Boxing Scene
Holly Holm Admits She's Intrigued With The Scenario of Returning To Boxing
Former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm admits that she's intrigued by the idea of making a return to the sport of boxing. Holm made her MMA debut in 2011 and eventually went full-time with MMA in 2013. However, she made her boxing debut in 2002, won world titles in several...
Boxing Scene
Keith Thurman Wanted $10 Million To Fight Jaron Ennis, Says Boots' Father, Trainer Bozy
Keith Thurman wanted a pretty penny to face blue-chip prospect Jaron Ennis. Ennis’ father and trainer Bozy recently revealed that “One Time” wanted an eight-figure payday to face off against “Boots”. “Thurman wanted $10 million to fight Boots. Come on, man. You don’t make $10...
Watch: Ex-UFC Star Greg Hardy Floors Hasim Rahman Jr., Secures Decision Win At MF & DAZN: X Series 003
Greg Hardy scored a knockdown and beat Hasim Rahman Jr. in their boxing match. “Prince of War” improved his unbeaten record in pro boxing, while Rahman Jr. has now lost two fights in a row. Former UFC heavyweight contender Greg Hardy has been enjoying his time in boxing. Just...
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia Announces He'll Be Fighting In January Ahead Of Davis Bout
Ryan Garcia wants to make sure he’s going tit for tat and operating on similar timelines to Gervonta “Tank” Davis. Garcia announced on Twitter on Saturday that he will be returning to the ring in January, just like Davis. Davis announced this week he’ll be fighting Hector...
BoxingNews24.com
Yarde says it’s his “destiny” to defeat Beterbiev
By Robert Segal: WBO mandatory Anthony Yarde believes it’s his “destiny” to defeat unified light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev on January 28th at the Wembley Arena in London. The Beterbiev-Yarde fight will be shown on ESPN+ and BT Sport. (Queensberry Promotions Credit: Leigh Dawney/Queensberry Promotions) Yarde (232-2,...
SB Nation
Mike Tyson has convinced Evander Holyfield to make ear-shaped edibles with him
If you’ve ever wanted to experience the exquisite joy of biting Evander Holyfield’s ear and get high as balls while doing it, well Mike Tyson has you covered. “If I was on cannabis, I wuouldn’t have bit his ear” is a hell of a statement. Just digest than one for a sec.
MMA Fighting
Conor McGregor fires back at retired Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘Your fear of defeat means you’ve already lost’
Conor McGregor isn’t letting an old rival get away with putting his name in his mouth. Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov made a public speaking appearance in Toronto this past weekend and he took a thinly veiled shot at McGregor as he boasted about his team’s success. Nurmagomedov teammates Islam Makhachev and Usman Nurmagomedov recently captured UFC and Bellator gold, respectively, at 155 pounds.
PWMania
Saraya Wins Her First Match in Five Years at AEW Full Gear (Video)
Saraya (fka Paige in WWE) faced Britt Baker in a highly anticipated grudge match on Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. This was Saraya’s first professional match since 2017 when she was forced to retire due to a neck injury. From the start, there were a lot of...
ringsidenews.com
Ken Shamrock Claims That ‘The Rock’ Was Originally His Nickname
Dwayne Johnson already established himself as one of the greatest of all time in the history of professional wrestling. Johnson had an illustrious career in the industry as The Rock, a nickname he still owns the trademark for. However, Ken Shamrock recently claimed that the nickname was actually his. The...
Khabib Nurmagomedov predicts Islam Makhachev 'gonna finish this guy' Alex Volkanovski at UFC 284
TORONTO – Khabib Nurmagomedov thinks Alexander Volkanovski will present a threat to Islam Makhachev at UFC 284, but it won’t be enough. Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC), the UFC featherweight titleholder, will move up a weight class when he challenges UFC Hall of Famer Nurmagomedov’s star pupil Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) for lightweight gold in the Feb. 11 headliner at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The event airs on pay-per-view following prelims expected on ESPN and ESPN+.
Boxing Scene
Crawford Shreds Spence's Resume: You Not The Head Honcho!
Well before establishing himself as a bonafide star, Errol Spence Jr. would audaciously state two words before heading into the ring...man down. As the years have progressed, the Dallas native has gone on to claim a new moniker, “the big fish.”. With three world titles tucked safely underneath his...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jade Cargill Bests Nyla Rose At AEW Full Gear, Improves To 42-0 and Remains TBS Champion
Tonight’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view featured the undefeated Jade Cargill defending the TBs championship against Nyla Rose, a bout that also had Cargill’s undefeated streak on the line. Rose paid tribute to the great late Eddie Guerrero by entering the matchup in Guerrero’s Cadillac, with her manager, WWE...
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 65 fighter retires after several controversial decision losses - ‘The judges don’t give back’
Zhalgas Zhumagulov has called it a mixed martial arts (MMA) career after back-to-back controversial losses inside the Octagon. Indeed, the Kazakh fighter suffered his second split decision loss in a row at UFC Vegas 65 last night (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) to Charles Johnson to kick off the ESPN+-streamed main card.
Popculture
WWE Favorite Returning for One More Match After Career-Ending Injury
A WWE personality is making his return to the ring. Jamie Noble recently announced he is competing in a WWE house show at the Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, West Virginia on Dec. 11. Noble, who is currently a producer in WWE, mentioned that this could be the last time he competes in a match.
BoxingNews24.com
Jermaine Franklin coming to KO Dillian Whyte on Saturday
By Adam Baskin: Visiting fighter Jermaine Franklin is coming to KO the favorite Dillian Whyte this Saturday, November 26th, on DAZN at the Wembley Arena in London. This fight will lead Franklin (21-0, 14 KOs) to a life-changing match-up with Anthony Joshua to make money that could potentially set him up for the rest of his life.
BoxingNews24.com
Ryan Garcia to take tune-up in January before Tank Davis match
By Adam Baskin: Ryan Garcia announced on Saturday that he’ll take a tune-up fight in January like Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis to get ready for their mega-fight on April 15th. With the huge money at stake for his April fight, Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) won’t likely take on a high-caliber opponent that could potentially sink his clash with Tank Davis.
BoxingNews24.com
Whyte sounding desperate for Anthony Joshua rematch: “I’ll fight him tomorrow”
By Scott Gilfoid: Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte is sounding increasingly desperate to get the Anthony Joshua fight in the first half of next year. Like Joshua, Whyte’s 11-year pro career is on the brink of collapse, and one more loss will likely finish him. Despite never...
BoxingNews24.com
How To Watch Whyte vs Franklin: Start Time, Date, TV Channels
Dillian Whyte will face undefeated American contender Jermaine Franklin on his highly anticipated return to the ring on Saturday November 26 at the OVO Arena, Wembley, live worldwide on DAZN. ‘The Body Snatcher’ (28-3, 19 KOs) fell short in his challenge for Tyson Fury’s WBC Heavyweight World Title at Wembley...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Several Wrestling Stars Comment On The Tragic Passing Of Jason David Frank
Earlier today news surfaced that 49-year-old actor Jason David Frank, best known for his role as the Green Ranger in the Mighty Morphin Power Ranger television series, tragically passed away. Aside from acting Frank also competed as a martial artist, and had five MMA fights under his belt (4 amateur and 1 professional).
stillrealtous.com
AEW Tag Team Breaks Up
The AEW tag team division has been heating up over the last few months and The Acclaimed have found themselves at the top of the ladder. The Acclaimed are the current AEW Tag Team Champions and they successfully defended the belts against Swerve In Our Glory at Full Gear on Saturday night.
