captured UFC and Bellator gold, respectively, at 155 pounds.
PWMania

Saraya Wins Her First Match in Five Years at AEW Full Gear (Video)

Saraya (fka Paige in WWE) faced Britt Baker in a highly anticipated grudge match on Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. This was Saraya’s first professional match since 2017 when she was forced to retire due to a neck injury. From the start, there were a lot of...
ringsidenews.com

Ken Shamrock Claims That ‘The Rock’ Was Originally His Nickname

Dwayne Johnson already established himself as one of the greatest of all time in the history of professional wrestling. Johnson had an illustrious career in the industry as The Rock, a nickname he still owns the trademark for. However, Ken Shamrock recently claimed that the nickname was actually his. The...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Khabib Nurmagomedov predicts Islam Makhachev 'gonna finish this guy' Alex Volkanovski at UFC 284

TORONTO – Khabib Nurmagomedov thinks Alexander Volkanovski will present a threat to Islam Makhachev at UFC 284, but it won’t be enough. Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC), the UFC featherweight titleholder, will move up a weight class when he challenges UFC Hall of Famer Nurmagomedov’s star pupil Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) for lightweight gold in the Feb. 11 headliner at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The event airs on pay-per-view following prelims expected on ESPN and ESPN+.
Boxing Scene

Crawford Shreds Spence's Resume: You Not The Head Honcho!

Well before establishing himself as a bonafide star, Errol Spence Jr. would audaciously state two words before heading into the ring...man down. As the years have progressed, the Dallas native has gone on to claim a new moniker, “the big fish.”. With three world titles tucked safely underneath his...
NEBRASKA STATE
wrestlingheadlines.com

Jade Cargill Bests Nyla Rose At AEW Full Gear, Improves To 42-0 and Remains TBS Champion

Tonight’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view featured the undefeated Jade Cargill defending the TBs championship against Nyla Rose, a bout that also had Cargill’s undefeated streak on the line. Rose paid tribute to the great late Eddie Guerrero by entering the matchup in Guerrero’s Cadillac, with her manager, WWE...
Popculture

WWE Favorite Returning for One More Match After Career-Ending Injury

A WWE personality is making his return to the ring. Jamie Noble recently announced he is competing in a WWE house show at the Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, West Virginia on Dec. 11. Noble, who is currently a producer in WWE, mentioned that this could be the last time he competes in a match.
CHARLESTON, WV
BoxingNews24.com

Jermaine Franklin coming to KO Dillian Whyte on Saturday

By Adam Baskin: Visiting fighter Jermaine Franklin is coming to KO the favorite Dillian Whyte this Saturday, November 26th, on DAZN at the Wembley Arena in London. This fight will lead Franklin (21-0, 14 KOs) to a life-changing match-up with Anthony Joshua to make money that could potentially set him up for the rest of his life.
BoxingNews24.com

Ryan Garcia to take tune-up in January before Tank Davis match

By Adam Baskin: Ryan Garcia announced on Saturday that he’ll take a tune-up fight in January like Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis to get ready for their mega-fight on April 15th. With the huge money at stake for his April fight, Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) won’t likely take on a high-caliber opponent that could potentially sink his clash with Tank Davis.
BoxingNews24.com

How To Watch Whyte vs Franklin: Start Time, Date, TV Channels

Dillian Whyte will face undefeated American contender Jermaine Franklin on his highly anticipated return to the ring on Saturday November 26 at the OVO Arena, Wembley, live worldwide on DAZN. ‘The Body Snatcher’ (28-3, 19 KOs) fell short in his challenge for Tyson Fury’s WBC Heavyweight World Title at Wembley...
INDIANA STATE
wrestlingheadlines.com

Several Wrestling Stars Comment On The Tragic Passing Of Jason David Frank

Earlier today news surfaced that 49-year-old actor Jason David Frank, best known for his role as the Green Ranger in the Mighty Morphin Power Ranger television series, tragically passed away. Aside from acting Frank also competed as a martial artist, and had five MMA fights under his belt (4 amateur and 1 professional).
stillrealtous.com

AEW Tag Team Breaks Up

The AEW tag team division has been heating up over the last few months and The Acclaimed have found themselves at the top of the ladder. The Acclaimed are the current AEW Tag Team Champions and they successfully defended the belts against Swerve In Our Glory at Full Gear on Saturday night.

Comments / 0

Community Policy